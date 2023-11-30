‘The Black Phone 2’: Ethan Hawke and Original Cast Will Return

Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora will return for The Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2021 pandemic horror hit The Black Phone. Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film, will return to helm the sequel.

According to Deadline, The Black Phone became one of the most profitable films last year with an estimated net profit of $68 million. Deadline reports, “The Black Phone 2 reps the ninth feature collaboration between Blumhouse and Hawke after The Black Phone, The Purge, Sinister 1 and 2, In a Valley of Violence, Adopt a Highway, Hamlet, and Stockholm. Hawke originally worked with Derrickson on the Sinister franchise.”

The official synopsis for The Black Phone reads: “Finney, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

The Black Phone Is Based on a Story by Joe Hill, the Son of Stephen King

Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill adapted the 2004 Joe Hill short story “The Black Phone” into the 2021 movie. “I happened to stumble into a bookstore around the time the book came out,” said Derrickson in the official The Black Phone production notes. “At the time, I didn’t know who Joe was, let alone that he was Stephen King’s son. I stood in the bookstore and read this short story and thought, Wow, this guy is great. It was only about 20 pages long, but I thought the concept was fantastic and such a good idea for a movie. I never forgot about it. I’d bring it up on occasion and continued to think about turning it into a film, but the timing was never right. Then, about a year and a half ago, the time just felt right, so my writing partner, C. Robert Cargill, and I optioned the title from Joe, and we wrote the script.”

“Scott and I believe that great genre films take a genre that you already love and tell that story, and intercept it with a different genre,” said Cargill. “Here, we wanted to write a coming-of-age film that got interrupted by a horror movie.”

The Black Phone 2 will start ringing in theaters on June 27, 2025.