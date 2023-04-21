The Blue Tick Headache at Twitter

The blue tick was once a symbol of trustworthiness and credibility, but it has been mired in controversy with some of the new changes brought in by Elon Musk. However, despite these high-profile incidents, Twitter remains one of the most popular social media platforms in the world for sharing information. One topic that has garnered an exceptionally high following has been the roll-out of the new blue tick verification process.

What Were Blue Ticks and How Did They Work

Twitter's verification process is illustrated by a blue tick icon next to each account name; this was introduced in 2009 to verify the legitimacy of high-profile accounts such as celebrities, politicians, and public figures. This process prevented fake accounts from impersonating real people and enabled users to identify genuine accounts easily.

Since Elon Musk Took Over

Elon Musk has been using Twitter to communicate with his fans and followers for years, and his tweets have become an integral part of his persona. Unfortunately, Elon's takeover of the platform has certainly caused controversy. ExpressVPN has recapped some of the biggest changes at Twitter HQ, from massive reductions in headcount to Musk going head-to-head with legacy accounts that refuse to pay the new subscription fee.

Since November 2022, the paid verification model has been the subject of much discussion. Musk modified Twitter's blue tick verification allowing more users to become verified for $8 monthly.

In January 2023, Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue, lowering the price to $7 monthly. In addition, this version of Twitter Blue provided verified checkmarks, higher-ranking replies, and more.

Key Differences in Blue Tick Verification on Twitter

In addition to making the blue check a paid badge, Musk made other significant changes to the blue tick verification process.

Musk added three colors to Twitter's verification ticks in December 2022. These colors include blue for individual people, yellow for businesses, and gray for government accounts.

Also, with the introduction of Twitter Blue, Musk announced in February 2023 that everyone who does not pay for Twitter Blue would lose their blue ticks – even legacy accounts.

How Do People Feel About These Changes

Reactions to the recent changes to its blue tick verification system have been mixed. While some appreciate the modifications which make the system more inclusive and accessible, others are unsatisfied with the introduction of a paid model. Many feel this undermines the authenticity and credibility of verified accounts – previously reserved for prominent individuals or organizations – by damaging their credibility.

In addition to the negative response to the paid model, several high-profile celebrities and influencers, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Elton John, publicly spoke out against Musk's plans to strip them of their verified badges and swore off of Twitter.

However, despite the backlash, many individuals have decided to remain on the platform. Many celebrities and businesses continue to use Twitter to communicate and engage with their audience.

Conclusion

Since 2009, the blue tick verification system has symbolized trustworthiness and credibility. But under Elon Musk's direction, significant changes have been made. This includes changes such as paying for verification services and assigning different colors to different accounts.

Some welcome these modifications for their inclusivity and accessibility. However, others are concerned with the paid model, which they believe undermines the authenticity of verified accounts.

Regardless of what changes Elon has made to Twitter (or should we say X Corp?) over time, it remains a popular platform for connecting people, sharing information and opinions, and promoting businesses.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.