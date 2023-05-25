The Boogeyman Is One Of The Scariest Films In Years

The simple fact that The Boogeyman is based off of a Stephen King short story should be enough to have any horror fan excited, and all scaredy cats shaking in their boots.

Director Rob Savage takes inspiration from what is already a really scary story and takes it to a whole new level. Packed with Stephen King Easter eggs, The Boogeyman doesn’t forget its origins, but it is sure to deliver something new for those that might think they know what is coming.

In The Boogeyman, High school student Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will (Chris Messina), a therapist who is dealing with his own pain.

When a desperate patient (David Dastmalchian) unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Hide Behind Your Hands Moments

For those who think The Boogeyman simply cannot be that scary because it is rated PG-13, think again. I am not sure how the studio got away with this rating, but this very much feels like an R-rated film at times.

The majority of people in my theater were hiding behind their hands, screaming at the screen, and burying themselves into their chairs as deeply as they could – myself included. And I love horror, so let that sink in.

This film is easily one of the scariest movies in years. It starts with the opening scene and almost never slows down. The Boogeyman is the definition of a heart-pounding movie, trust me. It’s not just the jump scares that get you. While they are effective, it is the suspense and intense feeling of not knowing what is coming next that is the true horror.

It Only Works With A Great Cast

Sophie Thatcher is a star. Not that you needed to hear that because if you watch Yellowjackets you already know, but she is phenomenal as the lead, Sadie, in this film. It would not have worked as well as it does without her in this role. She commands attention whenever she is on the screen, delivering more than enough emotion through her actions and facial expressions that she never has to explain how her character is feeling.

Vivien Lyra Blair has already solidified herself as one of the best young actors working today as little Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and she proves it once again as Sawyer in The Boogeyman. Her line delivery is equal parts terrifying and hilarious. There are certain one-liners that she throws out that make it impossible not to fall in love with the character. What good is a horror movie after all if you don’t root for the main characters?

The Creature & The Lore Make It Unforgettable

As with any monster movie, it is all about the suspense. The less you show the creature, the more scary it is. The first and second act do a wonderful job of showing the audience just enough to scare them, but not enough to make the boogeyman old news. In fact, the words “the boogeyman” are only uttered once in the entire film.

In the third act, Rob Savage finds a way to raise his own bar, adding an element to the creature that is horrific. For fear of spoilers we will not go into details, but this is what nightmares are made of. Viewers will be turning lights on everywhere they go, and if you have a pet whose eyes glow in the dark? You might want to find a pet sitter for a few days.

When it comes to the lore surrounding the boogeyman, this is where the script (by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods) really excels. We learn how long it has been walking the Earth, which is enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine.

Overall Thoughts

The Boogeyman might be rated PG-13, but don’t let that fool you. This movie will have viewers on the edge of their seats nearly the entire way through. Not only are there what feels like unlimited jump scares, but the lore behind the boogeyman is nightmare fuel. This creature is what man has been afraid of since they first came to be.

I can’t figure out if it is better to have closet doors open or closed, but one thing is for sure, I will be sleeping with the lights on for months after watching this movie.

The Boogeyman comes to theaters June 2nd.

Rating: 9 /10 SPECS

