‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spin-off in Works from Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will executive produce the spin-off The Boys: Mexico for Amazon. Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is working on the script for The Boys: Mexico.

Luna and Bernal are longtime friends who collaborated on the acclaimed Y Tu Mamá También. They have reunited several times on-screen, including Rudo y Cursi and Casa de Mi Padre. The duo recently produced the Amazon series Cassandro, in which Bernal plays the titular gay wrestler. Luna recently reprised his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character for the Disney+ prequel series Andor.

As reported by Deadline, “The Boys: Mexico is the latest project hailing from rising star Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned the screenplay for the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios superhero feature film Blue Beetle. Most recently, he wrote the screenplay for Sony’s El Muerto from director Jonás Cuarón. The Queretaro, Mexico native also wrote and executive produced Miss Bala in 2019. Additionally, Dunnet-Alcocer is attached as screenwriter of the Universal Pictures’ reimagination of Scarface.”

The Boys: Mexico Is the Third The Boys Spin-off Series

The satirical superhero series The Boys premiered on Prime Video in 2019. The show follows a team of vigilantes who try to keep corrupt superheroes who misuse their powers in check. The hit series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell.

The Boys spawned two spin-offs before the announcement of The Boys: Mexico. First came the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered in March. Next came the even more outrageous Gen V, which is set in college and got renewed for a second season. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

Luna and Bernal won't have starring roles in The Boys: Mexico, but they haven't ruled out acting in the series, according to a Deadline source. Details about the plot of The Boys: Mexico are under wraps, but the production is expected to shoot in Mexico. Deadline reports, “The Mexico-set offshoot comes from the main creative auspices behind the other series in The Boys franchise, the mothership’s developer Eric Kripke and his Kripke Enterprises, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Neil H. Moritz’s Original Film, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. Loreli Alba is expected to oversee for Point Grey.”