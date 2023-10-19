‘The Boys’ Spin-off ‘Gen V’ Renewed for Second Season

Amazon renewed Gen V — the superhero spin-off series of The Boys — for a second season on Prime Video. Gen V premiered on September 29 and stars Jaz Sinclair (pictured, above), Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

A press release about the announcement reads, “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Gen V Features Exploding Genitalia and Makes Big-Screen Superhero Flicks Seem Like Sesame Street

Entertainment Weekly reports, “The premiere episode pulled a fast one by introducing Luke Riordan/Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) as a main character only to have him die by suicide in a moment of distress, kicking off a season-long mystery. Marie and her classmates soon uncover the Woods, a secret facility underneath Godolkin where supe kids, including Luke's long-lost brother Sam (Germann), are held captive and used for experiments.”

In a joint statement, showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke write, “We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” adds Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the number 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

The season one finale of Gen V streams on Prime Video on November 3.