When the Princess of Wales stepped out at King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2020, she dazzled crowds with her radiance. Princess Catherine showed her beauty as she joined the procession, emanating grace and decorum alongside her husband and three children. She looked healthy last May, so it came as a surprise this week to hear of Catherine’s recent planned abdominal surgery.

A Successful Procedure

William will be stepping away from royal duties to care for his recovering wife and their three young children, Louis, Charlotte, and George. The heir-apparent was seen leaving the Marylebone clinic in London on Thursday, driving an expensive electric Audi E-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung. Reports are that the princess had a successful procedure.

A Dedicated Servant

It comes as a blow to Kate, who is a dedicated royal servant to her country and is busy with year-round public engagements. While the royal public relations department shared the news, no other details of the princess’s procedure were released, though there is no mention of cancer-related problems.

King Down

To add to this, Buckingham Palace then announced that King Charles would also undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate, leaving Britain’s monarch sidelined from his royal duties for the time being. However, one concern is that he was forced to cancel his week’s engagements with foreign dignitaries in Scotland.

An Aging Monarch

We must remember that, unlike his mother, King Charles reached his coronation at 74 years old; Queen Elizabeth wore the crown at 27. Now 75, the king’s health will continue to be under the watchful eye of the public. However, Charles has always been a keen outdoorsman and sports lover, with no significant illnesses recorded but for a curious swollen hand condition.

A New Era of Transparency

Nevertheless, health-related press releases are out of character for the royal family, whose members under Queen Elizabeth’s tenure were more private about their private affairs. Publicized medical interventions signal a new era for Britain’s ruling family — one where transparency is thought essential to the monarchy’s survival.

The Royals Are Okay

After a long relationship with the British public, a YouGov poll before the coronation showed that 62% of Britons still believe in Britain’s monarchy, with 25% preferring a republic. Moreover, during the coronation, numerous activist groups irked patriotic supporters with protests against the old tradition. Police arrested dozens of protestors, drawing criticism from human rights groups.

Spreading Awareness

Furthermore, many experts believe the king is spreading awareness about male prostate health. Although prostate cancer survival chances are high, the rates in America have risen by 3% overall and by 5% for advanced-stage cases since 2014, according to the American Cancer Society. We must commend the king for his actions: prostate cancer will affect 12.5% of men, though age and ethnicity are indicators.