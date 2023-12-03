The Can’t-Miss Hanukkah Movies for the Holiday Season

Hanukkah and Christmas share the month of December, but Christmas always receives the most attention from Hollywood, Hallmark, Netflix, and more. It feels almost impossible to find high-quality, heart-warming Hanukkah movies to watch during the Festival of Lights, probably because the Hanukkah movie selection, at best, lacks heart. Despite how challenging digging up those movies proves for those of us who celebrate the triumph of the Maccabees every year, a few shining stars do exist in the realm of Hanukkah movies.

1. Mistletoe and Menorahs

The sugary sweet Lifetime film blends Christmas and Hanukkah together when a toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah to land an account. She turns to her co-worker's Jewish friend and, in classic sappy movie style, cuts a deal with him. She teaches him about Christmas, even helping to decorate his home to impress his girlfriend's father if he tells her everything about Hanukkah. As with most holiday movies, Mistletoe and Menorahs emphasizes the light and fluffy, but the intersection of cultures helps to push this movie straight into heart-warming.

2. Menorah in the Middle

Starring the Silverman sisters (Sarah and Laura), this Hanukkah movie follows Hannah as she returns to her hometown with big news. Excited to share the news of her engagement, Hannah quickly realizes that a lot changed when she arrives. Her father survived a heart attack, and the struggles of the family bakery might crush the family. Hannah's new fiance seems slightly out of touch with Jewish traditions and with Hannah's family overall, but her childhood crush Ben? There might be something there.

3. Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Hallmark's very first Hanukkah-centric movie, Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, serves up plenty of Jewish tradition and leans into one of Hallmark's favorite tropes – mystery. Hannah, an optometrist, receives gifts for every day of Hanukkah from a secret admirer. In true Hallmark fashion, Hannah suspects three different men and attempts to find the admirer before the gifts stop coming.

4. Eight Crazy Nights

The quintessential animated Hanukkah movie Adam Sandler‘s Eight Crazy Nights stars Sandler's and his wife, Jackie Sandler. The film follows Davey, an unrepentant alcoholic criminal, as he goes a step too far and lands himself in hot water. As with any good holiday film, Davey must go on a journey of self-discovery (accompanied by hilarious musical numbers) to find the good within him and change his ways.

5. Hitched for the Holidays

Schitt's Creek‘s Emily Hampshire and sitcom regular Joey Lawrence star in this Hallmark original. Rob (Lawrence) breaks up with his girlfriend right before Thanksgiving, but quickly realizes that the decision left him with more problems. His dying grandmother's wish to get married feels less feasible, but Rob realizes he can fake it. He finds Julie (Hampshire) and strikes up a deal – he'll act as her fiance to impress her overbearing Jewish mother if she agrees to do the same for him. And since Hallmark produced the movie, it all comes together in the end.

6. Full-Court Miracle

Disney Channel's first and (so far) only Hanukkah movie, Full-Court Miracle, centering on Alex Schlotzky, who loves basketball more than most things, much to the chagrin of his parents, the film tells the true story of Lamont Carr, a Black former college basketball star who coaches a yeshiva team to victory. While basketball might not sound very on-brand for Hanukkah, the movie takes place during the Festival of Lights and ends with a big victory and the lighting of the menorah. A heart-warming, feel-good film for this season.

7. Double Holiday

A classic enemies-to-lover film, this Hallmark movie follows Rebecca as her Hanukkah plans fall apart and she's forced to plan the office Christmas party with her insufferable co-worker, Chris, also her competition for that big promotion she dreams of. As they work to bring the party together, Chris learns more about Rebecca and her family's Hanukkah traditions, while Rebecca begins to see Chris in a whole new light.

8. Little Fockers

Head back into the world of Meet the Fockers and the amazing duo of Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Finally inducted into his father-in-law's “circle of trust,” Greg (Stiller) wants nothing more than to keep his father-in-law impressed, but after finding out that Greg moonlights at a pharmaceutical company, Jack (De Niro) worries about Greg's integrity. The Hanukkah movie themes comes in with not only the inclusion of the Barbra Streisand, but also with the joining of Greg's Jewish family with his wife's family for a Hanukkah celebration.

9. The Night Before

While not technically a Hanukkah movie, this holiday film follows three friends, Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen), and Chris (Anthony Mackie) on their annual holiday hijinks. Rogen's Isaac is the fun pop of Hanukkah color that the film needed, and there are no shortage of Hanukkah jokes and tropes that keep Jewish audiences rolling.

10. Holiday Date

The Hallmark movie follows Brook, who gest dumped right before Christmas and looks for a decoy boyfriend to bring home to her parents. She finds Joel, who she introduces to her family as “Mr. Christmas,” only to realize “Mr. Hanukkah” feels more appropriate. Following almost all of the beloved Hallmark tropes, the movie ends with an embracing of cultures and the required Hallmark happy ending.

11. Hanukkah on Rye

A more fitting title might be “A Very Jewish Hanukkah.” Not only are the two main characters both Jewish and celebrating the Festival of Lights, but they're deli owners who come together through a matchmaker. The layers of Jewish culture and humor know no bounds. Will the two come together in Jewish joy? Or will this Hanukkah movie end in tragedy?

12. Love, Lights, Hanukkah

Who else but Ben Savage could star in this Hallmark movie? Christina works to open her very own restaurant and, through a DNA test, reveals that she's actually Jewish! Through this discovery, Christina finds a Hanukkah romance and a new connection with her long-lost family and her Jewish heritage. A wonderful film for converts and adopted Jews alike who might have a harder time connecting to their heritage during the holiday season.

13. Hanukkah

Looking for dark Hanukkah movies? Hanukkah turns the Festival of Lights into the Festival of Frights. Centered on a group of Jewish youths, the film takes a darker look at the holiday season. With the help of a rabbi, the characters realize something targets them because each one of them somehow broke Judaic law. The only way to survive to see the next Hanukkah requires connecting with their faith.

14. All I Want Is Christmas

What Jewish kid didn't go through a Christmas obsession at one point? In this movie, originally titled “Ira Finkelstein's Christmas,” follows Ira as he attempts to get the Christmas of his dream. Meant to get on a flight to sunny Florida, Ira trades his ticket for one that will fly him to snowy Washington, and his dream Christmas day, and hijinks ensue!

15. Round and Round (premiering 12/10/2023)

Something about time loops just feels like the holidays, and the time loop in Round and Round, Hallmark's newest Hanukkah movie, feels especially perfect for the Festival of Lights. Rachel relives her parents' 80s Hanukkah party and without the help fo the Nice Jewish boy her grandmother wants to set her up with, she might never stop!