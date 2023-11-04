The Characters that Need to Appear in the MCU X-Men

The mutants are coming! Nodoby knows when exactly, but after the series Disney+ Ms. Marvel dropped the word “mutation” in its last episode, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can trust the X-Men will soon make their presence known.

Marvel’s band of merry mutants has a cinematic history that stretches back longer than the MCU, to 2000's X-Men and its many spin-offs and sequels. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a different approach and visual style, one that pays more attention to the characters’ comic book roots.

Whenever and however the X-Men make their way into the MCU, producer Kevin Feige will have more than one hundred characters from which to choose, thanks to the decades-long X-Men comic book franchise. Here are the twenty-five best mutants that deserve to join the MCU X-Men team.

1. Storm

Yes, Storm has appeared in the movie X-Men teams since the beginning, played first by Oscar-winner Halle Berry and then by Alexandra Shipp. But except for a terrible line about frogs getting struck by lightning, most would have difficulty recalling what she did.

The franchise's treatment of Storm disrespects the character’s comic book roots. Created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum for 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men, Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, is perhaps the most complex and compelling superhero in mainstream comics. From her youth as a pickpocket in Cairo to her adolescence as a weather goddess for a Kenyan tribe, Storm knows what it means to be both worshiped and disdained. This range of experience has given her not only fierce compassion but also a strength of character that demands respect from all she meets, whether they be Dr. Doom or Wolverine at his most feral.

2. Cyclops

Like Storm, Cyclops has featured in several X-Men movies, played by James Marsden and Tye Sheridan. But unlike Storm, Cyclops has been given consistent characterization in the films. It’s just he’s been reduced to a boring stick in the mud, the dull good guy who stands in the way of Logan’s romance with Jean Grey.

However, Cyclops has rendered in rich and interesting ways since his first appearance in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s X-Men #1 in 1962, from tormented husband and father to terrorist to space-faring warrior. Simply put, Cyclops embodies the soap opera nature of X-Men stories. Despite his reputation, Cyclops needs to be part of the conversation.

3. Kitty Pryde

The first X-Men movie used Rogue as the audience surrogate, a teen who had to find her way into Xavier’s mansion. That role first belonged to Kitty Pryde, the phasing mutant who has gone by many different identities over the years, including Sprite, Ariel, and Shadowcat. Kitty has become a favorite among fans, thanks to the way that she matured into a confident character, well-suited to be a future leader. Although Elliot Page did a fine job portraying Kitty in the original X-Men trilogy, fans will love to watch her grow from a nervous teen into one of the most respected mutants in an MCU series.

4. Jubilee

After Kitty Pryde aged out of the kid sidekick role and joined Excalibur, Jubilee took the role of the team’s relatable teen, a part she played on the 90s X-Men animated series. With her spunky attitude and light-based powers, Jubilee soon became a fan favorite. Even as she went through some pretty drastic changes in the comics, such as becoming a vampire, Jubilee remained a draw for fans of all ages.

Various actors played Jubilee as a background character in the original X-Men movies, and she got a few lines when portrayed by Lana Condor in X-Men: Apocalypse. Not only would a place in the MCU movies give Jubilee her due, but her ability to create explosions of light would fit within the cinematic universe’s upbeat aesthetic.

5. Magneto

Although Magneto has appeared in every X-Men movie, portrayed by Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender, he has either played the antagonist or an uneasy ally. Magneto has served these roles in the comics as well, but he has also been a fully-devoted member, and even leader, of the X-Men. In particular, Magneto became the head of the Xavier School and leader of the X-Men when Charles Xavier left Earth for several years. If the MCU wanted to make a hard demarcation from the previous movies and create its own identity, its movies should remove Xavier and make Magneto a reformed criminal trying to do good. Think of the moral quandaries an MCU X-Men could examine with Magneto in charge!

6. Emma Frost

Most movie fans know Jean Grey as the lady of Cyclops, albeit part of a love triangle with Wolverine. That dynamic comes from the comics, in which Cyke most often pairs with Jean (and when not married to her clone Madelyn Pryor). Whatever the virtues of pairing Cyclops and Jean, he’s more interesting when with Emma Frost, aka the White Queen.

Unlike the frosty blond portrayed by January Jones in X-Men: First Class, Emma Frost exudes arrogance and class, an imperiousness that stems from her riches, her looks, and her mutant ability. Although she has fought against the X-Men numerous times, she most often shares Xavier’s desire to train the next generation of mutants, even if her sense of superiority clashes with Professor X’s more democratic dream.

7. Beast

Few rank X-Men: The Last Stand among the best superhero movies, but that lackluster third movie did get one thing right: casting Kelsey Grammer as the erudite acrobat Beast. Later films tried to follow suit, putting Nicholas Hoult in the part of a younger and more insecure Hank McCoy.

These films portray Beast as smart, kind, and patient, which does have a comic book antecedent. However, the Beast of the comics also skirts and even crosses ethical lines from time to time. Beast has been a member of the X-Men from the beginning, but a Beast of moral grays would make an interesting distinction from previous film versions.

8. Iceman

Portrayed by Shawn Ashmore, Iceman served as a central figure in the first X-Men trilogy. And unlike some others, Ashmore’s performance matched the character as portrayed in comics up to that point. However, since the 2000s, Iceman has come out as gay in the comics, making him one of the most prominent queer superheroes in the Marvel Universe. Thanks to this development, Iceman would be a valuable inclusion in the MCU X-Men, exploring a side to the character hidden in previous movie versions.

9. Thunderbird

Poor Thunderbirdbal made his debut alongside popular X-Men like Storm and Nightcrawler, only to die a few issues later. Worse, Thunderbird failed to make an impression during his short life, distinguishing himself as just a cocky jerk who couldn’t back up his big talk.

Writers soon realized they missed an opportunity to diversify the X-Men when they killed one of their few Indigenous characters, and thus gave him a secret younger brother to carry on the mantle. The MCU X-Men could start out on the right foot by putting Thunderbird in the line-up right from the beginning, toning down his smack talk and instead finding different ways to portray his discomfort with the rest of the team.

10. Professor X

While it would be fun to see an X-Men lineup without Professor Charles Xavier, chances are slim that the MCU would leave him off their first X-Men team. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness already gave viewers a glimpse of Patrick Stewart in a hover chair, but the proper MCU Xavier should be one of his more audacious versions, such as the morally ambivalent version seen in the most recent X-Men comics. Dressed in a skin-tight suit, his eyes hidden by a Cerebro helmet, this Xavier has a sinister streak below his paternal demeanor.

11. Sunspot

Sunspot has received some big-screen attention, played by Henry Zerga in the ill-fated movie The New Mutants and by Adan Canto at the start of X-Men: Days of Future Past, but these appearances failed to take full advantage of the character. Sunspot’s powers manifested when bullies hurled racist insults at him in his native Brazil, leading to a tragic accident and his transferring to Xavier’s school, where he became one of the youngest students. Despite this tragic beginning, Sunspot maintained an upbeat attitude, buoyed by his outrageous wealth and his cocky attitude. As he matures, Sunspot has become one of the more effortlessly charming X-Men, making him a welcome addition to the MCU X-Men team.

12. Cannonball

At first glance, Cannonball embodies the exact opposite of Sunspot. A humble Kentucky boy a few years older than the other teenage members of the New Mutants (played by Charlie Heaton in the 2020 film), Cannonball grew into one of the group’s most respected leaders. That said, Cannonball and Sunspot formed a fast and firm friendship, complimenting one another’s strengths and weaknesses. Together, the delightful duo brings a buddy energy missing from the previous X-Men films and well-suited to the MCU’s good-time vibes.

13. Eye-Boy

They may be called “mutants,” but most members of the cinematic X-Men remain good-looking and blessed with amazing abilities. Eye-Boy provides a compelling counter to this tendency, offering a different look at the franchise’s core themes. As his name suggests, Eye-Boy has the power of eyes, manifesting all over his body. The mutation gives him a slight advantage in allowing him to see from multiple directions, but it also makes him unattractive to others and vulnerable to attack. A movie that shows Eye-Boy overcoming his shortcomings and doing good would put an interesting heroic twist on the MCU.

14. Strong Guy

Super strength may be a cliche superpower, but no one can deny that it always looks cool. Introduced in 1985’s The New Mutants #29, Guido Carosella picked a codename for himself that properly expresses his power: Strong Guy. Of course, Strong Guy’s extreme musculature leaves him looking grotesque. And yet, the fun-loving Carosella doesn’t let that keep him down, winning people over with a disarming smile and a love of practical jokes. And if that doesn’t work, he can punch hard enough to KO the Hulk.

15. Sunfire

The X-Men may work as a team – nay, a family. But that doesn't mean they always get along. There always needs to be one guy who seems to resent his teammates, making trouble for the others. With his ability to change solar energy into plasma blasts, Sunfire considers himself too powerful to deal with the petty concerns of Xavier’s mutants. But he constantly gets drawn back into the fray, realizing that the mutants’ struggle has engulfed him too – even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

16. Frenzy

The X-Men always could forgive enemies and see the best in people. Nearly every major villain has, at one time or another, joined up with the team, including Magneto, Sabertooth, and Juggernaut. So, no cinematic take on the X-Men would feel complete without one reformed villain.

Given her lack of name recognition, Frenzy seems like an unlikely candidate for this team’s baddie-making-good. But the character has a long history of unrealized potential, making her a perfect fit for a cinematic reboot. With her super strength and near-invulnerability, Frenzy’s inclusion shows that the X-Men will accept anyone willing to fight for the cause, even with a checkered past.

17. Goldballs

When writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Chris Bachalo launched the third volume of Uncanny X-Men in 2013, they used the occasion to introduce a new set of young mutants, including Fabio Medina. Thanks to his ability to manifest gold egg-shaped objects, Medina took the name Goldballs, becoming one of the most absurd and wonderful members of the team. A smart, goodhearted kid, Goldballs has connections beyond the X-Men, going to Brooklyn Visions Academy with Miles Morales.

18. Multiple Man

Jamie Madrox has one of the coolest powers in all comics: the ability to make duplicates of himself. However, despite a brief gag in X-Men: The Last Stand, Multiple Man hasn’t made it to the big screen. In addition to a cinematic superpower, Madrox also has a snarky attitude that fits well in the MCU, as well as some real detective skills, which could make him more of an intellectual character than a fighter. With so many possibilities, it’s just a matter of time before a filmmaker figures out how to bring Multiple Man to the MCU X-Men team.

19. Boom Boom

A runaway with the ability to create plasma time bombs, Boom Boom never shied away from pranking her friends or questioning her leaders. While less reckless as an adult, Boom Boom remains a spunky wildcard. A teenage Boom Boom would make a compelling member of the cinematic X-Men, especially when paired with other young heroes like Kitty Pryde or Jubilee. She would keep her teammates on their toes and make for good comedy set pieces, and her presence would remind viewers why mutants need training to use their powers well.

20. Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming and Kodi Smit-McPhee have both played the blue German mutant Nightcrawler on screen. But both actors have emphasized the character’s serious side, a devout religious man who happens to look like a demon. That focus ignores Nighcrawler’s love of swashbuckling and his debonaire sense of humor, which makes him an unrepentant flirt. The MCU Nightcrawler need not discard all of his internal conflicts, but it should also come with a fun-loving sense of adventure that makes the Fuzzy Elf so popular.

21. Bishop

In his first appearances, Bishop was a tough guy with a big gun, big muscles, and a bad attitude. Over the years, writers have added depth to the time-traveling X-Man, making him a perceptive detective and a true believer, willing to make hard decisions to save the future. This complicated perspective would be a welcome addition to the MCU team, given the love of multiverses and time travel in the cinematic universe.

22. Kid Omega

Sure, Wolverine can be a grouch, but the X-Men of the movies have been more or less heroic. Even the young mutants do not often get cocky about their superpowers without turning into basic baddies like Pyro. Quentin Quire, aka Kid Omega, bucks this trend, giving readers a teen whose psychic abilities make him feel superior to everyone without ever joining Magneto’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Kid Omega’s inflated ego makes him a character viewers love to hate, and he could bring a bit of Tony Stark charm missing from the current MCU.

23. Glob Herman

Like Eye-Boy, Glob Herman has an unfortunate mutation, a gelatinous pink body that exposes his skeleton and organs. But Glob Herman owns his unusual appearance and loves spending his day with other mutants at Xavier’s school. He sometimes makes bad choices, especially buddying up with Kid Omega, but Glob Herman has an affable attitude that lights up the screen, sure to make him a fan favorite if he comes to the MCU.

24. Phoenix

Yes, the Dark Phoenix has received much attention in X-Men movies, serving as the focus of the terrible X-Men: The Last Stand and the also terrible X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Instead of making Jean Gray a member of the MCU X-Men, why not skip a generation and go for her daughter Rachel Summers? The time-displaced child of Jean Gray and Cyclops, Rachel comes from the dark alternate reality shown in X-Men: Days of Future Past. She has her mother’s abilities and becomes host to the Phoenix Force, taking the name Phoenix. As with Bishop, this inclusion would lend itself to the multiverse stories of the MCU, while adding a bit of convoluted storytelling, a staple of X-Men comics.

25. Wolverine

To be honest, it would be nice if Wolverine sat out a few movies before coming to the MCU X-Men. Not only has he appeared in most X-Men movies, but he’s also had three solo films. And Hugh Jackman will bring the knucklehead to the MCU in Deadpool 3. That exposure could go to other characters.

However, overexposure hasn’t dulled Wolvie’s popularity, which means that Kevin Feige will inevitably include him in the MCU X-Men team. He may consider making Wolverine short, hairy, and unattractive — closer to his comic book counterpart, to distinguish this Wolvie from the Hugh Jackman version. Even better, Logan may step aside to give the spotlight to the second Wolverine, his female clone Laura.