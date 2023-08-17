The Check Is Hopefully In The Mail: Common Invoicing Errors Companies Make

Basic invoice errors cost companies an average of $492, and many smaller companies don’t have the trained personnel to avoid making those mistakes with clients and vendors. Invoicing is a critical part of the revenue collection process but not always a skill that company owners and managers naturally possess.

A recent study by invoicing experts at Skynova has pinpointed several common invoicing mistakes committed regularly by companies with minimal or non-existent accounting/billing departments. Proper invoicing can be stressful, and improper practices often lead to challenging relationships with clients, contractors, and vendors.

Here are some common invoicing errors reported to Skynova’s panel of experts and what companies can do to address those issues.

Most Common Concerns About Invoices

Including Complete Information

The top invoicing concern on Skynova’s shortlist is providing enough details on the invoice itself. 51% of participants expressed concerns about not including vital information on the form, or providing inaccurate information.

Delivering Invoices to Clients

Another common concern is the actual method for transmitting and receiving an invoice, whether paper or electronic. 50% reported issues with misdirected deliveries or incorrect contact information.

Tracking Invoice Payments

47% of participants reported an inability to keep proper records on the status or location of incoming and outgoing invoices.

Invoice Creation

47% also needed help with invoice creation through professional software, an outside accountant, or personal correspondence. Companies with a substantial client base may need the means to generate a high volume of invoices.

Processing Late or Missing Payments

The ability to track down missing invoices or add charges to late payments is another major concern for 36% of participants in the study.

Creating Legally Compliant Invoices

Issues such as proper taxation, additional deductions, and foreign currency conversions are also on the shortlist of concerns for 25% of those companies studied by Skynova.

How Incorrect Invoicing Costs Companies Money

Incomplete information creates an average loss of $592

The inability to create a professional invoice can cost a company $558

Failure to track an invoice payment costs an average of $549

Improper shipping to clients costs companies an average of $556

Inaccurate taxation and other deductions cost an average of $541

How Recipients View Unprofessional Invoices

The Skynova study suggests that recipients of improperly created invoices form some negative opinions of the senders. The most common response is considering the sender to be unprofessional. Others question the sender’s overall competency or business experience.

The sender can also be perceived as lazy, unmotivated, and less intelligent. 14% of the study’s participants said they had not taken legitimate invoices seriously because of their unprofessional formatting.

Common Invoicing Mistakes As Seen By Professionals

While company leaders have their own concerns about proper invoice creation, the study also revealed the most common mistakes invoicing experts see with their clients.

Improper invoice totals and calculations

Forgetting contact information, invoice numbers, date, and terms

No product or service description is included in the invoice

Not providing a reference number for accounting purposes

Missing tax information and other deductions/fees

How Companies Can Improve Invoicing Skills

There are several resources companies and sole proprietors can access to improve their ability to send and receive professional-quality invoices. Some are completely free, while others require some investment in time, money or both.

Using professional invoicing software is the most popular method recommended by study participants. Another option is enrolling in an in-person or online class on proper invoicing practices. A meeting with a professional business consultant is a popular option for those who seek minimal guidance.

Free invoicing software does exist, although the options are often more limited than those found in paid software programs. Watching instructional videos on YouTube and other video platforms is another economical method for developing invoicing skills.

Of all the available options, the one with the most reliable results but the highest price tag is outsourcing invoice processing to an outside agency. Invoicing is commonly included in a more comprehensive service package, and hiring a specialist reduces the chances of an expensive invoicing error.

