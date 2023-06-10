The Chocolatier Restaurant Bar and Patio can only exist in Hershey – with past and present pieces from the Hersheypark ride collection, tributes to founder Milton S. Hershey, and chocolate dipped throughout the menu, it's a guest favorite. The Chocolatier also offers one-of-a-kind views and a second-story patio overlooking the iconic Hersheypark carousel and Candymonium, the park's tallest, fastest, and longest coaster.

The Chocolatier Restaurant Bar and Patio

Dining at The Chocolatier is much more than your regular theme park dining experience. It's immersive and brings the fandom of Hersheypark together with a modern and vibrant menu. When designing this restaurant, the team wanted a tribute to the park's history. As you enter the restaurant, you will notice seats from the Hersheypark Arena, a venue that held concerts and events. Some restaurant seating offers attraction elements with Tilt-A Whirl and Comet booths. As the oldest coaster in the park, Comet was the last coaster Milton Hershey himself purchased.

The Carrousel Bar is the centerpiece of the restaurant and was inspired by the oldest attraction in the park. Here you will find friendly bartenders crafting fun cocktails showcasing over-the-top ingredients inspired by your favorite Hershey's candy.

Best Theme Park Restaurant

This spring, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio was listed for the first time in the Best Theme Park Restaurant category by USA Today- 10 Best, and ended in the #2 spot! Having been open for only two years, it beat out a few long-standing favorites nationwide. While the nominations come from a panel of theme park experts, 10 Best readers supply the votes, which says something about The Chocolatier's popularity.

The restaurant's Executive Chef, Rick Larsen, says, “To be nominated alongside so many other amazing theme park restaurants was an honor in itself, and I am thrilled that we placed second. To know that our vision of creating a one of a kind, “only in Hershey” experience has translated to our diners is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to continuing to refine our dining experience, defining ourselves as one of the best restaurants in Hershey, and we have our sights set on the number one spot for next year!”

Menu Inspired by Hershey's Candy

Only at The Chocolatier will you find a menu inspired by Milton S. Hershey and sweet Hershey's Chocolate, found throughout the menu in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.

Sweet Start

The top-selling appetizer certainly brings fun to the table as you are served an array of family favorites on a miniature Hersheypark Ferris Wheel. It features Hershey's Chocolate barbecue chicken wings, crispy mozzarella, classic chicken tenders, cheesy corn dip, and soft pretzel dippers.

Chocolate Inspired Entrees

Executive Chef Rick Larsen has designed a menu that creatively weaves in the main ingredient- Hershey's Chocolate. From burgers to flatbreads and big plates, the chocolate-inspired options are endless.

The signature Chocolatetown Burger is one of my go-to items, made with thick-cut bacon, in-house smoked cheddar, and Hershey's chocolate-drizzled potato chips. This sweet and savory combo is a guest favorite. If a smaller sandwich is more to your liking, try the signature Reese's Take5 Chicken Sandwich featuring Reese's Peanut Butter & Jalapeno Caramel Grilled Chicken.

Many items are smoked in-house and made fresh daily, including the Hershey's Cocoa Barbecue Ribs. The ribs are a sharable entree as it is a full rack of Hershey's Cocoa & Ancho Chile Rubbed Pork Ribs, Hershey's Chocolate Barbecue Sauce, house fries, and cole slaw.

You can also find Mr. Hershey's Favorite Meal on the menu- chicken and waffles. Milton Hershey School students developed the recipe in conjunction with the restaurant. It brings a spicy twist to this classic comfort food.

I was shockingly surprised when I tried the Grilled NY Strip Steak; the flavor combination of the Hershey's Cocoa Spice rub and the Chocolate Porter Steaksauce perfectly complement one another. It is one of the best steaks I have had.

Carrousel Bar at The Chocolatier

Pull up at The Carrousel Bar for a signature cocktail, or enjoy the outdoor patio with coaster views! The bartenders are serving up the most delicious concoctions of candy-inspired cocktails. I order something new or a seasonal cocktail during each visit, but it's hard to deviate from my favorite- The Hershey's Signature Martini.

During this visit, I was thrilled to learn that there is now a Mini Martini Flight. The flight includes the three most popular martini's on the menu- Hershey's Chocolate Martini, Hershey's Chocolate Caramel Martini, and Hershey's Peanut Butter Cup Martini. Order the Cotton Candy Martini if you want something other than a chocolate-inspired cocktail.

If a martini isn't your speed, try the refreshing and light Sanria-Rita or the Reese's Cupfusion Old Fashioned.

Decadent Desserts

Did you even come to Hershey without having a sweet ending to your meal? The pastry team at The Chocolatier has thoughtfully paired your favorite candy flavors with eleven over-the-top desserts. Every single sweet treat is large enough to share.

If you are a tried and true Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lover, the Reese's Peanut Butter Milkshake is a must-have. This over-the-top shake is a sippable version of the classic candy; a chocolate peanut butter milkshake topped with peanut butter pie, Reese's Pieces candies, and whipped cream.

They even offer a gluten-free dessert. The Warm S'mores & Ice Cream is a cinnamon blondie, chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallow, house-made graham cracker, and chocolate fudge sauce. It was a crowd favorite at our table.

How To Get a Table

Given the popularity of The Chocolatier, it is best to make a reservation in advance on OpenTable. They accept walk-ins, but during the peak summer season and holidays, it can often be a lengthy wait.

If you don't have a reservation, go as soon as they open or after the lunch rush but before dinner begins. You may also find a spot at The Carrousel Bar, where you can order from the entire menu.

Fun to Table Awaits

During my visit, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Director of Public Relations Quinn Bryner said, “There is no restaurant that better captures Hersheypark's fun atmosphere and unique history than The Chocolatier. Whether you're enjoying a chocolate-infused meal with your family in Comet or Tilt-A-Whirl booths or grabbing a handcrafted cocktail at the Carrousel Bar with friends, we hope guests to The Chocolatier soak up the fun-to-table vibe year-round.”

The Chocolatier is the cherry on top of Hershey's Chocolatetown, and it will surely bring much happiness to visitors for years to come.