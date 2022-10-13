The Chronological Timeline Order of the Star Wars Movies

What Is the Star Wars Movie's Chronological Order?

This is to say the order they occurred in their time period (a long time ago) and not in the order they were theatrically released.

So, here's the list of every single Star Wars film and Disney Plus show in chronological/narrative order.

With all the Star Wars films coming out these days, you could be forgiven for not keeping track of what the chronological order of them is.

We are even going to include the Ewok side story adventures

1. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

The one where a young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-gon Jinn escape a hostile blockade to find allies and come across a young boy who turns about to be the Chosen One. Fun Fact: “Phantom Menace” was the name of a villain in the “Flash Gordon” comics. This shouldn't surprise too many people as George Lucas has often cited Flash Gordon as one of his inspirations for making the original Star Wars.

2. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

The one where Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padmé Amidala, while Obi-Wan Kenobi investigates an assassination attempt on the senator which leads to … an attack of Clones. Fun Fact: When Anakin is slaughtering the Tusken Raider in Attack of the Clones, Qui-Gon Jinn's voice can be heard in the background yelling “Anakin! Anakin!”. This is no accident as Qui-Gon Jinn's Force-Ghost was trying to stop Anakin's rage but clearly failed. Qui-Gon also urged Rey to rise up at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 – 2020)

The one where after the Republic's victory on Christophsis, Anakin and his new apprentice Ashoka Tano must rescue the kidnapped son of Jabba the Hutt. It was the first official Star Wars cartoon movie released in theatres. The Clone Wars television show fits in between these two films and ties in neatly to the beginning of the Revenge of the Sith timeline, with some events in the final season happening on the same days as key moments in the film.

4. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The one where Anakin and Obi-Wan rescue Palpatine from Count Dooku. Anakin is lured into a sinister plan to rule the galaxy by Palpatine, succumbs, and becomes Darth Vader. Fun Fact: The Millennium Falcon is spied landing on Coruscant in Revenge of the Sith. This was prior to Lando or Han Solo owning it!

The Bad Batch also flits around this timeline as well.

5. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) The second of the Anthology series, the young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca (and learns his family name) and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. Marks a Star Wars first where the original actor, Harrison Ford was replaced by Alden Ehrenreich as Solo. Fun Fact: This was the first Star Wars movie to not mention the word ‘Jedi'. 6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The first Anthology film, Jyn, finds her caught up with the Rebel Alliance in a risky move to steal the Death Star plans in a desperate attempt to prevent the Empire from taking over the universe. Fun Fact: This is the first Star Wars movie where the title of the movie is said. Bodhi Rook says it, confirming the title of the movie is a call sign.

7. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

The one where Luke Skywalker joins forces with an old Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot who likes to shoot first, a Walking Carpet and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader. Fun Fact: the original Star Wars soundtrack remains the highest-grossing non-popular music recording of all-time

8. The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978 TV Movie) The one where it's so bad, it's so bad yet still is technically Star Wars canon. A TV movie featuring the original ANH cast getting up to some wild antics. One for trivia enthusiasts only… Fun Fact: Chewbacca’s father is named Attichitcuk and his wife is called Mallatobuck. His son Lumpy’s proper name is Lumpawarrump. The name Attichitcuk was referred to in the Solo film.

9. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The one where Luke meets Yoda and his father. Fun Fact: The classic “The first transport is away!” quote was delivered by Mark Hamill. 10. The Ewok Adventure (1984 TV Movie) The one where Wicket and his friends agree to help two shipwrecked human children, Mace and Cindel, on a quest to find their parents. They have to rescue them from the hungry Gorax: Fun Fact: Cindel teaches Wicket to speak English which screws up the moment in ROTJ where Leia teaches Wicket to speak English…

11. Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985 TV Movie)

The one where Marauders raid the Ewok village and steal a power supply they believe to be magical. It kinda goes off-piste and there's a wicked witch involved. Fun Fact: The witch Charal is a Nightsister. The third season of the Clone Wars introduced them as being Sith Witches from the planet Dathomir.

12 Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

We are just going to sneak in here that The Mandalorian Disney Plus show is set 5 years after ROTJ. The Book of Boba Fett is set in the same time frame. Rangers of the New Republic will also play in this time space.

We are not sure where Ashoka fits in at this time.

13. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

The one where Thirty years after the Empire's defeat, the First Order appears to be looking for Luke. Rey is introduced as the yin to Kylo Ren's yang. Fun Fact: The Starkiller base name was inspired by that word being the original last name of Luke Skywalker as found in Lucas's original scripting.

14. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

The one where Luke decides who is really the last Jedi. Fun Fact: When Luke raps Rey over the knuckles with the plant, that's a call back to when Yoda trained Luke in Empire.

15. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)