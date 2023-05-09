The Clone Wars: Ahsoka Tano’s Most Important Episodes

Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most prominent characters in Star Wars animation. Following Saw Gerrera's appearance in Rogue One, her transition into live-action opened the door for more animated characters to do so as well. The Ahsoka series will showcase the character later in her journey.

Whether new to Ahsoka's story or wanting a refresher course, here are Ahsoka's essential episodes in The Clone Wars.

The Clone Wars Movie

Ahsoka's first appearance is in the film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series' first three episodes were edited together to release a feature-length movie. Love it or hate it, it is the beginning of Ahsoka's journey. The film does a fantastic job establishing her relationship with Anakin Skywalker to set up their Master-Padawan dynamic.

It also introduces Ahsoka to Captain Rex, the Republic clone, the paragon archetype for all clones, and another fan-favorite character. Their friendship is one of the most important relationships in the series.

Storm Over Ryloth

The season one episode “Storm Over Ryloth” is one of Ahsoka's most harrowing episodes. This early entry has the teenager still struggling as a leader, and her hubris leads her to get the majority of the men in her squad killed. It's a bitter defeat and one she has to rebound from quickly as the Jedi are still in the midst of battle.

Seasons one and two of The Clone Wars often get labeled as “filler,” but they are some of the most significant episodes for Ahsoka's growth. “Cloak of Darkness” and “Jedi Crash” are honorable mentions from the first season, as Ahsoka also takes her knocks in those entries. The difference in those entries is her gaining experience working with Jedi other than Anakin.

Weapons Factory

The Geonosis episodes feature a brutal series of battles for the show. It's one of the vicious stories early on, and Ahsoka does not come out unscathed from the fray. “Weapons Factory,” in particular, has two purposes in Ahsoka's story.

The first is the introduction of Barriss Offee. The new padawan causes jealousy in Ahsoka, forcing her to work with a differently-trained peer and find value in those differences. “Weapons Factory” also showcases Ahsoka's resourcefulness, saving her and Barriss' lives.

Brain Invaders

Following up on “Weapons Factory,” “Brain Invaders” challenges Ahsoka in a completely separate way. Stuck with the difficult choice of whether to save her friend versus thousands, it's one of the most challenging predicaments to this point for her.

Ahsoka must be creative and push her limits of how a Jedi should act.

Assassin

“Assassin” isn't the most canon-defining episode of The Clone Wars, but it has two solid parts for Ahsoka's journey. The first showcases the friendship between Ahsoka and Padmé Amidala. The two women work well off each other, and Padmé is a unique support for Ahsoka outside of the Jedi Order.

The other is Ahsoka learns to trust herself and her abilities. With clouded visions of someone trying to murder Padmé, Ahsoka must trust her gut and convince those around her to do the same.

Heroes on Both Sides

Considered among fans as one of the best episodes of The Clone Wars, “Heroes on Both Sides” is another Ahsoka episode with Padmé that gives her a unique look at the war she is fighting.

They meet with a senator friend of Pedmé's who is fighting for the enemy, and it's a crash course for the padawan that war and politics aren't as black and white as she thought.

Mortis arc

The three Mortis episodes defined much of the mythical side of Star Wars. “Overlords,” “Alter of Mortis,” and “Ghosts of Mortis” placed Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi into the path of the literal gods of the Light Side, Dark Side, and the Balance. Ahsoka died and was resurrected with the power of the Daughter, an act that fans still do not know the full repercussions of.

After this episode, the Force-connected birds, the convorees, began to appear as a symbol for Ahsoka. One specific convor, Morai, guided Ahsoka in Star Wars Rebels, and the bird is tied to the Sister.

Citadel arc

“The Citadel,” “Counterattack,” and “Citadel Rescue” are another set of brutal battles that pushed the limits of the padawan.

Going behind Anakin's back, Ahsoka sneaks onto her master's mission and realizes it is far more dangerous than she believed. Truly tested, Ahsoka rises to the occasion and is even vital to the mission's success.

Padawan Lost/Wookiee Hunt

The end of season three was Ahsoka's time to shine as Mortis and the Citadel arc led right into the finale episodes “Padawan Lost” and “Wookiee Hunt.” Captured by hunters, Ahsoka has to take every lesson up to this point to survive.

She meets other padawans and leads them out of danger. It's a triumphant story showcasing how much the padawan has grown since The Clone Wars movie.

A Friend in Need

“Heroes on Both Sides” introduces the character of Lux Bonteri, a young man who appears in many of Ahsoka's episodes as the two become friends. In “A Friend in Need,” Lux turns to an extremist group to find justice for his mother's death.

For Ahsoka, this is a crucial episode not just for The Clone Wars series but also for The Mandalorian. This episode is the first meeting of Ahsoka and Bo-Katan Kryze, who eventually becomes an ally of the padawan, despite starting as enemies here.

Onderon arc

The Onderon arc is another set of episodes that sets up many long-term stories in Star Wars. It's the introduction of Saw Gerrera, a character that has appeared in Andor, Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels, and more. Ahsoka heavily hints to Anakin that she's aware of the nature of his secret relationship with Padmé. She's also dealing with her own emotional attachments and attractions for the first time, a significant milestone for all teenagers.

These episodes' storyline leads to the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance once the Empire comes along. They're big episodes, and Ahsoka is in the midst of them.

The Gathering

The lore around Ilum and how a Jedi gets their kyber crystal is a fascinating look at one side of the Jedi Order. With Ahsoka leading a group of younglings on this journey, “The Gathering” is a rare look at her as a teacher.

Ahsoka is in charge of the kids for multiple episodes, which is a side of her we don't often get to see. She's matured since The Clone Wars movie, and “The Gathering” is a way to witness her growth.

The Wrong Jedi

The finale of season five is one of the most defining moments of Ahsoka's journey. “Sabotage,” “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much,” “To Catch a Jedi,” and “The Wrong Jedi” is the story of Ahsoka being framed for a crime she didn't commit.

She sees the truth of the corruption of the Jedi Order and feels betrayed when only Anakin supports her. “The Wrong Jedi” ends with Ahsoka leaving the Order, thus leaving her Jedi life behind her.

Gone with a Trace

While the Martez Sister arc, sometimes called Ahsoka's Walkabout, might be divisive among fans, “Gone with a Trace” has one moment that is incredibly important for Ahsoka. In a talk with Trace Martez, Ahsoka realizes that everyday people think the Jedi Order started the Clone War and don't know why the galaxy is fighting.

It's a piece of information that showcases Palaptine's plan to slander the Jedi and make it easier to kill them in Order 66 is working because everyday citizens like Trace have incredibly negative views of the Jedi.

Siege of Mandalore

After fans waited ten years, the Siege of Mandalore did not disappoint. It's a critical set of four episodes culminating in Ahsoka's journey. She sets off to free Mandalore with Bo-Katan, which leads her to an excellent duel with ex-Sith Lord Darth Maul.

The episodes shift into horror as Order 66 begins, and Ahsoka must desperately fight for her life. The final moments of The Clone Wars are impactful and devastating. Still, there is a touch of hope as a convor flies overhead, ending this chapter of Ahsoka's story.

