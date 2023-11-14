The Coolest The Boys and Gen V Superpowers We All Want

The Boys and Gen V have injected life into the superhero genre with crass humor, exciting plot lines, and a plethora of creative, novel superpowers. While Vought has injected plenty of supers, not every power is cut from the same cloth. It's time to rank the most extraordinary superpowers in the two shows, regardless of their use or the morality behind the cape. From obscene strength to gender affirmation, check out the most astounding The Boys and Gen V superpowers.

1. Homelander's Superman-like Abilities

Homelander's abilities intentionally resemble Superman's. Flying, strength, laser-vision, the whole gamut. Unfortunately, Homelander uses his powers for pure evil under the guise of Vought's capitalist control. He seems to unravel more with each passing season.

2. Marie Moreau's Blood Control

Marie Moreau entered Godolkin University thinking her only power was to control her blood, but as the season went on, she learned about the vast number of extensions her abilities lent her. By the end of the first season of Gen V, Marie caused a woman to have a heart attack by controlling the flow of blood in the woman's chambers.

3. Jordan Li's Bi-Gender Abilities

Jordan Li struggles with gender dysphoria, something their father doesn't always understand. Still, their ability to switch from male to female whenever they choose proved helpful on various occasions at God U. Jordan's male form possesses strength and combat skills. In contrast, their female form has force field creation and energy manipulation.

4. Lamplighter's Fire-Wielding

Lamplighter's small appearance in The Boys introduces the audience to one of the best powers in the show. He can turn almost any small source of fire into a blazing blast of catastrophic proportions. The character disappears after the second season, so the powers are short-lived on-screen.

5. Cate Dunlap's Mind Control

Cate Dunlap owns perhaps the most disturbing power in the entire universe: the ability to completely control a victim's mind. Cate even tells someone to eat their own hands at one point, something the showrunners are glad to show to the audience.

6. Starlight's Energy Manipulation

Starlight uses her powers for moral reasons compared to the rest of the characters in the show, even turning her back on Vought and infiltrating their operation with Hughie and Butcher. Starlight can use light and energy to defeat her rivals and opponents.

7. Stormfront's Electricity

A fascist who even Homelander rolled his eyes at one time, Stormfront's powers (beyond unfathomable opinions on race and genocide) let her grapple with electricity in powerful ways. Stormfront can use her electricity as an explosive force or as lightning.

8. Sam Riordan's Strength

Strength may seem like a repetitive power in most superhero lore, but Sam Riordan's vigor stands out from the pack. Sam can punch through his victim's faces with one simple fist swing. Only Little Cricket contains his emotions and anger throughout the first season of Gen V.

9. A-Train's Speed

Super speed seems widespread in any superhero world. The Flash, the Dash, and more have run like no tomorrow in other universes. A-Train brings a different flair to running, even bolting right through Hughie's girlfriend in the very first scene of The Boys. His powers set the trend for what the show would be like.

10. Transluscent's Invisibility

Viewers don't get to see much of Translucent, not only because of his invisibility but because he dies in short order in the first season of The Boys. Translucent can disappear on a whim because of his carbon-coated skin. This factor makes his invisibility different from others in pop culture, such as The Invisible Woman in Marvel.

11. Doppelganger's Copy Cat Transformations

Doppelganger doesn't get enough screen time, considering the uniqueness of his superpower. He can transform into anyone's likeness down to the smallest detail, but his biggest scene remains turning into Homelander and getting frisky with him, one of The Boys' wildest five minutes.

12. Little Cricket's Size

Little Cricket can manipulate her size, shrinking or blowing up to gargantuan proportions depending on how much food she eats or throws up. The ability takes Marvel's Ant-Man and puts a uniquely Gen V twist on the feature.

13. Ezekiel's Stretching Ability

Ezekiel's flexibility may not make him unique in hero lore, but anything non-strength-related earns bonus points. The character himself also satirizes the way priests and religious higher-ups force themselves onto others, one of the brilliant ways The Boys gives commentary on society.

14. The Incredible Steve's Healing Powers

The Incredible Steve receives barely any screen time in Gen V, but what the audience sees undoubtedly paints a picture of the character's powers. Golden Boy annihilates Steve's limbs, only for the student to grow them back almost instantly. Talk about one of the most effective Boys and Gen V superpowers!

15. Tek Knight's Super Senses

Other than some truly despicable sexual deviancy, Tek Knight makes a powerful impression in Gen V with his powers of persuasion. He can get almost anyone to admit to a lie or a truth by analyzing their heart rate, sweat, mannerisms, and facial expressions to get to the bottom of a conundrum.

16. Polarity's Magnetic Powers

Polarity and his son, Andre, both can control magnets and metal in Gen V. The power is somewhat of a copycat of Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. Still, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

17. Tyler Oppenheim's Ability to Walk Through Walls

Tyler Oppenheim only gets a cameo when sleeping with Jordan Li in an early episode of Gen V, but he shows off the remarkable ability to walk through walls when he needs to make a quick exit. Escaping from danger must not be too difficult for this student.

18. Golden Boy's Thermonuclear Strength

The list already touches on fire with Lamplighter, but Golden Boy deserves a shout-out too. The number one student at God U goes out in a suicidal rage. Still, he possesses the ability to grapple with fire, thermodynamics, and explosions, making him more versatile than Lamplighter.

19. Soldier Boy's Invulnerability

Soldier Boy always makes a big scene on The Boys and Gen V. Nothing seems to be able to kill the man who's been locked away since World War II. With so many people who wish to live forever, invulnerability never goes out of style when discussing great superpowers.

20. Victoria Neuman's Powers of Explosion

Victoria Neuman hangs over both shows like a storm cloud. Her ability to explode other people's body parts, usually their heads, asserts The Boys and Gen V as entirely out of pocket and outrageous.

21. The Deep's Aquatic Powers

The Deep gets poked fun of and humiliated throughout The Boys. The character represents a parallel spoof to Aquaman with various underwater powers like breathing through gills and talking to fish. The Deep always delivers good laughs when he appears because of his underwhelming place within The Seven.

22. Gunpowder's Shooting Accuracy

Gunpowder's ability to shoot a gun with sensational accuracy allowed him to be Soldier Boy's sidekick once upon a time. Gunpowder would be even more effective in a non-super world, considering how much emphasis humanity puts on using firearms. Call his one of the most frightening Boys or Gen V superpowers.