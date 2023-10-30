‘The Crown’ Returns: Everything We Know So Far About the New Season

The Crown’s new season trailer is the teaser we’ve all been waiting for. Watching this finale will not be a choice; it's a duty! The Netflix show has brought us a lot of intrigues, scrupulous affairs, drama, and nights of the soul, and we should offer it the send-off it deserves!

Season 6 is here!

What To Expect

Season 6 brings us the wedding of Charles and Camilla, taking us back to 2005 and focusing on the relationship between Harry, William, and their father. The drama that unfolds here will, without a doubt, keep us glued to the screen.

The trailer also showcases Princess Diana’s fateful trip to Paris and how her death changed the monarchy. Towards the end, you'll see William's and Harry’s relationship as brothers evolve as they cope with the passing of their mother.

In an interview with Variety, the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, says, “The final season will help the ghost of Diana continue to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. Diana was unique, and I suppose that's what inspired me to represent her uniquely.”

The final season will bring 60 hours of epic television as the actors Vanessa Kirby, Claire Foy, Emma Corrin, and others put on a show to remember.

Release Date

Like many other series, The Crown’s final season has two parts. The first four episodes will debut on November 16th, considered the day of reckoning, while the last six will air on December 14th, carrying the grand finale.

The Cast

We yearn to see our favorites return to our screens, and they do it oh so gracefully! Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II while Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki return as Prince Charles and Princess Diana respectfully.

Other characters like Prince Philip and Princess Margaret will also entertain us.

You’ll equally enjoy the works of upcoming actors like Rufa Kampa (Prince William), Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry), and Meg Bellamy (Kate Middleton).

The Crown’s six seasons cover the evolution of the monarchy from 1977 to 2005. The series does a marvelous job of giving every royal event that unfolded the attention it deserves.

Source: Variety.