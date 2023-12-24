While the name Pocket Monsters may sound menacing, the Pokémon series has creatures that don't look anything like a monster. In fact, many of the Pokémon in the series look adorable and so cute. Many players prefer cute Pokémon on their teams since they always have to look at them in battle.

Players who want the cutest Pokémon of all time should look no further. In no particular order, these cutest Pokémon offer some of the most colorful and magical designs in the entire series. Players also have options across all nine generations in the game for a cutesy partner Pokémon.

1. Eevee

Eevee has the right mix of cuteness and charm. This strange Pokémon has such an odd basis for its design. It looks both similar to a cat and a dog or fox at the same time. Its fluffy fur and penchant for evolving into many different Pokémon make it one of the cutest Pokémon.

2. Pichu

Sorry, Pikachu, but its pre-evolution in Pichu triumphs over the series' mascot in terms of cuteness. The smaller stature and quirky elements, like its black ears, help it elevate over its evolution. In addition, the recurring twin Pichu brothers in the anime movies only help with this.

3. Igglybuff

Jigglypuff may have the most musical elements in the Pokémon series, but its pre-evolution baby form in Igglybuff wins in the cutest Pokémon category. The series knows how to shrink down existing popular Pokémon into a baby form and make it even better, as in the case of this Generation 2 Pokémon.

4. Alolan Vulpix

The Gen 7 version of Vulpix beats its original Gen 1 version by a long shot in this roundup of cutest Pokémon. It takes the fiery and harsh elements of the original and tones it down with a cold Ice typing. This makes it more magnificent and adorable at the same time as a snow fox.

5. Chikorita

This Gen 2 starter Pokémon feels like one of the most underrated and forgotten cutest Pokémon on this list. The Chikorita line gets overlooked many times, but it has one of the simplest and effective cute designs for a Grass-type starter.

6. Togepi

Anime fans, in particular, will remember this excellent example of how to do a cutesy Pokémon right. Togepi has a strange fairy-like shape, but its signature cuteness comes from the half-broken egg. It somehow didn't come quite all the way out of its egg and wears it like pants.

7. Torchic

The Gen 3 Firestarter Pokémon, Torchic, looks just like an orange baby chick. It may be one of the Pokémon with the most basic designs, but it works well in the end. It looks pretty close to the real-life baby chicks, which only helps its case.

8. Ralts

Ralts has a bit of a mysterious edge to it. This smaller Psychic and Fairy Pokémon covers its eyes and has a strange mix of white, green, and pink in its color scheme. But this edgy nature only makes its cuteness shine more.

9. Azurill

Azurill almost has a single color in its scheme—blue—and yet it makes this work better than most of the cutest Pokémon in the series. It has an adorable little face you want to squeeze, and its personality comes out in its concept of bouncing around on its tail.

10. Skitty

Cat Pokémon often wins in the cuteness category of the series, and Gen 3's Skitty may be the champion of this particular animal inspiration. It has a sleepy and smiley face, which adds such heartwarming elements to its already fun magical cat design.

11. Chimecho

Chimecho might be the most unique of all cutest Pokémon in the series. As the name implies, this Pokémon resembles a wind chime. Somehow, Game Freak came up with a wind chime that looks colorful and cute. It also surpasses its baby form, unlike most Pokémon.

12. Jirachi

Few legendary and Mythical Pokémon appear on this list due to their often menacing nature, but Jirachi remains one of the exceptions. It looks like the type of Pokémon made just to be sold as merchandise worldwide, and it works so well.

13. Piplup

Penguins already rank among some of the most adorable animals in the world, but the Pokémon version in the form of Piplup makes it even better with its baby-like design. It has such a strong personality in its bright yellow peak and tuxedo-style pattern on its chest.

14. Pachirisu

Pikachu clones often have some of the cutest Pokémon designs, and Pachirisu does just that in Gen 4. It has notable whiskers and cheeks, which help it look better than others in the category. But its true cuteness comes from its bushy tail, which adds a necessary touch.

15. Phione

Players only receive Phione by breeding Manaphy, one of the many Mythical Pokémon in the series. Phione looks like a baby version of the already adorable Manaphy, but better. The streamlined design of Phione helps it stand out among the Pokémon in this group.

16. Hisuian Zorua

Zorua already has some level of cuteness, but the Hisuian version takes it to a new level. It swaps the color scheme for white, gray, and red versions. This makes it more adorable than its base form. However, its most substantial part comes from the Normal and Ghost typing, which gives it this nice edge that balances out its cuteness.

17. Emolga

Flying squirrels stand out as some of the most adorable animals on the planet, and Emolga captures the idea of this creature in the best way possible as one of the cutest Pokémon. Its tiny wing-like appendages and black, white, and yellow color scheme give it a classic look.

18. Flabebe

This cutest Pokémon has one of the most straightforward design inspirations possible, and it works so well. This tiny fairy creature holds onto its flower for dear life, giving it such personality and visual appeal. But it only gets better with the several different flower colors players find it in.

19. Cutiefly

A Pokémon named Cutiefly feels like an obvious choice for this list of cutest Pokémon. The best part, though, remains how it lives up to its title. This minuscule Bug and Fairy Pokémon somehow makes a housefly look adorable with its detailed wings and tiny legs.

20. Sobble

Sobble exists as the Pokémon in this group that doesn't try to be cute but ends up that way nonetheless. This little blue lizard looks depressed and emo all the time, but its frown only makes it somehow look more adorable than without it.

21. Milcery

Whipped cream may not seem like the best inspiration for a Pokémon, but it somehow works so well for Milcery. It has a liquid-like design, making it appear like Flubber while having its own distinct style. It also looks even better in its shiny form.

22. Snom

Snom knows how cute it looks and doesn't hold back. This Ice and Bug Pokémon from Gen 8 slides around on the ground at a slow speed, feeling harmless in every way possible. It may lack any power whatsoever, but it makes up for that in its design.

23. Sprigatito

The Grass Starter Pokémon from Gen 9 takes the idea of flowers and mixes it together with a cat. This results in one of this group's most astonishing and cutest Pokémon, with its plant-like whiskers, cheery eyes, and pointy ears. It has much more detail than most other cute Pokémon.

24. Maushold

Maushold may be the most unique, cutest Pokémon of all time. Players get not one, not two, but three or even four adorable Pokémon with Maushold at the same time. It features the fantastic backstory of a cutesy mouse couple who fall in love and have a baby or two. Maushold features an entire loving family, which few Pokémon in this category compete with.