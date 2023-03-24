The Different Types of Loft Conversions: Which One Is Right for You?

Loft conversions are a fantastic way to add value to your home – up to 20% in some cases, and add more functional space, without needing a garden or eating into your outdoor space if you do have it.

The above benefits are why so many people are choosing to have this home improvement done, particularly amid the potential decline of the housing market, which is delaying moving plans for many.

Of course, having a loft conversion isn’t just an A to B process. There are various considerations, including the important decision as to which type of loft conversion is right for you.

Your house will dictate which conversions suit you, and your loft construction service can advise you further. Still, in the meantime, it’s smart to get an idea of the kind of designs available and which houses/ loft conversion demands they suit best.

Velux/ Roof Lights

A Velux window conversion is the easiest conversion you can have and often the cheapest, as long as the space between the floor and the roof is adequate after insulation. According to Building Regulations, the space is made safe and able to bear weight, and windows are added. A staircase also has to be added, too.

There is no changing of the shape of the roof or changes to the ceilings of the highest floor involved- just a simple and often relatively quick home improvement (can be completed in as little as a month) that gives you a bright and beautiful new room to use as you please.

Pros:

Often the most affordable loft conversion type

Great if you are on a budget

Minimal construction disruption

You often do not require planning permission

The value of an extra room can be exceptional compared to the cost of the conversion itself

Cons:

The amount of usable space can be restrictive

The amount of space created VS the space used up elsewhere with stairs and other elements of installation can be questionable

Dormer

A dormer loft conversion is a fantastic choice for many homeowners because the extra cost (compared to a Velux conversion) can be marginal when considered against the vast amount of extra space created. They work by adding a box shape that protrudes from the middle of the roof outwards (with a flat roof) and then a vertical wall downwards towards where the guttering would be. They come in many shapes and sizes and can be standard window width all the way to the full length of a roof. Wherever there is one added, you get extra head space and floor space that can transform the entire loft.

Pros:

You often don’t need Planning Permission for a dormer conversion

There are many types of dormer conversions to suit different property styles and aesthetics

Dormer designs are versatile and can be as small as standard window width or run along the entire length of the roof

The amount of space added for the money is impressive

A Juliette balcony, french doors, or a floor-to-ceiling window can be added to let natural light flood in, improve ventilation, and make the most of the surrounding views

The space is more versatile because of added headroom and not just floor space

Cons:

The main downside of a dormer is that the aesthetic is something only some find appealing. This can be problematic not just for homeowners but in regard to aesthetic restrictions on properties in the neighborhood.

Hip to Gable

Hip-to-gable loft conversions are a way to work around a property with a complex pyramid-shaped roof with more roof slopes than the traditional A-shaped roof. They are used where the hipped roof minimizes the usable floor area, which can also impact where the staircase goes. A hip-to-gable conversion replaces the hipped roof with a gabled roof, increasing the space available within the conversion. Additionally, many people will complement this with a rear dormer to maximize the available space.

Pros:

Creates lots of space to be used in endless different ways

Perfect for homes where a pyramid-shaped roof is causing a challenge for a conversion

The aesthetics tend to be more pleasing to many than a dormer

Cons:

Planning Permission could be necessary for this kind of conversion, particularly if you have already had work done to your home under Permitted Development

Limited roof space could mean this conversion is not the best route for you when it comes to getting the most from your conversion

Unsuitable for mid-terraced houses

Tend to be more costly than a dormer

Design can be complex, and more architectural intervention may be necessary than with other conversion types

Mansard

A Mansard conversion is where the entire roof is changed to create a huge loft conversion space. The roof on either side is adapted to be almost completely vertical, and the roof at the top is flat. The design allows tons of natural light to flood in and lots of floor-to-ceiling square footage to be used in any way you like.

Pros:

The aesthetic can be blended in to match the property well

Creates lots of space with lots of headroom

Suitable for most types of houses

Can often fit in ensuites and other handy extras

Lots of potential for large windows allow lots of stunning natural light and ventilation

Cons:

Can be on the top end of the cost when it comes to loft conversions

Planning Permission will likely be necessary

You are likely to need a structural engineer to come and check that the current house structure can handle the extra weight and different use of the roof space

L-shaped

An L-Shaped conversion is where two dormers are connected to form an ‘L’ shape if you were to see the conversion from a Bird’s Eye point of view. The space created by an L-shaped conversion can be extensive and used as a completely self-sufficient space with multiple rooms, an ensuite, and a kitchen/ kitchenette.

Pros:

A huge amount of space is created

Multiple rooms can be created within the space

The external design can be very pleasing, blending in with the outside aesthetic of your home

Cons:

You may need Planning Permission if you have already had work done with Permitted Development

How To Find Out Which Loft Conversion Option Is Right for You

You likely now have an idea which conversion sounds like it's right for you. Ultimately, though, until you have fully consulted with a trusted loft conversion company, you can’t know which possibilities could work for your budget, needs, and existing property. By enlisting the help of a trusted loft conversion company, you can get a customized quote and find out about different options available to you, their cost, timescales, and potential results.

With that information and the guidance of an experienced loft construction company, you can then take the next step, planning a transformative loft conversion that gives you the most value, functionality, and aesthetic appeal for your money.

