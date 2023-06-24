10 Of The Biggest Disadvantages of Being a Man

Some think it's a man's world, but that's not the case in these examples.

A recent online discussion tells us ten disadvantages of being a man today. Here are the top responses.

1. Can't Be Around Kids Without Raising Suspicions

If you see a kid alone at a mall trying to find their parents, it's natural to want to help them. However, don't be surprised if the parents think you have other intentions at play.

2. Hair Issues

Men have hair everywhere. On your head, under your armpits, on your legs, your chest, and even your back.

3. Expected Not to Cry

It's natural for men to get emotional and cry, but it's often looked down upon.

4. Men Are Expected Always To Have It Together

No matter what's happening in your personal life, people always expect men to have it together. Men often have to bear an incredible amount of weight on their shoulders.

5. Baldness

Most men live in fear of going bald when they get older, but it can happen a lot sooner than you think. One man confesses, “I started going bald at 17, noticeable at 19, and a large bald spot at 23. It made my already present depression a hundred times worse. But as a man, you get told that's just how it is to learn to accept it.”

6. Domestic Violence Victims

If a man is a victim of domestic violence, people don't take it seriously. They can be in search of help and somewhere safe to go, and people will dismiss them.

7. Need for Physical Touch

The media portrays single men as living the good life, but men also need an emotional connection and meaningful physical touch.

8. Initiating Romance

It can be challenging for men to constantly initiate romance and ask women out, especially if they fear rejection.

9. Expected To Do Heavy Lifting

I hope you're ready to do a lot of heavy lifting, literally. As a man, you're always expected to lift large objects, regardless of the type of physical shape you're in. If you're tall, it's even worse, as you'll be asked to get those hard-to-reach items on top shelves.

10. Not Being Acknowledged as a Father

One parent shares a heartbreaking detail about being a father. “Being considered a Creeper by society while just trying to raise my little girl. Single dad of a daughter. And a large guy. Hanging around playgrounds while she plays is a fun experience. Or Chuck-E-Cheese. The non-existent invitations to playgroups.”

“I have had the ‘Oh, giving mom a break?' Or ‘It must be dad's babysitting day!' Ugh. I'm a parent, not a babysitter. And frankly, with my wife's physical disabilities, I tend to do almost all the outings with the kids. So it's not a dad or mom thing. It's just a parent thing,” a second commenter shared.

Source: Reddit.