Top 10 Reasons to Set Sail on The Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, The Disney Wish, is setting sail on three- and four-night cruises, and here’s why you should plan this to be your next vacation.

Bringing Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Together

The Disney Wish is the first time that the Disney Cruise Line brings Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney all together in one place. Previously there have been events like Star Wars Day At Sea and Marvel Day At Sea where fans can have one day focused around their favorite fandom, but now they are all in one place.

There is a Worlds of Marvel restaurant, a Star Wars-themed bar (the Hyperspace Lounge), and characters from both franchises wandering the ship. In the Oceaneer Club children can create a super-suit and battle Marvel villains in the Marvel Academy or take care of space creatures in the Star Wars Cargo Bay.

Of course, there is Disney everywhere as well, from Princes and Princesses welcoming guests on board, to an engagement party for Frozen’s favorite couple, Anna and Kristoff, there is truly something for every fan and fans of all ages.

Broadway Style Shows

Most cruises have nightly entertainment, but none of them hold a candle to the Broadway-style shows that the Disney Cruise Line has lined up for guests. The Disney Wish features three different incredible productions – Disney Seas: The Adventure, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin. The latter two are reimagined versions of the popular Disney classics, but the first is a completely original show for the new ship.

The production design is unmatched, with detailed costumes, stunning set pieces, and stories that will all tug at the heartstrings. The actors are all phenomenal, bringing something truly special to the Wish with their talent. Feel like you are on Broadway with the nightly entertainment onboard The Disney Wish.

Delicious Dining Options

A cruise wouldn’t be a cruise without a whole lot of food! The Disney Wish does not skimp out on the restaurants and dining options, so be sure to pack your stretchy pants when you set sail.

For breakfast, guests can choose to sit down in the brand new 1923 restaurant (named after the year that the Walt Disney Company was started) or hit up the buffet in Marceline Market where they can choose from just about anything under the sun.

When it comes to lunch there are even more options. Marceline Market is refreshed with many lunch options, but there is also Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods on Deck 11. This quick-service food court boasts five different restaurant options – Daisy’s Pizza Pies, Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue, Donald’s Cantina, Goofy’s Grill, and Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream. There truly is something for everyone as items range from smoked brisket to burgers, to a taco and burrito bar.

Dinner on The Disney Wish is rotational dining, as guests will visit each of the three new restaurants on different nights. This includes 1923, as well as Worlds of Marvel and Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure. The latter two include a show with dinner. In Worlds of Marvel, guests join their favorite superheroes as they help take down Ultron, while at Arendelle they celebrate Kristoff and Anna’s engagement with a Frozen-themed sing-along.

If it is sweet treats you are looking for, have no fear, Joyful Sweets has a whole lot of ice cream, gelato, and other desserts to choose from. They are open all day, so go ahead and treat yourself whenever you like!

Salons For Everyone (Not Just the Kids)

For the first time on a Disney Cruise Line ship, there are salons onboard for adults as well. Hook’s Barbery is a place where men can sip bourbon while they get a shave and haircut. Themed with some cool memorabilia as well, this is a place at least worth walking through. The Untangled Salon allows women to pamper themselves with a manicure, pedicure, as well as a cut and style.

Of course, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is still bookable for children, both girls and boys, if they wish to transform into their favorite Princess or Prince – or a pirate for the pirate night celebration!

Large, Themed Staterooms

The staterooms onboard The Disney Wish are larger than what you might be used to from other cruise lines. They are all themed to a different Disney properties such as Frozen, Tangled, and The Princess and the Frog.

However, the best part about these staterooms is that they all have split bathrooms. One features a large bathtub and shower, while the other has a toilet. This is especially handy when getting ready for the day or showering after hitting up Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Both rooms have a sink and shelves to hold toiletries.

State-Of-The-Art Kid Exclusive Areas

Kids are going to love The Disney Wish for many reasons, but it is the Oceaneer Club and Lab that they will never want to leave. Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to write a story with Belle, take care of creatures with Chewbacca, and fight the bad guys with their specially designed Marvel superhero suit. That’s not all though, they can even design their own rollercoaster – and use a simulator to ride it! Every day is packed with many different activities that they can partake in, ensuring they never get bored.

The Disney Wish has exclusive places for older kids as well. Edge is for Disney Wish guests ages 11 to 14 and offers a full-service soda bar, video and board games, and a whole ton of seating where they can hang with friends. Vibe is for ages 14 to 17 and includes big-screen TVs and even a foosball table.

Quiet Adult-Only Areas

While the kids are having fun in their exclusive areas, the adults can relax in theirs. From the Senses Spa to Quiet Cove, there are many spots where adults can enjoy adult-only experiences. The spa offers services like massages and ice lounges, while Quiet Cove has a hot tub, pool, and plenty of room for sunbathing.

If it is a quiet dining experience that you are looking for, there are also two adult-exclusive restaurants – Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement. They do come at an additional cost, however, and nicer clothing is required.

Two Movie Theaters to Experience

One of the biggest perks of a Disney Cruise is that they play the newest films on the ship. The Disney Wish features two different movie theaters – Wonderland, themed to Alice, and Neverland, themed to Peter Pan. Brand new movies can be seen in Wonderland, while Neverland plays the classics.

In between the two theaters is a popcorn, soda, and candy stand. These do come at an additional cost but are a great way to enjoy the movies.

Exclusive Disney Wish Merchandise

What would a Disney Cruise be without exclusive merchandise! Not only are there Disney Cruise Line exclusive items, but there are some that are only available on The Disney Wish. Spirit jerseys, Pandora charms, ears, Loungefly, and more – The Disney Wish has something for everyone in the merchandise department. If nothing else, their several shops are fun to browse.

Fireworks At Sea

Disney Cruise Line has always put on a wonderful Pirate Night show, complete with fireworks while at sea. The Disney Wish is no different. This time Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Redd team up to bring a jaw-dropping show filled with live rock music and some of the best fireworks you will ever see from the side of a cruise ship.

Now you know why you should make The Disney Wish your next cruise. With itineraries available to book through the next year, there are lots of dates to choose from. Happy sailing!

