The Disturbing New Trend on the Rise at Disney Parks

While discussing Disney trends is usually lighthearted and fun, this new Disney Parks trend is horrifying and disgusting.

Some guests have been going number two in the ride lines instead of exiting the queue and heading to the restroom like respectable humans.

Ride Lines Used As Restrooms

Some unfortunate Disney Parks guests have been forced to witness or deal with the aftermath of other guests defecating in the ride lines. And this was not a one-off thing.

Two different guests have posted about this unacceptable experience in the last month. One witnessed someone defecate at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the other one took place at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, so it’s now a national Disney issue.

On an online Disney forum, one of the guests posted, “I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] — someone let their kid take a dump on the floor, and then they just walked out and left it. WTF?”

Another user responded, validating this unbelievable story. “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 bathroom-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them,” they wrote.

The ‘Poop Hall'

For some reason, the Flight of Passage ride has a specific issue with this. The line for this ride has been dubbed the “poop hall” by the Disney cast members because so many people have gone number two there. Even a security camera hasn’t deterred people.

One cast member took to an online forum to say, “Bodily fluids no longer bother me after working at Disney.” And another responded, saying, “I dealt with way too many bodily fluids at that dang attraction.”

Going in the Operation Booths

A cast member recounted a particularly foul tale in the book Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless.

The story goes like this: “There’s a pair of individual-use restrooms just backstage from the north unload… It was mainly for cast members, but guests could and did use it. A woman who did not know this burst into the control room for the attraction and deposited her gift right there.”

The story is awful, but it becomes particularly despicable when you think about the poor ride operator in the booth. The cast member wrote in the book, ”It must have been challenging for the ride operator to stay at their post in there before it was all cleaned up!”

Human Code H

Also, in the book, cast members explained that “Code H” refers to when the horses in the park did their business. Because of the many unhygienic and disrespectful park guests, they added a “Human Code H,” something that should never exist.

Inexplicably, people abandon all human decency and decorum when waiting in line at Disney Parks. It’s just an amusement ride; there is no need to subject other guests and cast members to such abhorrent and revolting behavior.

