The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV: A Stunning Electric Muscle Car

If there’s any group of car enthusiasts out there who detest the electric vehicle (EV) revolution above all else, it’s arguably American muscle car enthusiasts. Just look at the comments section of any article that covered the news that Dodge would no longer be making an internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the beloved Charger.

That was one announcement that made absolutely nobody happy.

And the announcement that Dodge would continue their iconic pony car as an EV wasn’t what muscle car lovers were hoping to hear either. It’s news that was mostly met with eye rolls, anger, or incredibly cautious, cautious optimism (and not too many people fell into that category.)

However, looking at the specs (and the lofty expectations they engender) for the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, it’s clear that Dodge has made an EV with a lot of promise.

Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Be the Breakout Muscle Car of the EV Revolution?

One aspect muscle car enthusiasts should appreciate is how Dodge decided to keep much of the Chargers’ sleek, muscular design intact (and boy, is this thing beautiful to lay eyes on!)

Keeping the long hood, which is becoming a rare decision among legacy automakers turning beloved ICEs into EVs, the low ground clearance, wide stance, and grille — the Daytona is thoroughly classic in its muscle car style.

The Daytona will even come with the classic 60s and 70s era Charger emblem (now a glowing badge) on the hood and the trunk. Talk about a nice Easter egg for muscle car lovers.

Striking good looks aren’t all the Daytona will have going for it.

As is becoming a popular option with EVs, giving them sounds and features from ICEs to make driving them more “fun,” the Daytona will also make all the vintage muscle car sounds people have come to expect (and love) from these vehicles. A Fratzonic chambered exhaust will reportedly supply the Daytona with enough rumble to rival a Hellcat!

But classic muscle car styling and sounds aside, what really matters is how the Daytona Charger EV will perform.

Evidently, very well.

Featuring a 400-volt architecture and all-wheel drive, the SRT 340 Kw and 440 Kw models will reportedly have around 455 horsepower and 590, respectively. And that’s without any upgrades. However, the “Banshee” model will allegedly have about 750 horsepower and an 800-volt architecture. (And again, that’s without any upgrades.)

Dodge has even gone so far as to boast that the Banshee will be able to outperform a Supercharged Hellcat. (And that’s not to be taken lightly.)

For those looking to upgrade, Dodge will offer consumers specialty “Crystal Keys” to upgrade to different eStage levels. Each eStage level adds about 40 horsepower to the vehicle.

One attractive element that the Daytona will add to the Charger’s arsenal is fuel economy. With a large STLA platform with battery capacities of around 101 to 118 kWh, the Daytona can reach a driving range of approximately 500 miles under the right conditions and operation.

What is the Downside to All This?

An EV with style, performance, and driving range like this will not be cheap. Don’t expect the 340 to be less than $50,000. Expect the 440 to cost at least $10,000 more than that. And the Banshee? Don’t be surprised if that price tag eclipses six figures.

That said, the Dodge Charger EV still offers an overall package that will make it competitive in the marketplace. While it may not be cheap, it provides a combination of style, performance, and driving range that equally, if not more, expensive EVs can’t quite match.

The question is, will those impressive specs translate into impressive sales for Dodge?

Source: TopSpeed.