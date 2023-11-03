‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer Shows Ryan Gosling Taking Knocks as a Stuntman

Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman who gets knocked around in the trailer for The Fall Guy. Inspired by the 1980s TV show of the same name, The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch and stars Emily Blunt as a filmmaker and former flame of Gosling's stuntman, Colt Seavers.

In the first trailer set to the tune of Bon Jovi's “You Give Love a Bad Name,” we learn that director Jody Moreno (Blunt) gets surprised when her ex-boyfriend, Colt, shows up on the set of her directorial debut. After the action star (Aaron-Taylor Johnson) of her movie disappears, Colt sets out to find the missing actor, save Jody's film, and win back her heart while using his expert stuntman skills in the real world.

The official one-page press release reads, “The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).”

The Fall Guy Director David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick Say That Their Movie Serves as “Love Letter” to the Action Genre

On the TV show The Fall Guy, Lee Majors played a stuntman turned bounty hunter. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Kelly McCormick says, “It showed the skills [Majors' character] had. He was outwitting everybody and was not really believed to be anybody who could get anything done — and then he ended up getting everything done in the nick of time. And they actually achieved really big, practical stunts every week.”

Regarding a conversation with Gosling before filming The Fall Guy, Leitch says, “[Ryan] was like, ‘Look, I've been working on films my entire life. I've gotten really good at the romance film, I've gotten to experiment with comedy with The Nice Guys, and I've recently done a big action movie called The Gray Man. I feel like I'm ready to make a movie like this, where I get to use all of the tools in my toolbox.'” Leitch adds about his leading man, “It's really watching Gosling fire on all cylinders.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that when Gosling, Blunt, and Leitch appeared onstage at CinemaCon in April, Gosling said, “In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work, and that ends today.”

The Fall Guy opens in theaters nationwide on March 1, 2024.