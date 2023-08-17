The Five Best States for Aspiring Lawyers – And Five You Want To Avoid

The flunk-out rate for a law student is up to 25%. And while nearly 70% of graduated students do find employment, only half were working in law firms. Becoming a lawyer is a challenging feat for several reasons. First, you need to consider the cost of college tuition, with or without grants and scholarships. Next, studying will take precedence over all other activities, as passing the state bar exam is challenging. Lastly, seeking out potential job prospects may cause plenty of stress. But the effort is well worth it for those who now call themselves attorneys.

What about happiness, though? That has to play a part in an attorney’s next chapter of life. Many students are already looking into the best places to live before graduating, which is a smart move.

Recently, a new state ranking, created by Uplift Legal Funding, has revealed which states are the best for aspiring lawyers pursuing a law degree at college next year to help them determine their next moves and which ones to avoid. Based on job prospects, degree affordability, academic success rate, college experience, cost of living, and emotional well-being, it offers soon-to-be-lawyers a jumping-off point to get their career in gear.

A Daunting Task

Choosing a law school can be unnerving for many students due to the various factors to consider, according to law expert Jared Stern. “Although studying law has become synonymous with high stress – with recent stats showing one in three lawyers have experienced mental health issues since qualifying – it’s important to prioritize your mental health at every stage of your journey to avoid burnout.”

Degree Affordability

In 2023, the average cost of a law degree is $146,484 making each year of tuition approximately $48,828. And while plenty of attorneys will be fine making money back to pay off the potential college debt, degree affordability played a big part in the survey.

The ranking analyzed local law school stats, including the percentage of first-year students who receive financial aid, in-state tuition costs, and college living expenses. Academic success was based on college selectivity, GPA medians, and the rate of students who pass the bar.

Job Prospects

Job prospects considered each state’s mean annual wage, specialization, and employment opportunities per 1,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, emotional well-being was based on mental health, happiness, and occupational stress levels.

College Experience

College experience assigned each state a night out affordability score and compiled Princeton Review scores for academic experience and ‘quality of life.’ The cost of living accounted for average student loan debt, disposable income, and typical state rent costs.

Best States For Aspiring Lawyers

New York State scored the best overall, ranking particularly highly for job prospects, academic success rate, and college experience, making it the best choice for budding lawyers. The typical New York lawyer earns $188,900, third behind California and Massachusetts.

Additionally, New York scored full marks for sector specialization and job opportunities, as there’s a high demand for law services and lawyers in the state. And if academics play a part in an upcoming attorney’s choice for college, law schools in New York are a top choice thanks to the state’s median GPA (3.46) and a bar pass rate of 82%.

On the other side of the coin, there is some bad news regarding the cost of living in New York: while the annual attorney salary may be high, there’s not a lot of disposable income compliments of the state’s current living wage of $45,700. Lastly, renting in New York is costly as the average is $15,700 per year, and there’s more student debt than in any of the other 49 states, with an average of $37,678.

More Top State Performers

While New York has plenty of benefits for new attorneys, four other states round out the top five:

Massachusetts, Illinois, Virginia, and Georgia, respectfully. While not in the top five, New Hampshire performed best, compliments of its degree affordability and (relatively) inexpensive in-state tuition average of $37,000. It also received high marks for the high rate of students who received financial aid (93%).

Think Twice About Practicing Law In These Five States

Out of all 50 states’ rankings, Idaho was the lowest on the list due to its lack of job prospects and low emotional well-being. Additionally, the Gem State offered one of the lowest annual attorney wages at $96,810, 49% less than the state of New York. And if that doesn’t add insult to injury, a high level of job stress, a low level of job satisfaction, and poor work-life balance put Idaho at the low state on the proverbial lawyer totem pole.

Rounding out the bottom five were the states of North Carolina, Mississippi, Michigan, and Wyoming due to low ranking for emotional well-being and high levels of job stress, similar to Idaho.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.