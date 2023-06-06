The Flash Perfectly Tackles The Multiverse

The Flash is a love letter to DC movies of both the past and present. Worlds collide as fans are given their favorite versions of their favorite characters.

This movie is full of fan service, but it also has a good story to tell. There are lessons that will make everyone realize that we all have our scars, but they are there for a reason, and we wouldn't be the same without them.

In this movie, Barry Allen (also known as the Flash) goes back in time to fix a tragedy from his past, despite warnings from Ben Affleck's Batman. As to be expected, he messes up the timeline and finds himself trapped in the past with another version of himself.

Also, this is when General Zod has made it to Earth, threatening its existence. With no other superheroes to turn to, Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he's looking for.

Packed With Action

Fans won't have to wait long for the first action sequence to appear on screen. Not only do we get to see Affleck's Batman perform some stunts, but we also see Flash saving a hospital from a sinkhole.

Even with some poor CGI choices made, it is a great way to dive into this film. Viewers will realize that they are in for a ride with an opening like this. In true Flash fashion, the rescue is done in slow motion, one of the best effects that we see when it comes to this character.

There are smaller fights sprinkled throughout the film. However, the third act shines with a truly epic battle. Not only is it fun to watch both versions of the Flash in action, but there is also something truly special about seeing Michael Keaton's Batman back in the role.

Supergirl is great but underused. She certainly has her moments to shine, don't get me wrong, but she could have done so much more. This movie isn't called Supergirl, though; it is called The Flash. Hopefully, we see more of Sasha Calle in the role in the future because she did a great job.

The Multiverse In An Understandable Way

Here's the thing about the multiverse. Despite seeing it being tackled by nearly every movie studio right now, it gets messy and complicated. It is hard to understand when multiple versions of the same people and time travel are mixed in, but The Flash handles it perfectly.

In one scene in the film, Michael Keaton's Batman explains the multiverse using spaghetti. Surprisingly this works, allowing fans to enjoy the rest of the movie without so much as one question. It makes things believable and easy to follow. This was brilliant writing and acting.

A Story Filled With Heart

As a parent, any story that revolves around family will get me right in the heart. The Flash is no different. The plot of the movie is filled with emotional beats. Sometimes they dragged out a bit longer than needed, but I was not complaining.

The third act, in particular, is likely to have a lot of people in the audience wiping away tears. Our past might shape us, but that doesn't mean it is easy to accept the losses that we have had to deal with. The Flash explores this in a way that will be relatable for many folks, so have those tissues handy.

CGI Missteps

It feels awful to say this, but it wouldn't be a DC movie without some wonky CGI. While some hits and looks great on screen, some feels like an unfinished product.

Unfortunately, one such scene is the first big action sequence, and another is the literal way that Barry travels through time. This just might take some viewers out of the movie, as you can't help but laugh at some decisions. Like, who signed off on that anyways?

Ezra Miller's Performance

It is hard to talk about The Flash without talking about The Flash. Putting aside what this human has done in their personal life, Ezra Miller has always been great in the role of Barry Allen. The Flash is no exception.

With a movie that literally follows two versions of the same person, the actor is tasked with making them feel similar, yet different. The relationship feels like a mentor and a mentee, and it works for these two characters.

A lot of humor is involved, and they really carry this film. Without good performances from Miller, this movie fails. But because they do such a wonderful job, it works. Sure, it would have been so much easier to cover this movie if they didn't give the performances they did. But that just isn't the case. They were fantastic. And yeah, it is hard to admit that.

Overall Thoughts

The Flash is a really good movie. It is entertaining. It is fun. It is a love letter to DC movies of the past and present. The third act is packed with surprises, and if you like to laugh, stick around for the end credit scene that plays all the way at the end of the film.

This movie does the multiverse right. It is a joy to watch Keaton on screen in this role again. It is like he never left, and he is clearly having the time of his life.

It might be a bit too long, and some of the CGI just doesn't work, but overall it is a good time. We might not yet know where the future of DC is going, but we might as well enjoy the movies that are here now.

The Flash races into theaters June 16th.

Rating: 7/10 SPECS

