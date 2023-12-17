The Gameboy and GBA Games For Best Nintendo Switch Online

The beauty of the Nintendo Switch remains its duality, allowing players to play it on the TV and on the go. This unique feature appears in the Nintendo Switch Online service, too, with the ability to play console games from Nintendo’s past and handheld titles from the Gameboy and Gameboy Advance.

Though few Gameboy and GBA titles exist on the Nintendo Switch Online service, they stand out as some of the best “free” games players have as part of the service. To help players narrow their search for titles worth playing, they should check out this best Nintendo Switch Online Gameboy and GBA games ranked list.

1. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Minish Cap wins the prize for the most underrated Zelda game for some players. It has a tremendous cel-shaded art style, incredible dungeons, and gameplay that rivals A Link to the Past. With many remakes and re-releases on the GB and GBA Nintendo Switch Online platforms, this Zelda game stands out as the finest original experience on both handheld systems.

2. Super Mario Advance 2: Super Mario World

Super Mario World remains, for many players, the best 2D Mario experience available in the franchise. This GBA version lends credence to that idea with one of the best ways to play it. The worlds feel right for a portable format, but the true star remains the two-player multiplayer capabilities. Playing one of the best platforming games of all time with someone else feels even better.

3. Metroid Fusion

This departure from Samus’ franchise sees the bounty hunter take on a dark and a bit more linear tale. The area players explore looks fantastic and rich in color, while the various attacks and weapons make the game feel terrific.

4. Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

This colorful GBA remake of the beloved third game in the platforming series remains the best place to enjoy it. The more colorful graphics pop on the Switch, and it includes all of the various levels from every version for the true complete experience.

5. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Turn-based RPGs feel rare on the NSO service in general, but this one from AlphaDream remains one of the exceptions. Players guide Mario and Luigi on a massive adventure to explore, battle, and complete various quests. RPG fans should check out this lengthy and hilarious story.

6. Fire Emblem

The first Fire Emblem to be released in English, this title features what fans know and love from the series. Strategic grid-based maps, exciting characters, and a complex story all help this game to stand out as one of the longer GBA experiences.

7. WarioWare

This risky take on Wario sees him as the master of various minigames. Players pick noses, pretend to be Link in a different game, run from shoes, and more. These wacky games offer nonstop, thrilling action.

8. Kirby & The Amazing Mirror

This Kirby title takes some elements from the Metroid series, emphasizing backtracking to previous locations. This idea sometimes works well, especially with players' various powers and multiplayer options. If players can play this with someone else, it enhances the experience.

9. Yoshi’s Island

Though quite easy, the gorgeous landscapes and levels of this SNES title brought to GBA feel fantastic. With its inclusion in NSO, players have almost no reason to check out the original on the SNES side. Players guide Yoshi as he tries to protect baby Mario through numerous stunning levels.

10. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

This platforming game has everything Mario fans could want and then some. It features several massive worlds, including the moon, for some reason, and an intense amount of variety. Players swim, jump in zero gravity, go through a toy world, and more. It has some of the most imaginative worlds in the Mario franchise.

11. Super Mario Advance

This odd remake takes the second game in the series and makes it more accessible to new fans. The brighter and more colorful graphics help what remains one of the more divisive titles in the series. Still, with its four unique playable characters, it remains a worthy experience.

12. Pokémon Trading Card Game

The only Pokémon game available for the handheld platforms on the NSO, it shines as one of the most underrated titles in the massive franchise. It takes the RPG and Gym Leader ideas from the core series and switches the turn-based battles for card fights. While a bit shallow in content, it features an impressive collection of cards.

13. Tetris

The Tetris craze all started here on the Gameboy. Despite its simplicity, this fast-paced puzzle game remains a stalwart part of video game history. While players may not find the features and improvements of later games, the foundation here remains incredible as they have to rotate and place blocks to clear rows alongside a memorable tune.

14. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Despite hitting shelves before its dual successors on the Gameboy, Link’s Awakening stands out as the better of the three GBC titles. It features Link on an island with dream-like characters and welcome dungeons. Its only flaw remains the much better remake also available on the Switch. Players have almost no reason to go back to this game now.

15. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

Nintendo’s unique approach to Oracle of Ages saw it released alongside a companion title. It remains the better of the two, focusing on intriguing, bite-sized puzzles for handheld fans. It also features a full-on story about time travel, which stands the test of time.

16. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The dual release of two Zelda games on the Gameboy at the same time meant one of them beat the other. Unfortunately for Seasons, it had the short end of the stick. Its focus on combat, rather than puzzles, resulted in a shallower game with much fewer story elements.

17. Mario Kart Super Circuit

This GBA entry in the beloved racing series with Mario characters feels so similar to its 2D counterpart on the SNES. The graphics look pretty bad these days on the Switch, but its gameplay and maps feel great. Players should give it a shot with the addition of online multiplayer in this re-release.

18. Wario Land 3

The role of Wario felt much better in this third game than in the two titles before it. The mischievous counterpart of Mario offers strange gameplay, which focuses more on puzzles. This works out well with an overwhelming amount of engaging levels.

19. Kirby’s Dream Land 2

This sequel improved upon everything its predecessor did. While still quite an easy game, it features much more content to explore than the little hungry blob. The additional powers still feel disappointing compared to later games, but players may enjoy the nostalgic adventure.

20. Kuru Kuru Kururin

This launch title for the GBA offers players one of the most bizarre but fun puzzle experiences on the Nintendo Switch Online system if the style appeals to them. Players navigate a rotating stick-like object through various levels, increasing difficulty as they go.

21. Kirby’s Dream Land

To its credit, the initial title for the lovable Kirby does a decent job of introducing the mechanics and style of action-platforming gameplay. The lack of powers and intriguing levels hold back an otherwise functional and enjoyable foundation for the entire Nintendo series.

22. Gargoyle’s Quest Best Nintendo Switch Online Gameboy and GBA

Capcom gave a unique Gameboy title with this 1990 game, which plays like Zelda 2 but a bit better. The side-scrolling levels feel bite-sized and even in their difficulty, making for a fascinating history lesson at an early Ghosts ‘n Goblins spin-off title.