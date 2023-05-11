The Goonies: Where Are They Now?

We all love The Goonies. 1985’s swashbuckling, nerdy adventure flick still brings a smile to fifty-year-old faces everywhere. Did you know The Goonies 2 is listed as in development? However, with a scheduled release date of 2027, we must be patient.

Some of us may be wondering whatever happened to the Goonies cast. Well, look no further. Here is an update on those loveable characters today.

1. Sean Astin: Mikey Walsh

Sean Astin played the main protagonist Mikey Walsh and went on to reach cinema greatness as Samewise Gangee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Since then, a string of low-budget romantic comedies and a featuring part in Stranger Things have kept Astin busy. The Santa Monica-born actor is a generous attendee at various comic and nerd conventions.

2. Ke Huy Quan: Data

Ke Huy Quan — and fan-favorite Data — struggled to reach stardom as an adult after the Goonies’ success. He became a fight choreographer for X-Men before a role in Finding ‘Ohana (2021).

Recently, Quan leaped back into our hearts with his award-winning performance as Waymond Wong in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The actor will star in the American-Born Chinese series later this year.

3. Josh Brolin: Brand Walsh

Since The Goonies, no actor has reached the same consistent box-office heights as Josh Brolin. Notwithstanding a career dip in the ‘90s, the man who played George W. Bush and Thanos had a renaissance when the Coen Brothers when cast him as Llewellyn Moss in their adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men. Since then, Brolin has been a Hollywood juggernaut.

4. Corey Feldman: Mouth

Coming into The Goonies in 1985, Feldman was the most well-established actor on set, with several box-office successes already. Moving forward, he dominated the ‘80s with a string of cult-classic films such as Stand By Me (1985), The Lost Boys (1987), and License to Drive (1988).

Sadly, Feldman’s early life was plagued by abuse, some of which he discusses in his 2013 memoir Coreyography: A Memoir. The child star has since dealt with subsequent attacks on his person and reputation.

5. Jeff Cohen: Chunk

The kid who delighted the world with his infamous Truffle-Shuffle dance is barely recognizable almost 40 years after the movie. Jeff Cohen didn’t take to acting after his Goonies fame.

Instead, the actor — whose last credit is the TV movie Perfect Harmony (1991) — is now an entertainment lawyer. Moreover, Cohen oversaw Le Kan Quan’s contract for Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Too cool.

6. Kerri Green: Andy

Playing an ‘80s love interest was never easy to follow up for Kerri Green, who played Brand’s eventual girlfriend. With her last IMDb acting credit listed as 2012’s Complacent, Green’s career has been mostly TV cameos on ER, Mad About You, and In the Heat of The Night.

7. Martha Plimpton: Stef

Like Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton made her later career in television after a couple of decent ‘80s movie hits. In 2012, Plimpton founded an abortion advocacy organization, A is For, though her biggest post-Goonie headlines came when she won the Guest Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for The Good Wife.

8. Joe Pantoliano: Francis Fratelli

One of the two Italian criminal brothers, Francis Fratelli is a constant menace to Chunk until Sloth saves the day. Joe Pantoliano had a strong career after The Goonies, with the ‘90s being his heyday.

Appearances in prominent movies such as The Fugitive (1993), Bad Boys (1995), and The Matrix (1999) culminated in an Emmy Award for his performance in The Sopranos.

9. John Matuszak: Sloth

The late actor brought a perfect blend of horror and comedy to children globally when Sloth made his Goonies entrance. The “Me Sloth; You Chuck” bromance is the movie’s most endearing subplot. Matuszak was a pro-NFL footballer, winning two NFL rings with the Oakland Raiders before his Goonies fame. Sadly, he lost his life after an accidental overdose in 1989, only four years after the movie’s release.

10. Anne Ramsey: Mama Fratelli

With a wonderful acting range, Ramsey found playing a sadistic mother a breeze. Her next comedy success, Throw Mama From The Train (1987), earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. In 1988, Ramsey died only three years after giving the world the menacing Mama Fratelli.

11. Robert Davi: Jake Fratelli

The brother from the scary mother (who sings like an opera star) is played by Robert Davi, who became the hardest-working actor in America after The Goonies. Davi has a perfect antagonist face, so was typecast as a villain throughout his illustrious career, spanning 130 movies.

Curiously, Davi directed My Son Hunter (2022), a biopic aimed at the controversial presidential offspring Hunter Biden.

12. Lupe Ontiveros: Rosalita

The housemaid who saves the day in the Goonies’ resolution went on to play small roles in some good films, namely Blood In Blood Out (1993), Selena (1997), and As Good as It Gets (1997). Regretfully, Ontiveros died aged 70 in 2012, with her last movie credit listed as Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2011).

