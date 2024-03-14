The Greatest Batman: The Animated Series Episodes for Bat-Fans

Previously, Wealth of Geeks cataloged the best episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series, an early staple of the many superhero cartoons that populated the 1990s. However, between the Marvel offerings, Warner Bros. Animation became invested in television far more than it had in the past, teaming up with producer Stephen Spielberg for two acclaimed animated comedies loosely riffing on the Looney Tunes: Tiny Toon Adventures and the beloved Animaniacs.

On the flip side of this coin, riding off of the success of Tim Burton’s Batman, animation veterans Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski oversaw what would become one of, if not the, greatest examples of animated superhero storytelling: Batman: The Animated Series.

Buoyed by its rich film noir atmosphere, animation sophistication, complex characterization, and stellar voice casting, Batman TAS remains the quintessential interpretation of the Batman mythos, with an influence casting over future interpretations of Batman’s supporting cast nearly thirty years after the series’ conclusion.

To celebrate the continuing legacy of this definitive Dark Knight, Wealth of Geeks returns to the eternal night of Gotham City and ranks the best Batman: The Animated Series episodes, illustrating just how this take on the Caped Crusader’s adventures inspires such acclaim for over a quarter of a century.

1. “P.O.V.”

A decidedly Rashomon-inspired episode, “P.O.V.” sees Detective Harvey Bullock and Officer Renee Montoya interrogated by Gotham Internal Affairs over a botched warehouse raid. Both officers, alongside a third viewpoint in Montoya’s rookie partner, offer a glimpse into how the average rank-and-file of the GCPD view Batman’s activities, with equal amounts of skepticism and awe during what should’ve been a normal gangland sting operation.

The episode also highlights the series-original character Montoya, who, like the more well-known Harley Quinn, would leap onto the pages of the comics years later and embark on her own superhero career. Even early on, at the beginning of production on Batman: The Animated Series episodes, the creative team proved they had to no fear to tinker with the show’s formula, leading to far more radical story ideas down the line.

2. “Baby Doll”

Part of the renown Batman: The Animated Series episodes enjoy stems from their humanistic treatment of its lead villains, often endowing decades-old Batman antagonists with a new degree of pathos.

This extends to the show’s original villains, with “Baby Doll” easily one of the best examples of this sympathetic treatment. Batman and Robin investigate the sudden disappearances of cast members of a TV show called Love That Baby, gradually discovering that its lead actress is systematically recreating her old sitcom family following years of typecasting.

With a deceptively childlike villain and acknowledging the absurdity of its premise, “Baby Doll” explores the pitfalls of fame and nostalgic longing, anchored by a character shaped and destroyed by her breakout role. The episode's climax remains one of Batman: The Animated Series’ most emotionally devastating and lingers long after the story’s conclusion.

3. “The Strange Secret of Bruce Wayne”

On the comic book page, one of Batman’s earliest supervillains was the psychiatrist Hugo Strange, who’d see his career go from classic mad scientist to a vicious criminal mastermind using his psychiatric knowledge to mentally break down his enemies, becoming the first to discover Bruce Wayne’s nighttime activities.

The character seldom appears in other media, but Strange makes his first major appearance in animation with “The Strange Secret of Bruce Wayne,” which finds him running a health resort and utilizing a machine that reads minds, blackmailing wealthy elites with his discoveries.

Coupled with appearances from Joker, Two-Face, and Penguin, Strange proves himself an intellectual adversary to Batman in an episode shining a spotlight on an oft-overlooked villain.

4. “Holiday Knights”

Between “Holiday Knights” and “Christmas with the Joker,” Batman: The Animated Series produced two memorable holiday-themed episodes for its audience. However, “Holiday Knights” earns high marks for setting the tone of The New Batman Adventures season and showcasing the new streamlined art style now in line with the then-concurrent Superman: The Animated Series.

Based on The Batman Adventures Holiday Special, the episode highlights three stories centered around Christmas and New Year’s and reintroduces Batman and Batgirl. As well as marking the debut of the Tim Drake iteration of Robin in the series, “Holiday Knights” packages what made previous installments of Batman: The Animated Series so acclaimed in a streamlined style for a new era.

5. “I Am the Night”

One of the more grounded episodes in the show’s run, “I Am the Night,” finds Batman doubting his mission when Commissioner Gordon is shot in the line of duty after a raid to arrest a vicious gangster called the Jazzman goes wrong. Standing out for focusing on not just an original series villain but one portrayed as a vindictive gangster with a grudge against Gordon, “I Am the Night” highlights a recurring theme in the show’s run: Batman's dedication to his crimefighting mission.

With Robin and Barbara Gordon playing key supporting roles in helping Batman overcome his self-doubt, “I Am the Night” marks a deeply introspective look into the famous crimefighter and zeroing in on his closest allies.

6. “Shadow of the Bat, Parts 1 and 2”

Barbara Gordon had previously made some appearances in Batman: The Animated Series, including in the aforementioned “I Am the Night,” but “Shadow of the Bat” sees Commissioner Gordon’s daughter finally don the cape and cowl as Batgirl after her father is accused of corruption.

The episode is a prime example of story escalation, with the initial gangland/mobster focus giving way to classic supervillain action in the form of Two-Face as well as the strong narrative arc of Barbara’s decision to become a masked crimefighter. Though Batgirl herself only next appears in “Batgirl Returns” during the show’s classic era, the revamped The New Batman Adventures season would solidify the character’s place as a critical member of the Bat Family.

7. “Zatanna”

The first episode to showcase a fellow DC Comics hero, “Zatanna” sees writer Paul Dini pair up his favorite heroine with the Caped Crusader in a tale that foreshadows the larger DC Animated Universe. Revealed as an old crush and training partner during his years abroad preparing for his nocturnal mission, Batman reunites with the magician Zatanna after she’s accused of robbery.

As an episode that dives into Bruce Wayne’s past, “Zatanna” remains insightful into Wayne’s feelings toward old friends and the lengths he’ll go to prove their innocence. Zatanna herself delights audiences with her charm, even though her true magical abilities won’t be revealed until years later in Justice League Unlimited, being portrayed here as an otherwise ordinary stage magician. Yet Zatanna’s debut marks a crucial first step in establishing the DC Animated Universe by introducing a wider world outside Gotham City.

8. “On Leather Wings”

Though not the first episode of the series to air, that honor going to “The Cat and the Claw, Part 1,” “On Leather Wings” was the first episode of Batman: The Animated Series produced and exemplifies many of the qualities that help the series remain so beloved.

Highlighting Man-Bat as the series’ first antagonist announces to the audience the producers’ intention to show off characters not often used in previous Batman media, with Kirk Langstrom’s transformation into his monstrous alter-ego a showcase for technically sophisticated animation that would become the series’ trademark. With a clear focus on tone, characterization, and animation, “On Leather Wings” makes for a fully-formed debut of Batman: The Animated Series’ ethos, with the promise of even more striking episodes to come.

9. “A Bullet for Bullock”

Batman: The Animated Series makes no secret its inspiration from Hollywood’s classic noir era, but this influence is at its most potent in the detective mystery “A Bullet for Bullock.”

In this installment, the brash Harvey Bullock takes center stage when the detective finds himself stalked by a mysterious killer, forcing him to contact Batman to help him figure out who of his many enemies would want to finally see him dead. In addition to its storyline, “A Bullet for Bullock” showcases a unique jazz soundtrack punctuated by the installment’s cold winter setting, crafting a fittingly moody noir story for Gotham City’s most unkempt detective.

10. “Two-Face, Parts 1 and 2”

Harvey Dent had previously been introduced in the premiere “On Leather Wings,” becoming an early supporting character and re-established in the world of Batman: The Animated Series as the best friend to Bruce Wayne. This connection makes Dent’s transformation into his villainous alter-ego all the more heartbreaking in the fittingly two-part “Two-Face,” with the added wrinkle of an anger-induced split personality disorder bringing a realistic touch to the gangster’s emergence.

Though “Part 1” focuses almost exclusively on long-running mob boss Rupert Thorne’s fixation on blackmailing Dent, “Part 2” sees Two-Face emerge fully formed, hellbent on taking vengeance on Thorne for his disfigurement. Mixed with Batman: The Animated Series' long-running focus on gangland intrigue, “Two-Face” remains its title character’s finest outing, emphasizing the tragic and malevolent aspects of Harvey Dent in equal measure.

11. “If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?”

The producers of Batman: The Animated Series freely admit that part of the reason the infamous Riddler didn’t appear as often as other villains was due to the tricky nature of devising clues for the notoriously intellectual supervillain, only appearing as the main antagonist in three episodes.

However, the character’s debut episode more than lives up to Riddler’s reputation, matching wits with Batman and Robin as they try to stop him from getting revenge on his former employer. With an interpretation seeing the character reimagined as a former video game developer, this Riddler has more technologically savvy compared to previous incarnations and strangely prescient with his backstory considering present-day upheaval in the current video game landscape.

Combined with the episode’s perversely satisfying ending, “If You’re So Smart” does away with sympathetic pathos and embraces a Riddler with a calculating edge.

12. “The Demon’s Quest, Parts 1 and 2”

Paying homage to writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Neal Adams’ take on Batman, particularly the duo’s issues focused on the Moriarty-esque Ra’s al Ghul, “The Demon’s Quest” sees Robin and Talia abducted by a mysterious shared adversary, forcing Batman to team up with the eco-terrorist before a far grander plot emerges.

In the most pulp-inspired episodes of the entire series, O’Neil adapts his issues to the small screen for a thrilling globe-trotting adventure that finds Batman out of his usual stopping grounds of Gotham to exotic jungles, harsh deserts, and snow-swept mountain hideaways. Though aspects of the stories fall into stereotypes now, “The Demon’s Quest” sees Ra’s al Ghul at his most formidable and acts as one of the most adventurous Batman tales.

13. “Over the Edge”

Kicking off with a still-shocking raid on the Batcave by the GCPD, “Over the Edge” sees Batman pursued by Commissioner Gordon after the apparent murder of Batgirl at the hands of the Scarecrow, leading to a violent falling out between the two steadfast allies.

Even though audiences have an inkling of the episode’s ultimate twist with the Scarecrow’s involvement, “Over the Edge” stands out for genuinely surprising set-piece sequences, with the arrest of Nightwing and a final climactic battle with the ferocious Bane standing out. A genuinely dark episode in the Batman: The Animated Series catalog, with gripping emotional beats and character dynamics flipped on their head, “Over the Edge” stands out as a compelling “What If?” story.

14. “Feat of Clay, Parts 1 and 2”

One of the most visually striking Batman TAS episodes, “Feat of Clay” sees the debut of the shape-shifting Clayface, reimagined as disfigured actor Matt Hagen, forced to work for the unscrupulous businessman Roland Daggett to earn a miracle drug that allows him to continue his career.

While “Part 1” concerns itself with Bruce Wayne working to prove his innocence after a disguised Hagen assaults employee Lucius Fox, “Part 2” ramps up the action once Hagen fully transforms, gradually turning from a vengeful victim into an unflinching supervillain bent on making Daggett pay for his misfortune.

Between a visually grotesque climax packed with stunning character animation, “Feat of Clay” marks the first voice acting credit for veteran character actor Ron Perlman, with his inaugural performance laying bare the tragedy of a man able to transform into anybody but himself.

15. “Harley and Ivy”

In modern-day stories, readers and audiences will often find Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy portrayed not only as best friends but just as often as romantic lovers. The relationship between the pair of supervillainesses can trace its start in the Thelma and Louise-inspired “Harley and Ivy,” which sees Harley thrown out by the Joker and teaming up with Poison Ivy to commit crimes all across Gotham City.

The chemistry between voice actresses Arleen Sorkin and Diane Pershing sells the budding friendship between the two villains, leveraging the serious Ivy against the hyperactive Harley. At a time when Harley Quinn was still brand new and finding her voice as a character, “Harley and Ivy” provides her with one of her most foundational relationships.

16. “The Man Who Killed Batman”

How does a feckless little nobody gangster somehow kill Batman? That’s the question on the lips of every criminal in Gotham City as “The Man Who Killed Batman” examines what happens to the underworld when Batman appears to die at the hands of timid criminal Sid the Squid.

While initially enjoying the glory and fame of “killing” Batman, the Squid quickly finds himself targeted by far more vicious criminals, with a particularly tense and funny encounter with the Joker remaining the episode’s highlight. “The Man Who Killed Batman” stands out as a potently dark comedy episode, letting audiences view the world of Gotham from an atypical lens by keeping Batman’s presence refreshingly light.

17. “Joker’s Favor”

Charlie Collins is your average Gotham City accountant: he hates his commute from work, moans about his wife’s cooking, and has had a terrible day at the office. However, an ill-advised road rage incident sees him in the grip of the Joker, who calls on him to perform a favor for him when the time is right.

While a showcase of the Joker’s vicelike grip on an average man and the terror he can cause, “Joker’s Favor” remains fondly remembered for introducing Harley Quinn to the masses, an initial one-off character to play off of the Joker’s megalomania now celebrated as one of DC’s best characters ever conceived. While her role is small in the overall proceedings, “Joker’s Favor” gives audiences a glimpse into someone with a story all her own.

18. “Nothing to Fear”

The debut episode of the Scarecrow, “Nothing to Fear” sees Batman confront the fear toxin-spewing supervillain, only to find himself gripped by the uncertainty of his mission.

The first installment of Batman: The Animated Series to directly confront the tragedy that drove Bruce Wayne to become a vigilante, the episode marks an early showcase for Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy’s deep psychological performance, portraying a haunted Wayne slowly triumphing over his fears regarding his father and the legacy he left behind.

Though the design of the Scarecrow would change twice throughout the series, and the character himself appears in several more episodes, “Nothing to Fear” remains the essential Scarecrow story.

19. “Trial”

Undoubtedly an inspiration to the acclaimed Batman Arkham games, “Trial” finds Batman captured by his numerous adversaries and put on a mock trial in the bowels of Arkham Asylum, with only the skeptical new district attorney Janet Van Dorn as his only defense.

Anchored by the compelling question of whether or not Batman’s presence creates the supervillains he fights, “Trial” sees several previously established super criminals such as Joker, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy, among others, team up in an epic episode that interrogates the idea of the superhero. With many of the villainous voice actors reprising their roles and occupying the same screen, “Trial” delivers moody style, intense action, and satisfying courtroom drama to the madhouse.

20. “Perchance to Dream”

A profoundly psychological examination of Batman and Bruce Wayne’s personal desires, “Perchance to Dream” finds Wayne waking up after a night of crime-fighting to find all he could want. His parents, Thomas and Martha, are still alive and enjoying retirement, Selina Kyle is his fiancé, and even another man is fighting crime as Batman. Yet, Wayne still finds himself troubled, unsure if he’s suffering from psychotic delusion or something far more sinister, culminating in a fight between himself and his dark ego, Batman.

Considered by Kevin Conroy as his personal favorite of the series, “Perchance to Dream” showcases stunning impressionistic direction while allowing Conroy to flex his muscles, with no doubt given as to why the actor remains the definitive voice of Batman.

21. “Heart of Ice”

Before writer Paul Dini and director Bruce Timm got their hands on him, Mr. Freeze was a Silver Age character originally called Mr. Zero, one of the many gimmick supervillains devoid of pathos that was prevalent during the era. In “Heart of Ice,” Freeze sees himself reimagined as a character of immense tragedy, mutated into his current form after failed efforts to cure his beloved wife Nora of her terminal illness.

Seeking vengeance on the man he holds responsible for his wife’s death, Mr. Freeze becomes a walking wraith of cold fury devoid of all emotion except for his seething hatred. Hailed by many fans and critics as the defining episode of Batman: The Animated Series, “Heart of Ice” would earn the series a Daytime Emmy for writing and completely redefine Mr. Freeze as a character forever.

22. “Beware the Grey Ghost”

A metatextual homage to the character’s previous television history, “Beware the Grey Ghost” sees Batman struggle against a serial bomber, who appears to take his criminal plot from an old superhero show called The Grey Ghost. What makes the episode extra special is the casting of Adam West as Simon Trent, the struggling actor who previously portrayed the Grey Ghost.

Mirroring the then real-life struggles of West following the end of the 1966 live-action Batman series, Trent is initially resentful of his prior fame depriving him of new opportunities, only to find himself re-embracing his past to assist Batman’s investigation. As a love letter to legacy superhero media and the influences they leave in their wake, “Beware the Grey Ghost” conjures emotions still unrivaled in Batman: The Animated Series.

23. “Robin’s Reckoning, Parts 1 & 2”

Though Robin remains an essential part of the Batman mythos, the character didn’t appear as often in the first season of Batman: The Animated Series due to his being interpreted as a college student, only returning to prominence in the revamped second season The Adventures of Batman and Robin.

However, the character’s greatest moment lies in the two-parter “Robin’s Reckoning,” which sees Grayson finally confront his parents’ murderer, the mobster Tony Zucco. As well as retelling the origin of Robin via flashback, “Reckoning” sees the present-day Dynamic Duo come to blows, with the brighter, jovial partner taking on the worse impulses of his mentor after Batman leaves him out of the investigation.

As an enlightening tale of what makes Batman and Robin one of the most iconic partners in superhero storytelling, “Robin’s Reckoning” embraces emotional characterization with immense depth, all anchored by Loren Lester’s finest performance as Robin.

24. “Mad Love”

Though there had been off-handed remarks about Harley Quinn’s past in episodes such as “Harlequinade,” audiences wouldn’t find out about her origin until the show’s third season. Based on Paul Dini’s own one-shot comic book, “Mad Love” reveals how the intelligent psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel becomes the Joker’s lovestruck henchwoman, Harley Quinn.

As Harley seeks to finally curry Joker’s affection with a new plot to kill Batman, flashbacks show how the criminal clown psychologically manipulates his former therapist into becoming his loving follower, no matter how much abuse he throws at her. While the episode tones down some of the more explicit content of the original comic text, “Mad Love” remains a searing look into psychological and physical abuse while retaining stylish superhero action, with Arleen Sorkin’s performance in the episode her finest as the character she originated.

25. “Almost Got ‘Im”

What makes an episode like “Almost Got ‘Im” stand out is how different the episode is from typical Batman: The Animated Series episodes. For most of the runtime, the episode sees many of Batman’s villains sitting around a card table, playing poker, and trading stories on how they almost “got” Batman, leading to a fun twist involving the Dark Knight himself.

Yet the episode belongs to Joker, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, and Penguin, each villain riffing on and poking fun at one another’s schemes. The direction and writing by Eric Radomski and Paul Dini for this episode make it a pure distillation of Batman TAS’s ethos: moody noir style, great characterization, and impeccable voice work. For these reasons, above all else, “Almost Got ‘Im” stands as the definitive episode of Batman: The Animated Series.