The Greatest Captain America Comics To Inspire MCU Fans

“I’m loyal to nothing, General — except the dream.”

That statement may have come in 1986’s Daredevil #233, but it captures the ethos of the hero who said it, Captain America. From his origins as a masked crimefighter on military bases in 1941 to the current status quo, in which both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson use the title, Captain America has always been more than a figurehead for nationalism. Instead, Captain America tries to make the world a better place by fighting for the ideals of his country, even if his country does not always live up to those ideals. Meet the best Captain America comics that made the hero a legend.

1. Captain America #345-350 (1988)

Throughout his decade-long stint as the title's writer, Mark Gruenwald introduced some of the most important characters in the Captain America mythos, including USAgent, Crossbones, and the Serpent Society. But Gruenwald’s most important contribution came from his ability to refine Cap down to his core elements.

Nowhere is that more clear than during the “Captain” arc, from Captain America #345-350. The story finds Rogers taking on the name “the Captain” after refusing to play the puppet of the U.S. military and being replaced by John Walker. By the end of Captain America #350 — penciled by Kieron Dwyer, inked by Al Milgron, colored by Gregory Wright, and lettered by John Morelli — Rogers takes back his identity and readers understand why Captain America’s importance goes far beyond the country he represents.

2. Captain America #372 – 378 (1990)

In 1941, Captain America’s origin seemed like an extension of the fight against the Axis Powers, in which the most brilliant minds of the West joined together to stop a global threat. By 1990, readers took exception to the thought of the morally upright Captain America gaining his powers through a drug, the Super-Soldier Serum.

Gruenwald addresses that problem head-on in the seven-part arc Streets of Poison from Captain America #372-378, in which Cap loses the serum but retains his fighting spirit. Penciler Ron Lim leads a super-star creative team, which includes inker Danny Bulanadi, colorist Steve Buccellato, and letterer Joe Rosen, in a story that redefines what it means to be a hero.

3. Captain America #8 – 14 (2005-2006)

Every comic book reader knows that dead heroes always come back to life, with one exception: Captain America’s teen sidekick James “Bucky” Barnes.

After Stan Lee and Jack Kirby declared that Bucky died in World War II, everyone assumed that the original Bucky would stay dead, even as various others adopted the identity themselves. That all changed in the Winter Solider arc, beginning with Captain America #8, written by Ed Brubaker, penciled by Steve Epting, inked by Epting and Mike Perkins, colored by Frank D’Armata, and lettered by Chris Eliopoulos.

As part of Brubaker’s high-espionage take on the hero, Captain America #8 – 14 reintroduces Bucky as the mind-controlled Winter Soldier, a powerful assassin whom Steve will do anything to save. Call it one of the most important Captain America comics.

4. Captain America #450-453 (1996)

Marvel could not have picked a better writer than Mark Waid to follow Mark Gruenwald’s defining ten-year run on Captain America comics. As he has done throughout his career, Waid uncovers the core appeal of the character, reinventing him for a new age.

Waid begins with the “Man Without a Country” storyline, penciled by Ron Garney, inked by Scott Koblish, colored by John Kalisz, and lettered by John Costanza. After being exiled from the U.S., Rogers finds a new purpose, becoming a criminal to once again establish himself as the conscience of the country. In addition to telling a compelling spy story, the arc reminds readers of Cap's core principles, made all the more important in the mid-90s.

5. Captain America #31 – 36 (2007-2008)

Although he came out of the story looking better than his opponent Tony Stark, Captain America did die at the end of the superhero Civil War. Despite the heavy burden of his past sins as the Winter Soldier, Bucky took on the mantle in the place of his old friend, seeking to redeem himself.

“The Burden of the Dream” arc by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting serves as the second act in the Winter Soldier epic, in which Bucky tries to honor the man who saved his life. That said, Bucky doesn't seek to just replicate his old mentor, and instead tries to update Cap for what he considers a darker, more complex world.

6. Captain America: Man Out of Time (2010)

When Avengers #4 reintroduced Captain America to the Marvel Universe, Steve Rogers felt a little out of place among the free-wheeling heroes of the 1960s, but his disappearance spanned no more than seventeen years. Since then, the distance has just grown more pronounced, requiring a new story to explore Rogers’s sense of disconnection between the end of World War II and his return to modern day.

Once again demonstrating his deep understanding of the character, Mark Waid provides this origin in the five-issue miniseries Captain America: Man Out of Time, penciled by Jorge Molina and inked by Karl Kessel. The miniseries establishes Rogers as a man whose ideals seem even more anachronistic and thus even more important.

7. Truth: Red, White, and Black (2003)

According to the standard Captain America comics origin, skinny would-be soldier Steve Rogers becomes muscular Captain America thanks to the supersoldier serum, which works on its first try and then gets destroyed forever.

Writer Robert Morales, artist Kyle Baker, and letterer Wes Abbott use that myth to explore a dark side in American history with Truth: Red, White, and Black. Pulling from real-world examples such as the Tuskegee Experiments, Truth reveals that the U.S. government developed the super-soldier serum by testing on Black soldiers, letting them suffer the side effects until a working version could be administered on Rogers. Despite its unflinching take on American racism, Truth still features a hero, in the form of the first Captain America, Isaiah Bradley.

8. Captain America #383 (1991)

Since his re-introduction into the Marvel Universe, Captain America has been a living legend. But with Captain America #383, a special issue marking the character’s 50th anniversary, Gruenwald and Ron Lim explore the full meaning of the title.

Inked by Danny Bulanadi, colored by Steve Buccellato, and lettered by Joe Rosen, Captain America #383 places Rogers alongside other figures from American Tall Tales, including Pecos Bill and John Henry, to acknowledge his important place in the popular consciousness. With this story, Gruenwald and Lim show readers that Captain America matters much more than just as another superhero.

9. Captain America #111 (1969)

It’s hard to imagine any artist living up to Jack “the King” Kirby, who co-created Captain America in 1941 and got to pencil the character again in the early 1960s. When Kirby and Stan Lee stepped away from Captain America comics, another titanic talent took their place in the form of Jim Steranko.

During his short stint as writer and artist on Captain America, with Joe Sinnott inking and Sam Rosen lettering, Steranko gave a fluid grace to the acrobatic fighting style accentuated by Kirby. Furthermore, his psychedelic style suited the James Bond-esque espionage tales he liked to tell, giving Cap a more modern aesthetic. Captain America #111, in which Cap battles Hydra on behalf of Nick Fury and SHIELD, serves as the ultimate example of Steranko’s approach.

10. Captain America #1 (1998)

Despite the excellent work that he did following Mark Gruenwald, writer Mark Waid lost his spot on Captain America comics when Marvel editorial instituted a pseudo-reboot during the “Heroes Reborn” storyline. They saw the error of their ways after a disastrous but short run by Jeph Loeb and Rob Liefeld, and gave Waid another shot with a relaunched Captain America #1.

Waid did not waste his chance, telling well-crafted superhero tales with the help of penciler Ron Garney, inker Bob Wiacek, colorist Joe Rosas, and letterer John Costanza. Together, Waid and his team did what Heroes Reborn failed to accomplish, telling a fresh and relevant Captain America tale.

11. Captain America #300 (1984)

1941’s Captain America Comics #1 didn’t just introduce the world to Captain America. It also introduced his grinning Axis nemesis the Red Skull. Comic book logic allowed the Skull to come to the present in the 1960s, but it didn’t give him Steve Rogers’s eternal youth.

In Captain America #300, writers J.M. DeMatteis and Michael Ellis and penciler Paul Neary put an end to Cap’s status as a World War II icon with a battle to the death between him and the Red Skull. Inker Dennis Janke, colorist Bob Sharen, and letterer Diana Albers help DeMatteis, Ellis, and Neary give Cap an epic last stand against the Red Skull, setting the stage for Gruenwald’s legendary run.

12. Captain America Reborn #1 (2009)

At the climax of the superhero Civil War, a gunman kills Steve Rogers, leaving Bucky and others to fight in his place. With Captain America Reborn, writer Ed Brubaker, artist Bryan Hitch, and inker Butch Guice reveal a far more complicated truth.

Thanks to shenanigans involving the all-powerful Cosmic Cube and Cap’s old foe the Red Skull, Steve has not died, but rather displaced in time and wants to come back. The six-issue series, colored by Paul Mounts and lettered by Joe Caramagna, follows Steve’s return to the present. At the same time, Brubaker retells Steve’s past, giving him a new origin story for a new generation.

13. Tales of Suspense #79 – 81 (1966)

Avengers #4 reintroduced Captain America to the modern Marvel reader, but follow-up stories failed to maintain momentum. For the next few years, Cap's solo adventures occurred in backup stories in the Iron Man-centric Tales of Suspense, two-fisted military adventures from Jack Kirby and Stan Lee that felt out of step with the duo’s work elsewhere.

That began to change with Tales of Suspense #79 – #81, in which Lee and Kirby, along with inker Frank Giacoia and letterer Artie Simek, reimagine the Red Skull as a Marvel supervillain and introduce the Cosmic Cube. Together, these elements give Captain America a sci-fi sheen that helped him better fit in during the 1960s, setting the stage for decades’ worth of adventures to come.

14. Captain America #1-6 (2018)

Captain America comics have had some outstanding creatives in the past, but few can match the accolades of writer Ta-Nahesi Coates, winner of the 2015 National Book Award for Between the World & Me and a MacArthur Genius fellow.

After his groundbreaking run on Black Panther, Coates joined penciler Leinil Francis Yu, inker Gerry Alanguilan, colorist Sunny Gho, and letterer Caramagna for a thoughtful and politically-relevant take on the character. Set after the events of Secret Empire, in which the Cosmic Cube turned Rogers into a fascist Hydra agent, Coates and Yu’s Captain America saw Steve traveling around America to get his bearings, uncovering a larger conspiracy plot in the process.

15. Avengers #4 (1964)

Marvel already had a few hits by 1964, with Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the Hulk. But the company came together with Avengers #4, which brought Captain America from Marvel’s predecessor Timely Comics into the fledgling universe. The story by Kirby and Lee allowed the company to erase the lackluster post-World War II comics that imagined Cap and Bucky as reactionary anti-Communists and capture the pop-art craze that made Marvel such a hit.

The issue let Kirby show readers how kinetic his penciling had grown since he co-created Cap in 1941, and it gave Rogers the “man out of time” persona that continues to define him to this day.

16. Captain America #117 (1969)

Once Stan Lee had a say over Captain America, he dispensed with Bucky right away, claiming the teen sidekick died in the same attack that left Steve frozen in ice. In his place came not a sidekick but a partner in the form of Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, introduced in Captain America #117 by Lee, penciler Gene Colan, inker Joe Sinnott, and letterer Sam Rosen.

More than his ability to talk to birds (sometimes described as a mutant power), Falcon’s heroism came from his work as a community organizer. Captain America #117 set in motion a character who would come to take over from Steve Rogers as the new Captain America, continuing the heroic legacy into a new generation.

17. Captain America Comics #1 (1941)

On one hand, Captain America Comics hit shelves alongside a glut of superhero comics that followed the debut of Superman in Action Comics #1. However, it’s not hard to see why Captain America lasted longer than most of the characters who fell away following World War II.

By setting the series on a military base, writer Joe Simon distinguished Cap from the also-rans. Even more impressive were the pencils by Jack Kirby. Although still in an embryonic form, Kirby already showed off solid storytelling chops and an eye for action that made him the King of comic book artists.

18. All-New Captain America #1 (2015)

As this list has already indicated, Sam Wilson wasn’t the first person to take on the Captain America persona after Steve Rogers. However, where John Walker and even Bucky felt like interesting foils to Rogers, Wilson is a continuation of Rogers’s original loyalty to the dream.

In All-New Captain America #1, Sam’s first solo issue as Captain America, writer Rick Remender and penciler Stuart Immonen — along with inker Wade von Grawbadger, colorists Marte Gracia and Eduardo Navarro, and letterer Caramanga — throw the hero into the fire, as a resurgent Hydra kills off many of Rogers’s enemies (for a while, anyway) and forces him to face a threat unlike any other.

19. Captain America and the Falcon #176 – 183 (1974-1975)

The first time that Steve Rogers stepped away from the Captain America identity occurred in Captain America and the Falcon #176, written by Steve Englehart, penciled by Sal Buscema, inked by Vince Colletta, colored by Linda Lessmann, and lettered by Artie Simek. Reflecting the turbulent Watergate era of its publication, Captain America #176 follows Rogers as he gets disillusioned by the corruption of the U.S. government.

To represent his feelings about his nation, Rogers takes the Nomad identity, while Falcon tries to train a successor. Even after Rogers reclaims the Captain American mantle, he retains those questions, all of which stem from his commitment to the dream.

20. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7-10 (2022)

In the current Marvel Continuity, both Sam and Rogers share the Captain America identity. While Sam fights as Cap with the Avengers, Rogers hunts down a secret organization called the Outer Circle in the series Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzig, artist Carmen Carnero, colorist Nolan Woodard, and letterer Caramagna borrow heavily from the Steranko and Brubaker eras to return espionage action to Cap’s stories. With a universe-spanning tale, which features cameos from Namor, the Illuminati, and, of course, Cap’s romantic partner Sharon Carter, Sentinel of Liberty is a classic Captain America adventure in an updated form.

21. Captain America #109 (1968)

Stan Lee’s tendency to take credit he didn’t deserve has been well-documented, and he does list himself as the main creator of 1968’s Captain America #109. But the Marvel Method — wherein the penciler lays out and draws the story, allowing Lee to fill in the dialogue balloons later on — means that penciler Jack Kirby did most of the writing as well as the drawing on the issue, with inking by Syd Shores and lettering from Artie Simek.

As such, Captain America #109 allowed Kirby to expand the origin of Captain America, a character he created with Joe Simon and without help from Lee. The bombastic, dramatic origin shows just how far Kirby has come since 1941 and allows him to put his full artistic stamp on his character.

22. Captain America #250 (1980)

John Byrne helped revitalize Superman, Batman, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. His stint on Captain America doesn’t have quite the same reputation, but that doesn’t mean it lacks standouts. Byrne and a host of collaborators — including writers Roger Stern and Jim Shooter, as well as co-penciler Ed Hannigan — give a four-color lesson in civics with the story “Cap for President.”

As the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan mulls a possible presidential run, he and his fellow Avengers debate the merits of celebrity candidates, helping younger readers understand the stakes of democracy.

23. Captain America #193 (1975)

Sick of the mistreatment he endured at Marvel, Jack Kirby left for DC Comics in 1970, where he created the New Gods and Darkseid, some of that company’s best characters.

However, upon finding that DC treated its artists as badly as Marvel, he returned to do more work for Stan Lee, albeit with a credit as writer and artist. Captain America #193 — inked by Frank Giacoia, colored by Janice Cohen, and lettered by John Costanza — breaks from the slick espionage and social commentary tales that preceded it. In its place, Kirby provides high-flying action with Cap and the Falcon. While Kirby’s return may not make for the most groundbreaking comics of Kirby's storied career, it does provide nuts-and-bolts superhero storytelling that few can replicate.

24. Amazing Spider-Man #537 (2007)

Despite a couple of cool action scenes here and there, the 2000s storyline Civil War treated Captain America as bad as it did every other character involved. However, a tie-in issue to the lackluster crossover contained one of the most iconic Captain America moments of all time.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski, penciled by Ron Garney, inked by Bill Reinhold, colored by Matt Milla, and lettered by Cory Petit, Amazing Spider-Man #537 features a conversation between Cap and Spidey, in which the latter seeks advice for dealing with a law requiring heroes to register with the government. Cap responds with a stirring speech about holding to one’s principles despite public pressure, tapping into a trait that has existed long before the superhero Civil War and continues even today.