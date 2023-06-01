The Greatest Disney Films of the 1990s

The 1990s was an incredible time for movies. In every genre, filmmakers gave us memorable films such as Titanic, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, Jurassic Park, and Sleepless in Seattle. The Walt Disney Company was no different, producing so many worthwhile films. While their track record wasn't spotless (Blank Check, Meet the Deedles, and Mr. Magoo are atrocious), overall, the 90s was a decade of sheer greatness.

For Walt Disney Animation Studios, this period became known as their “Renaissance Era,” producing films that were critical and commercial darlings. While their live-action productions have no such title, many incredible movies were released, from box-office successes to underrated gems. Indeed, the 1990s was one of Disney's most significant and remarkable times, producing some of the studio's most notable and extraordinary films.

1. Beauty and The Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is considered by many to be the greatest animated film Disney has ever made. While this is debatable, it is their finest work of the 1990s. The tale as old as time about the kind bookworm Belle and the course and cursed Beast who fall in love is gorgeous, funny, and moving. The movie has terrific characters and a deeply meaningful story about redemption, inner beauty, and the transformative power of love.

The film's animation and music are also brilliant and endlessly creative, demonstrating the sheer talent of the artists and genius of the songwriting pair of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. This film also holds a significant place in film history as the first feature-length animated film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Beauty and the Beast always will be the pinnacle of Disney animation.

2. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is as magical as we remember and a joy to anyone who discovers it. The film follows Aladdin, the “diamond in the rough,” whom the villainous Jafar seeks to retrieve a magic lamp from the Cave of Wonders. Releasing the Genie, Aladdin wishes to be a prince to win the heart of Princess Jasmine. The story sounds conventional, and indeed it does feature traditional tropes of good versus evil, overcoming adversity, and love triumphing.

What makes Aladdin different and such a fantastic film is that along with those familiarities (all of which are done well), the movie is infused with endless humor and a wondrous feeling through its colorful characters and soaring soundtrack. Robin Williams' voice performance is hilarious but also vulnerable. But the entire cast is terrific. Likewise, the music is top-notch, especially the zany “Friend Like Me” and enchanting “A Whole New World.” It's one of the few films filled with pop-culture references that still feels timeless. Aladdin truly is shining, shimmering, and splendid.

3. The Rocketeer (1991)

Filled with old-fashioned adventure, The Rocketeer is one of the finest from the decade. But it was unsuccessful upon release, only gaining popularity and a cult following over the years. The story follows pilot Cliff Secord who discovers a stolen rocket pack that allows the wearer to strap it onto their back and fly through the air.

After a daring rescue at an air show, Cliff bestowed the moniker the “Rocketeer,” not knowing those seeking the rocket put him and his girlfriend Jenny in danger. The Rocketeer is a fun adventure flick with a “golly-gee” charm that I'd love to see more of. Moreover, it features a rousing musical score, amiable and engaging characters, a stellar cast, humor, thrills, and heart. It's a film with a vintage flare that remains underrated but is one of Disney's best.

4. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 2 is one of the best examples of a movie surpassing its predecessor. While the original Toy Story is a great film (and does rank high on this list), the sequel features a step-up in animation and even more laughs and heart than its predecessor. After Woody is stolen, his friends venture out of Andy's room to rescue their friend, discovering a lot about themselves and the world in the process. The animation is spectacular, and there are constant laughs. But the further development of the characters and their relationships, as well as the introduction of Jessie, gives the film its depth.

5. The Santa Clause (1994)

When The Santa Clause was released, star Tim Allen was at the height of Home Improvement fame. It was unexpected that the film would become an instant holiday classic and Allen one of the definitive on-screen Santas. But both of those are undeniable. Indeed, the heartwarming and funny tale of a man who inherits the role of Santa Claus after the current one falls off his roof is charming family fun with a creative, delightful, and refreshing story.

The North Pole and the elves are sweet and whimsical, the humor and performances are natural, and the idea that belief comes from the heart is lovely. But the film's real heart is about a father reconnecting with his son and, ultimately, a congenial connection between divorced parents. The Santa Clause is a modern Christmas classic.

6. The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is a superb achievement in animation that dazzled audiences in 1994. In fact, it was the number-one film of that year. The colorful characters and mix of comedy and drama created a film that has remained one of the most beloved movies in the Disney canon.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, Simba's journey from a young cub tricked and shamed by his wicked uncle after his father's death to a path of forgiveness and bravery as he steps into his rightful place as king is engaging, often hilarious, and uplifting. Like most Disney films, the characters, beautiful animation, and music set these movies apart. Indeed, all the songs from Elton John and Tim Rice are incredible. But it's the “Circle of Life” that is one of the most breathtaking movie moments ever.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Although The Nightmare Before Christmas was initially released by Disney's company Touchstone Pictures, this beautifully macabre stop-motion animated film became an official Disney movie at one point. From the mind of Tim Burton (but directed by Henry Selick), it's the tale of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, who's feeling weary and complacent. When he discovers the Christmas world, his eyes are opened to its wonder. But he takes things too far and decides to become “Sandy Claus” himself.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has slowly gained popularity. Now, rightly so, it's a classic for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. The songs from Danny Elfman capture the juxtaposition of bizarre and wondrous characters and set pieces, making it a genuinely dazzling film.

8. Toy Story (1995)

These days computer animated films amaze us, but not in the same way they did with the release of Toy Story. Seeing this film for the first time was an incredible experience with its then-state-of-the-art animation. While artists have come leaps and bounds, Toy Story still holds up for one key reason: the story is fantastic.

Pixar is the “what if” studio, and the premise of “what if toys were alive” made for an equally hilarious and heartwarming movie. The voice talent is top-notch, and the characters, especially Woody and Buzz, are delightful. The film also gave us one of Disney's most iconic songs, “You've Got a Friend in Me.”

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

If a film stars the zany characters, The Muppets, you're in for a raucous and fun time with genuine moments of heart. The Muppet Christmas Carol is one of their best. With Gonzo as Charles Dickens and Rizzo the Rat as narrators, we see one of the sweetest and funniest adaptations of the classic holiday story.

What makes the film work so well is that it's a very faithful re-telling that plays out earnestly. The songs are fun and lively, and laughs are present. Still, the movie maintains the drama and heart of A Christmas Carol thanks to the impeccable performance by Michael Caine, who tackles the role of Ebenezer Scrooge without a hint of irony. He is entirely genuine, which gives the film its heart.

10. Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken is a smaller, lesser-known film from Disney, but it's genuinely one of their loveliest and most uplifting live-action films. Set during the Great Depression, the film tells the true life story of Sonora Webster, a young woman with big dreams. She works hard and becomes a diving girl in a traveling carnival show. While mounting a horse, she dives off a high tower into a tank of water, much to the crowd's amazement.

Sonora finds love and overcomes great adversity in this heartfelt tale. It's a film with pretty, golden-hued cinematography that captures the era beautifully and features lovely performances.

11. A Far off Place (1993)

A Far Off Place is a darker film than the usual Disney fare, but it's more than worthwhile. Indeed, this is a captivating movie about overcoming the most dire of circumstances. In the film, two teenagers flee for their lives across the Kalahari Desert in Africa after poachers murder their families. With a local bushman as a guide and friend, their journey is fraught with peril and dangers of the human and natural kind. It's a gripping film about strength, courage, and friendship, with superb performances from Reese Witherspoon, Ethan Embry, Maximilian Schell, Jack Thompson, and Sarel Bok.

12. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Although it took time, Hocus Pocus is now a beloved film and arguably the most beloved family Halloween film. The story of three kids who bring the infamous witches, The Sanderson Sisters, back from the grave sounds like the making of a frightening horror film. Instead, it's a lighthearted comedy with just enough of the spooky, autumnal atmosphere to satisfy scary movie fans. There are also unexpected moments of depth and emotion as it parallels the lengths siblings will go to for each other. Hocus Pocus stands out mainly for its blend of humor and heart and the hilarious performances from Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

13. White Fang (1991)

Jack London's classic novel, White Fang, tells a fictional story with elements inspired by London's life. The film brings this novel to captivating life following a young man named Jack who travels to the Alaskan wilderness during the Gold Rush to find his late father's claim. Enlisting another prospector to help him on the journey, Jack finds friendship with him and an orphaned wolf who becomes a loyal companion.

White Fang is gorgeously filmed and captures the natural world's wonder, true beauty, and peril. The filmmakers painstakingly worked with the animals with extra care to give the scenes authenticity while maintaining safety. Featuring a very young Ethan Hawke, it's a stunning film that will touch the hearts of nature lovers.

14. Shipwrecked (1991)

Shipwrecked is another lesser-known gem from the live-action Disney canon, but a terrific adventure film. The coming-of-age story follows teenage Haakon, who joins the crew of a ship as a cabin boy to earn money to save his family's farm. Unfortunately, his time is fraught with challenges, from learning the day-to-day tasks to torrential storms to pirates. Shipwrecked is the perfect choice for those looking for a family-friendly high-seas adventure.

15. Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas is a film understandably with its fair share of controversy due to its inaccurate depiction of an actual historical figure. But if you look at the movie for the intent and see it as a story about clashes between Native Americans and white settlers, its merits and beauty shine through.

It's the story of the daughter of Chief Powhatan, Pocahontas. She is strong, brave, and curious by nature. But she isn't sure where her path in life leads. When settlers land near her village searching for gold, she meets the handsome, courageous, somewhat ignorant John Smith. Despite their differences on the surface, they find common ground and love with each other.

Pocahontas may not be accurate regarding the real person (she led a tragic life). But its truths about prejudice, tolerance, true love, and respecting nature ring true and are deeply profound. The animation and the music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are stunning. Indeed, “Colors of the Wind” is one of Disney's most glorious and important songs.

16. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is a heartwarming and wholesome film for animal lovers, especially those who have or have ever had a cherished pet. In the movie, a family leaves their three pets (an older golden retriever, a young bulldog, and a Himalayan cat) with a friend while in the process of moving. Not sure why they've been left, and after breaking free, they embark on an epic journey through the wilderness to reunite with their family. Many dangers befall them, but we must remember that this is a Disney film. It all ends happily, but it will likely make many viewers cry in the end.

17. Newsies (1992)

Newsies is a rousing, lively, inspiring musical set in 1899 New York City, centering on newsboys who go on strike and up against the newspaper magnates William Randolph Hurst and Joseph Pulitzer.

Feeling exploited, with the help of an intrepid reporter, the boys stand up against their mistreatment. Although the Broadway adaptation is superior, the Newsies movie is fantastic thanks to its musical numbers and cast, especially the talented young boys and men who sing and dance their way into our hearts. You may not think of Christian Bale as a musical star, but he more than holds his own.

18. Hercules (1997)

“Who put the glad in gladiator? Hercules!” And indeed, Hercules is as creative and fun as those lyrics suggest. It's a classical hero's journey, given the fun and lighthearted Disney treatment. Moreover, blending a Greek myth with Gospel music is an inspired choice. The pairing of these two things helps create a colorful film with unique animation and some of the greatest narrators ever with the Muses. Of course, Hercules is a fantastic film because it has everything: fun music, a poignant story of heroics and love, and memorable characters, in particular, the hilarious, sarcastic villain Hades and sassy heroine Megara.

19. The Parent Trap (1998)

This remake of the 1961 classic that starred Hayley Mills is a worthy film in its own right, thanks to its terrific cast and equally sweet-hearted and amusing tone. Directed by rom-com directing queen Nancy Meyers, this version stars Lindsay Lohan as twins separated as babies, each raised by one parent. They meet at summer camp and scheme to switch places to bring their estranged parents back together.

While the original has a superior pace, natural humor, and poignancy that lands better, this version of The Parent Trap still does those well and remains delightful thanks to the strength of Lohan's performance and the excellent supporting cast of Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, and Elaine Hendrix.

20. Iron Will (1994)

Iron Will is a riveting movie based on the true story of Will Stoneman. After his father's death, he enters a daunting and dangerous dog sled race to earn money to care for his family. He must contend with harsh and severe weather conditions and dangers at every turn, including corruption among the other contestants.

Iron Will is a pristine example of what the 1990s Disney live-action films were known for. They were often compelling period dramas with characters overcoming adversity. It's the type of movie that defined the studio in the decade that I wish they would explore again.

21. Angels in The Outfield (1994)

Angels in the Outfield is a remake of a 1951 film with a similar premise but quite a few differences. Both are worthwhile, and this version from 1994 is funny, sweet-natured, and moving. This version follows a boy who prays he can be with his father again and for his favorite baseball team, the Angels, to win the pennant.

Much to his surprise, his prayers are answered by angels who bring out the winning spirit in these players and their harried coach. The laughs are plentiful, and the film leans into silly and slapstick humor. But the poignant moments elevate the movie and help it soar. We all love underdog stories, and this is one of Disney's most winning efforts.

22. George of The Jungle (1997)

One of Disney's silliest films is also one of its finest from the 90s because the film goes so over-the-top with its humor without taking itself seriously. The self-referential and breaking-the-fourth-wall comedy makes the movie about the Tarzan-like man raised by apes in the jungle funnier. The film knows it's ridiculous. Add a dash of sweetness with a love story between George and the woman he rescues, Ursula, and Brendan Fraser's charming performance, and George of the Jungle becomes a true delight.

23. Tarzan (1999)

Despite Disney making a similar film two years previous with George of the Jungle, Tarzan still holds a noteworthy place in the Disney Renaissance and the 1990s. It's a movie with some darker elements but still filled with the classic Disney feel. The finest parts are, without a doubt, the energetic animation and breathtaking music from Phil Collins.

24. The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

Mark Twain's classic novel gets a solid adaptation in this absorbing film that stars Elijah Wood, Courtney B. Vance, Jason Robards, Robbie Coltrane, and Anne Heche. The plot remains intact as precocious Huckleberry Finn and his best friend Jim travel down the Mississippi River to get Jim to freedom.

The movie mostly eliminates the book's problematic (if authentic to the era) language. It also slightly sanitizes the harsher elements, but only partially. The impactful nature of the story remains, thanks to the engaging performances from Wood and Vance.

25. Cool Runnings (1993)

This movie's iconic quote is, “Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up; it's bobsled time! Cool Runnings!” Out of context, it does not make sense. But it captures the essence of this inspiring true story of a Jamaican bobsled team who defy the odds to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics. With the training and encouragement of a former Olympic champion, they work hard to make this impossible dream come true. And it's sheer joy from start to finish.

26. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The story of the deformed Quasimodo, who is kept in the bell tower of the Norte Dame Cathedral and made to feel ashamed of his appearance by the evil Judge Frollo, is a profound one about acceptance. One of Disney's darkest films ever, this story features some clashes in tone, blending high comedy with harsh drama. And yet, it still is a beautiful film in many regards.

Moreover, the character Esmeralda and the morals she represents are profound and moving. It's only the attempts to lighten the mood that weaken the film. This choice is understandable, given the median and target audience, but a straight drama would have been a better approach. Still, the animation and music are some of Disney's most gorgeous.

27. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Following the 1977 mediocre film The Rescuers, The Rescuers Down Under takes the elements that did work in that film and creates a much better story and overall tone. The two mice, Bernard and Bianca, members of the worldwide Rescue Aid Society, travel to Australia to help a little boy and a golden eagle who a poacher kidnapped. It's a delightful film with a lovely theme of environmentalism and preservation of animals, especially endangered species, but done in a non-preachy and affecting way.

28. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

In the grand tradition of underdog sports movies, The Mighty Ducks can sit alongside films like The Bad News Bears and The Sandlot. The story follows Gordon Bombay, a lawyer who is sentenced to community service, which turns into him coaching a pee-wee hockey team of misfits. A former youth player who let one failure drag him down, he and the team discover the power of teamwork and belief in yourself, done with a hefty dose of comedy. It's a cute movie that garnered sequels, but the original is the best.

29. Honey, I Blew up The Kid (1992)

The sequel to the fantastic crowd-pleaser Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, this film takes place a few years after the events of that film. The Szalinski family now lives in Las Vegas and has added to their family with a now two-year-old son. Wayne is working on a new machine with the resources of a tech company. But when his son accidentally becomes its latest test subject, hilarity ensues as their baby boy grows larger and larger. The movie is a pleasant and sweet diversion that will warm hearts and cause belly laughs, especially for those who find little ones adorable.

30. Mulan (1998)

Much like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan has some differences in tone and stereotypical depictions that weaken the film's overall quality. However, thematically, character-wise, and musically there are merits. She is a woman who disguises herself as a man to join the Chinese army to defeat the Huns. She finds inner courage and showcases the strength that women can possess. And in the song “Reflection,” we are treated to a beautiful and poignant song about the reconciliation between who we are and who we appear to be.

Honorable Mentions:

– Frank and Ollie (1995)

The documentary of the careers and lifelong friendship between Disney animators Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston is both fascinating and heartwarming. Two of Disney's “Nine Old Men” are given the credit and spotlight they so richly deserve.

– Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Although the Vietnam War may seem like an odd choice for Disney, this film, inspired by actual events, is engaging, thanks to its fantastic cast of Danny Glover, Ray Liotta, Denis Leary, and Doug E. Doug.

– 101 Dalmatians (1996)

Though not as good as the original animated film, this live-action remake is still a charming comedy with a delicious performance by Glenn Close as Cruella DeVil.

– A Goofy Movie (1995)

Underrated and delightful, A Goofy Movie is decidedly 90s in tone. But it's a fine family film about fathers and sons featuring the iconic song “Eye to Eye,” which remains a fantastic jam.