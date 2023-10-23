The Greatest Hammer Film Production Movies of All Time

No studio has ever achieved a more significant standing in the annals of horror than Hammer Horror. Inheriting the monopoly held by Universal throughout the ‘30s and ‘40s, Hammer produced some of the greatest horror movies of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, many of which helped reinvigorate the waning horror genre for a new generation of audience members.

With their penchant for heavy prosthetic makeup, gothic settings, eerie soundtracks, and the presence of notable actors like Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, Hammer became the leading production company in horror for over 20 years, providing a fresh spin on age-old tales like Frankenstein, Dracula, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

From their most famous films starring Lee and Cushing to their recent resurgence of horror titles, here are some of the greatest Hammer Horror films ever released.

1. Dracula (1958)

It’s challenging to imagine anyone measuring up to the dreadful heights of Bela Lugosi’s performance in 1931’s classic horror film Dracula. Yet 20 years later, Christopher Lee provided his unique spin on Bram Stoker’s infamous vampiric antagonist – one that differentiated itself entirely from Lugosi’s portrayal of the character.

Enlivened by Lee’s aristocratic pretensions and alluring physical appeal, Dracula became the breakthrough film for both Lee and Hammer upon its original release in 1958, confirming the company's prestigious place in ‘50s horror after the success of The Curse of Frankenstein and The Quatermass Xperiment.

2. The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

If The Quatermass Experiment established Hammer’s place in ‘50s horror, The Curse of Frankenstein illustrated the studio’s deft ability to add a more stylish spin to classic horror stories. Relying on Mary Shelley’s lauded novel as its narrative backbone, filmmaker Terence Fisher focused on a more sensationalized horror film than Shelley’s prototypical sci-fi novel.

With Cushing handing in one of his greatest performances as a devilish Dr. Frankenstein opposite Lee’s shambling Monster, The Curse of Frankenstein ranks among the finest adaptations of Shelley’s magnum opus yet.

3. The Devil Rides Out (1968)

A rare Hammer Horror film not based on a Victorian-age horror novel, The Devil Rides Out instead adapts Dennis Wheatley’s 1934 novel of cults and occultism. Free from the gothic romanticism of Stoker, Shelley, or Stevenson, Terence Fisher outfitted The Devil Rides Out with an eerie contemporary atmosphere than his earlier work for Hammer.

As a result, The Devil Rides Out feels like a far more grounded film than the overly stylized movies Hammer released around the same time. Perhaps the final great film of Hammer’s peak years, it's also one of the best movies the studio ever put out.

4. Let Me In (2010)

In the late 2000s, Hammer rose from the grave after almost 20 years of prolonged inactivity. Shortly after their official return to the industry, the company produced Matt Reeves’ 2010 remake of the 2008 Swedish film Let the Right One In. A fitting return to form for Hammer, Let Me In provides a modern spin on the classic vampire storyline, this time oriented around a pair of children – the bullied 12-year-old Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and the ageless vampire (Chloë Grace Moretz).

A tender portrait of youthful love and companionship under the guise of a supernatural horror movie, it’s a refreshing addition to Hammer’s extensive library of films.

5. The Quatermass Xperiment (1955)

After two decades of producing mysteries, musicals, comedies, and war films, Hammer realized the potential for horror-based content with their 1955 film, The Quatermass Xperiment. A stirring adaptation on The Quatermass Experiment (a 1933 BBC radio broadcast), one can describe The Quatermass Xperiment as a dramatic precursor to David Cronenberg’s The Fly or John Carpenter’s The Thing. The most significant release from Hammer up to that point in time it also kickstarted the company’s focus on more specific genre-based works.

6. The Plague of the Zombies (1966)

Having covered vampires, werewolves, mummies, and other creatures of the night in their earlier titles, it seemed only a matter of time before Hammer turned their attention towards the zombie film – something that came to pass with 1966’s The Plague of the Zombies. A pulpy influence on the later films of George Romero, Hammer helped redefine the infant zombie subgenre with this overlooked masterpiece, setting the standard for most films that featured the shambling undead flesh-eaters in the decades to come.

7. The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959)

Before they set their sights on crafting horror films exclusively, Hammer toyed with adapting other projects outside the realm of horror, doing so with 1959’s mystery film, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Like Dracula or The Curse of Frankenstein, this adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous Sherlock Holmes story outfits itself with plenty of gothic themes and imagery, even if it never veers too deeply into the horror genre.

Bolstered by Cushing’s portrayal of Holmes and Lee’s loquacious appearance as the skeptic Sir Henry Baskervilles, it’s one of the most underrated entries in Hammer’s filmography.

8. The Mummy (1959)

Though its name might suggest many similarities to Universal’s 1932 horror film of the same name, 1959’s The Mummy is a very different film from its thematic predecessor. Equipped with an entirely new plot, Terence Fisher’s work on The Mummy follows a Victorian Egyptologist (Peter Cushing) attempting to stop a rampaging mummy (Christopher Lee) being manipulated by a vengeful local (George Pastell).

While not as great as Fisher, Cushing, and Lee’s previous work on Dracula or The Curse of Frankenstein, The Mummy contains enough innovation to satisfy most fans of Hammer’s lengthy list of releases.

9. The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)

One of the few werewolf movies produced by Hammer, The Curse of the Werewolf offers a far more tragic story than the darker narratives of Dracula or The Curse of Frankenstein. True to its main title, The Curse of the Werewolf follows Oliver Reed’s Leon, a young man cursed to transform into a lycanthrope due to his problematic familial history. Thanks to Reed’s powerful lead performance, The Curse of the Werewolf espouses a sad story of a man forever fated to suffer for the sins of his family, ensuring a movie that possesses a heartfelt story.

10. The Gorgon (1964)

As a general rule, it’s safe to say most Hammer films that have Peter Cushing or Christopher Lee in it are worth seeing – especially if said movie features both veteran actors in a prominent performance. In no uncertain terms, 1964’s The Gorgon might not measure up to the duo’s previous collaborations, but their presence in the film helps The Gorgon rise above its mediocre plotline and stand tall as another impressive outing for Hammer Horror.

11. Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971)

Perhaps the most high concept Hammer Horror film of them all, 1971’s Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde presented a radical departure from Robert Louis Stevenson’s original 1886 tale. Though emboldened by its lurid content and shock value, Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde’s gender-swapping premise and inclusion of such infamous Victorian murders as Jack the Ripper and the Burke and Hare killings make it a fascinating and original horror movie unlike any other of its era.

12. Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1965)

Like most successful horror films of its era, the financial earnings of 1958’s Dracula prompted Hammer to greenlight several sequels over the years, the best among them being 1965’s Dracula: Prince of Darkness. Featuring Christopher Lee’s momentous return to the franchise after his noted absence in The Brides of Dracula, Prince of Darkness marks another joyous performance from Lee, who’s at his most ghoulish and sophisticated as the eponymous character in the film.

13. The Nanny (1965)

Seizing advantage of the short-lived popularity of the psycho-biddy subgenre in the wake of 1962’s Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, Hammer promptly released the 1965 horror film The Nanny. A Hitchcockian thriller that bore little to any resemblance to Hammer’s previous gothic horror films, it’s a unique entry in the company's canon of movies, characterized by its palpable atmosphere and a terrifying (but sympathetic) lead performance from Bette Davis.

14. Hands of the Ripper (1971)

A movie very much along the same lines as The Nanny, 1971’s Hands of the Ripper does somewhat suffer from its melodramatic storyline. However, its surprising sentimentality and emotion juxtaposes the film from Hammer’s colder, pulpier sister titles. Attempting to move beyond the bounds of her familial legacy, the daughter of Jack the Ripper (Angharad Rees) tries to fight her natural predilection for murder with the help of her psychiatrist (Eric Porter). Another underrated Hammer Horror film, it’s also one of the few Hammer movies that wades into the psychological horror genre.

15. The Brides of Dracula (1960)

As egregious as it is not to have Christopher Lee in a Hammer-produced Hammer Horror film, The Brides of Dracula nevertheless excels as a sequel that mostly lives up to the original. With Cushing returning to his role as Dracula’s nemesis, Dr. Van Helsing, and David Peel holding his own as Dracula's successor, The Brides of Dracula succeeds as a chilling vampire horror film in spite of Lee’s notable absence.