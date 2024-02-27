The Greatest HBO Actors of All Time that Blew Audiences’ Minds

Critics often cite HBO as the crown jewel of television for good reason. The programs on the premium cable network have innovated and moved the medium forward for over a quarter of a century, starting with Oz and The Sopranos.

The recruitment of high-level acting talents remains one of the biggest reasons for the network’s success. When HBO has found an incredible performer, they often bring them back for more than one go-around. The best HBO actors ever elevated their programs and eternally ingrained their characters into pop culture!

1. Michael K. Williams

The late, great Michael K. Williams combined quality and quantity of work on his resume to stand at the top of HBO’s pinnacle of actors. Omar Little on The Wire remains his most famous role, but Williams also starred in Boardwalk Empire as Chalky White and cameoed in The Sopranos before either of these performances.

Williams created a hardened exterior for his characters that belied a more thoughtful disposition underneath. As Omar, Williams broke barriers for Black LGBTQ+ representation on TV.

2. James Gandolfini

One of the most iconic HBO actors, James Gandolfini doesn’t need multiple roles on HBO to make the network's Mount Rushmore because his breakout performance as Tony Soprano on The Sopranos still engrosses viewers decades later. Gandolfini’s portrayal of Tony’s physical stature and pent-up trauma brought new ideas to the antihero archetype and the depiction of masculinity and morality on television.

Fun fact: Gandolfini produced an HBO movie, Hemingway & Gellhorn, right before his death in 2013.

3. Edie Falco

Edie Falco’s brave and powerful turn as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos gave the series the perfect marital foil for Tony Soprano. Falco and Gandolfini bellowed and sparred with catastrophic intensity, shattering previous expectation for chemistry between TV spouses.

Falco actually already appeared on HBO’s Oz as Diane Whittlesey before The Sopranos, a role that surely enticed The Sopranos creator David Chase to take a look at her talents.

4. Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli has got to hold a record for the longest time between starring in HBO shows. His legendary performance as Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos brought new relevance and possibilities to the purpose of supporting actors on the network. Imperioli’s performance grappled with various mental health issues and addictions.

He then returned to the network to cameo in Watchmen's fifth episode in 2019 before jumping on board as a lead in the second season of The White Lotus. His chemistry with F. Murray Abraham was a highlight of the season.

5. Paul Ben-Victor

Paul Ben-Victor fits into his typecast very well in a couple of mega hits on HBO. Ben-Victor added some interesting dynamics to the second season of The Wire and had a recurring three-year role on Entourage. Ben-Victor usually plays cops and mobsters, so his criminal vibes make him one of the network’s iconic antagonists.

6. Jim Beaver

Jim Beaver will accept a one-episode cameo role just as well as a major recurring character in an HBO drama. Deadwood, Six Feet Under, John from Cincinnati, and Big Love all demonstrate Beaver’s chameleon skills. When actors like Beaver kept appearing in early hits like these for the network, it also proved HBO's influence at the beginning of the 2000s.

7. Ted Danson

Ted Danson came to HBO after garnering fame in other network shows like Cheers. Danson’s wit and charisma were evident in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Bored to Death. HBO often focuses on drama more than comedy, so incorporating a sitcom legend like Danson into their arsenal really bolstered the reputation of HBO’s funniest shows.

8. Luke Perry

The late Luke Perry is renowned for his time on Beverly Hills 90210 but is also a dark horse HBO star. He appeared for ten episodes on the network’s first big hit, Oz, and returned a half-decade later for the one-season wonder John From Cincinnati. That Perry never got his own big show on the network, considering his stuffed resume, still shocks fans today.

9. Justin Theroux

While casual fans might only think of Justin Theroux as one of Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husbands, this handsome and emotionally thoughtful actor delivered a criminally underrated performance in The Leftovers. Theroux must have impressed HBO executives after his eight-episode guest arc on Six Feet Under. Ironically, both shows examine life and death through a daring lens that others don’t attempt. Theroux returned to the network once again in 2023 to star alongside Woody Harrelson in the political satire White House Plumbers as a lawyer and pivotal character in the Watergate scandal, G. Gordon Liddy.

10. Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn embodies all of the best quirks that make HBO shows memorable. Starting on Treme before moving to The White Lotus, Zahn’s style allows him to fit in next to anybody and play equally strong as a supporting character of the star of his own storylines. His awkward energy on The White Lotus helped the first season become an iconic series.

11. Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan actually has made a name for herself outside of HBO more than on the network, but her key roles in The Wire as one of Jimmy McNulty’s partners and a psychoanalyst on the series In Treatment prepared her for The Office and Only Murders in the Building. Ryan puts great zing into her comedic timing, making her an ideal screen partner for whoever she’s with.

12. Clarke Peters

Clarke Peters joins Amy Ryan, Wendell Pierce, and so many other alums of The Wire when talking about HBO brethren. Peters played morally superior police officer Lester Freeman before transitioning to Treme with Pierce. Peters always lends a thoughtful and calm acting style to the screen.

13. J.D. Williams

Like several other HBO actors, J.D. Williams got his start on Oz. Williams’ claim to fame remains The Wire, a role in which he got to flesh out the loyalty and emotional warfare involved in the Baltimore drug trade. Williams depicted the “good soldier” trope of drug dealers but gave Bodie heart and intelligence absent in other similar roles.

14. Brian Cox

Brian Cox can shout an f-bomb better than any other actor on TV, as evidenced by his time as Logan Roy on Succession. Only HBO super fans will remember that the British icon honed his epithets on period drama Deadwood during a season three role as Jack Langrishe. Cox possesses an aura about him that manifests through stellar line delivery and a signature baritone of antagonism. Years before acting for HBO, though, Cox stepped behind the camera for the first time for the “Gray Matter” episode from Oz.

15. Wendell Pierce

Amongst the strong cast on The Wire, many fans flocked to the talents of Wendell Pierce after the show’s closing act. Pierce represents a genuine authenticity in his characters, from Bunk Moreland to Antoine Batiste in the underrated series Treme.

Pierce’s allegiance to David Simon, the showrunner of both the above series, helped create a network continuity that aided HBO.

16. Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi just has that mobster look in his eyes befitting of an HBO superstar. Buscemi first played a forgotten but vital role in The Sopranos, a role that helped him get cast as the star of Boardwalk Empire. Buscemi’s nontraditional charm makes him an unconventional but effective actor.

17. Domenick Lombardozzi

Anybody who’s watched HBO, even a little, most likely has seen Domenick Lombardozzi on their screen. Entourage, The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Oz all land on Lombardozzi’s roster of hit shows. He usually appears in cameos or as bit characters, but these types of actors deserve way more credit than they receive from casual audiences.

18. Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård gets a lot of attention for his looks, but his acting skills are just as strong. He has appeared in a variety of HBO’s best shows across the years, from True Blood to Succession. Skarsgård often settles into a secondary or tertiary role, but his line delivery and screen presence always capture the eye. Some fans might even claim his performance on Big Little Lies trumps all!

19. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal might be the busiest man in show business right now. He stars in both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, but the latter show isn’t his first go around on HBO. His supporting role in Game of Thrones showed the world his talent at a time when he didn’t get nearly as many roles.

His role as Joel on The Last of Us cemented him as a supreme leading man who can adapt a dramatic video game character for an even larger audience while spicing it up and giving the show a different energy from its source material.

20. Aidan Gillen

Perhaps nobody succeeded at playing characters in two completely different genres of HBO programming like Aidan Gillen. He began as impressionable politician Tommy Carcetti on The Wire before moving on to Game of Thrones as the conniving Littlefinger. Both characters are morally corrupt and deceitful by the end of their arc, and Gillen excels at unlocking all of the hidden layers of their inner psyches.

21. Regina King

Regina King mostly receives acclaim for her main role on Watchmen, the short-lived miniseries about Black racial unrest in Oklahoma. She hardly ever gets enough credit for appearing in a previous Damon Lindelof masterpiece, The Leftovers. King’s characters exhibit strength and poise in the face of adversity, with both women overcoming tragedy and violence to come out on the other side.

22. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney started to move to the big screen last year, but her decorated performances on some of HBO’s most recent hits make her a modern TV star.

Sweeney plays high school students in both the first season of The White Lotus and Euphoria. While her characters aren’t pantheon-worthy, her charisma and emotional intelligence while portraying them make her instantly recognizable to television fans.