If music be the food of love, as Shakespeare says, it also offers a hearty snack for a great many other things, including anxiety, suspense, and terror. For example, in the realm of horror cinema music’s capacity to manipulate an audience's emotions gets stretched to its limits. A horror movie without music feels like a steak without sizzle, a gin without tonic, an abandoned mental institution without a lingering aura of malice, and a clanky old elevator on the fritz.

Here, then, find a woefully incomplete, unashamedly subjective (i.e. no Jaws, sorry) list of the greatest horror movie soundtracks of all time.

1. Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter ushered in the modern slasher flick with this, the gold standard of agonizing suspense, at once an homage to Hitchcock and a roadmap for the way ahead. The music too, composed, arranged, and performed by Carpenter, broke new ground. Sparse, insistent piano lines conspire with skittering odd-time melodies and murky synths, punctuated here and there by Carpenter’s trademark “cattle prods,” brutal bursts of sound that jolt viewers out of their seats. A minimalist master-class, its main theme proved so durable Carpenter reworked and updated it endlessly for Halloween’s myriad sequels, investing it each time with new layers of foreboding and terror.

2. Psycho (1960)

The screeching violins, unleashed at moments of maximum stabbiness in Hitchcock’s iconic proto-slasher, can still freeze the blood even after sixty-plus years. But Bernard Herman’s groundbreaking score harbors other delights, not least the lilting string arrangement that accompanies Janet Leigh’s midnight flight with the stolen loot, a minor-key mood piece thrumming with escalating menace.

3. Get Out (2017)

California-based composer Michael Abel’s debut set a new benchmark for scary movie music. A thrilling, genre-defying mix of strings, harp, and agitated percussion, much of it sampled for added spine-chill, its brilliant use of Afro-American voices and the Swahili language conjures the true horrors of slavery and oppression.

4. Suspiria (1977)

Having cut their teeth on Dario Argento’s earlier giallo classic Deep Red, Italian progressive rockers Goblin scaled new heights of creative bliss with their entirely preconceived score to Argento’s beautiful, blood-soaked masterpiece. A hellbroth of quavery synths, tribal percussion, Greek bouzouki, ethereal warbling, and prog grunt, Goblin’s masterpiece resonates far beyond the bounds of ‘70s Eurohorror, turning up in a slew of Hong Kong martial arts flicks and in sampled form on tracks by Ghostface Killah, Cage, and Army of the Pharaohs.

5. The Omen (1976)

The great Jerry Goldsmith pulls out all the stops for this one, a star-studded multinational co-production that trumps The Exorcist by summoning the Antichrist himself, here taking the form of a cherubic five-year-old boy. To best reflect the film’s apocalyptic tenor Goldsmith created a full-blown Black Mass, a satanic take on traditional Gregorian chant complete with lyrics in medieval Latin. Bowel-quakingly scary, it scooped the Oscar for Best Original Score, the only win of Goldsmith’s illustrious career. Its central theme, Ave Satani (Hail Satan) also bagged a nomination for Best Original Song but lost out to Evergreen from A Star is Born.

6. The Exorcist (1973)

Famed for its excruciating scenes of demonic possession, so graphic that audience members regularly fainted, threw up or fled the theater, director William Friedkin’s nerve-shredding tour de force contains only 17 minutes of music, not a note of it, at Friedkin’s insistence, traditionally orchestrated or religious in nature. Instead, the score (such as it is) employs British musician Mike Oldfield’s whimsical, multi-instrumental debut album Tubular Bells to devastating effect. The key motif, a gentle repeated piano riff, steeps intangible menace as anything in horror history. Considering how little the movie employs music, it's all the more amazing it also features one of the greatest horror movie soundtracks.

7. Candyman (1992)

That modernist composer Philip Glass’s elegant, hypnotic music outclasses the movie it attaches to shouldn't surprise anyone. But as a towering figure of contemporary classical music (with a smattering of high-end movies on his resumé), Glass slums a bit here. Even so, he gives it his all, whipping up a shivery mélange of funereal organ, wintry piano and eerie choral incantation guaranteed to put the wind up. Does it compare to his Violin Concerto No. 2? You decide. Either way, it's one of the greatest horror movie soundtracks.

8. Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

What music would best befit a film as preposterously gross as this? Ruggero Deodata’s infamous mess of ripped flesh and spurting viscera, a seminal ‘found footage’ exploitation flick so realistic it got the director arrested and charged with murder. Certainly not the kind of gentle romantic fare anyone would want, say, played at a wedding. In fact, the stunning disconnect between the unspeakable events on screen and composer Riz Ortolani‘s dreamy string-heavy score makes Ruggero’s magnum opus such a uniquely disturbing experience (that, and all the cannibalism). Ortolani’s score so beguiles, that Ruggero fans often do have it played at their weddings.

9. The Thing (1982)

“If you want something done, do it yourself” seems to be John Carpenter’s filmmaking mantra. But for this stupendously scary creature feature, set in an isolated Alaskan research station, he ceded composing duties to the legendary Ennio Morricone. Well, kind of. Although Morricone created an hour-long mix of nerve-jangling orchestral cues and jittery electronica (which Carpenter loved) the director couldn’t resist adding his own compositions. The result, whoever deserves credit, speaks for itself, a sighing, rumbling symphony of unease.

10. Don’t Look Now (1973)

Leaning heavily on his own virtuoso gifts as a flautist, and notably less virtuosic – but still effectively chilling – plinky-plink piano-playing, composer Pino Donaggio’s deceptively simple score perfectly complements the pall of sadness that blankets director Nicolas Roeg’s peerlessly disquieting supernatural thriller. Making his debut here, Donaggio went on to score a clutch of other horror movies, including Joe Dante’s The Howling, Briand DePalma’s Christine, and Dario Argento’s Trauma.

11. The Wicker Man (1973)

Quaint hey-nonny-nonny folk songs, composed and arranged by American playwright and singer Paul Giovanni, get cast in an ominous new light as Edward Woodward’s pure-of-heart copper journeys unheedingly to his doom by the residents of Summerisle, a remote outpost of paganism reigned over by Christopher Lee’s creepy feudal lord. Another case of inspired juxtaposition and proof that when it comes to weird instruments, the hurdy-gurdy has no equal.

12. Angel Heart (1987)

In the list of top five neo-noir clichés, breathy, mournful sax ranks alongside rain and flickering neon. But as a compliment to Alan Parker’s sophisticated satanic thriller, with Mickey Roark as a seedy private on the trail of a New Orleans crooner gone AWOL (or so he thinks), British tenor-man Courtney Pine captures the picture’s sultry malevolence with haunting intensity. As a bonus, viewers also get a smattering of blues legend Bessie Smith and a special recording of Brownie McGhee singing Rainy, Rainy Day – recommendations enough, even without Pine’s magnificent horn.