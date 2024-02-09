The Greatest MMO Games Ever Made

Massively multiplayer online games, or MMOs, feel like one of the most niche genres in gaming. It took online multiplayer to a level no other genre touched long before multiplayer became its current phenomenon.

The best MMO games of all time do what this genre does best: give players a fascinating and welcoming world to get lost in. MMOs let players create entire digital second lives to immerse themselves and spend countless playing. Players looking for the next game to spend a possible lifetime with should check out the best MMO games of all time below.

1. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV accentuates the most substantial parts of what players love about MMOs. The world, characters, and story stand out as the best in the entire genre. It has the best crafting and gathering systems in any game, with an almost turn-based combat style.

Houses exist for players to customize and host guests; each expansion feels as impressive or even better than the last, and players have access to all classes in the game with a single character. The best part? Even if someone hates playing with others, players have the chance to go through almost the entire main story alone. FFXIV has everything an MMO needs to be the best and then some.

2. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft popularized the MMO genre like no other game did before or after. The fantasy world of Azeroth feels alive in a way few games do. Though its expansions sometimes feel mixed, many of the genre’s best tropes, such as two factions, hotkey combat, numerous mounts, and more, first came out here.

3. Old School RuneScape

RuneScape never looked that appealing to the eye, even when it first came out. If players ignore this, they’ll find the most robust MMO social game of all time. Players spend hours chatting away with others as they mine away for ore, complete hilarious quests or engage in impactful player-versus-player combat.

4. EverQuest 2

No other MMO captures the idea of quests and expansive content, as well as this classic fantasy MMORPG. The sequel to one of the most influential games of all time, it did everything even better with more content, better 3D graphics, and incredible customization.

5. Guild Wars

The less popular but still impressive competitor to World of Warcraft, Guild Wars, opted for more action-packed and engaging combat. The rich classes and remarkable world have some of the finest lore and characters players will find in the genre.

6. Star Wars: The Old Republic

The second Star Wars MMO features modern graphics, combat, and a brilliant story full of intriguing characters. With the different storylines based on player class and the ability to pick to be part of the Republic or Sith factions, no other sci-fi MMO comes close.

7. EVE Online

No other sci-fi MMO exists like this one. Players feel like a tiny person amid a wondrous galaxy to explore. Battles with spaceships rage on for days and weeks in real-time, and an entire player-driven economy controls everything. Those who want a game that feels massive should check this out.

8. The Elder Scrolls Online

This MMO comes the closest to feeling like its inspiration. Players who check out this game will find an experience quite similar to the beloved Skyrim. The hack-and-slash combat feels swift, and the magic spells feel meaningful.

With cool features players love from the series, like housing, voice acting, and more, this shows how to translate a single-player game into an MMO.

9. Temtem

This MMO took the style of Pokémon and injected an MMO vibe into it. Players explore a vast world and collect original monsters to battle against others in two-on-two battles. It has everything players expect from the Pokémon series, such as cute monsters, shiny forms, Mythicals, and more.

10. Lost Ark

This MMO takes the idea of Blizzard’s beloved action RPG Diablo series and turns it into a massive online experience. It comes quite close to capturing the Blizzard charm with several dedicated classes and plenty of engaging dungeons to explore.

11. New World

This weird idea of colonial United States and unique fantasy elements works better than it should. This challenging game holds back its best parts, such as player-versus-player modes, for much later, but it feels worth it, especially with the awesome crafting system.

12. Fallout 76

Bethesda’s attempt to bring the nuclear wasteland of this series to an MMO format took time to work well. These days, players have massive open-world areas to explore, battle against creatures, level up, and experience a decent story. While it fails in its quest to match the excellence of the core series, it delivers a solid experience.

13. Tera

This underrated MMO mixes ideas of fantasy and magic with immense lore. Though its characters and story never quite reach the heights of similar games, it represents one of the stronger examples of an MMO to play for fans of titles near the top of this list.

14. Black Desert Online

If players want pure content with almost an endless amount of classes, jobs, and activities to do, this game fits the bill better than most. The colorful visuals and frequent drop of new content mean players always have a reason to come back to this action MMO.

15. Final Fantasy XI

The first Final Fantasy MMO still trucks along, despite its successor taking the reins as one of the greatest MMORPGs of all time. If players get past the dated appearance, this MMO offers one of the most challenging and rewarding fantasy experiences.

16. Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

This Sega MMO reinvented itself with pretty much two games in one: New Genesis, the newer game with better combat and even deeper customization, and the original title at the same time. This leaves players with swift sci-fi gameplay with an unbelievable amount of content but also some messy monetization issues as well.

17. Guild Wars 2

While it lacks the creativity and intriguing story of its predecessor, this rare sequel MMO improves upon some aspects. The faster gameplay leads to some fun, and the more modern graphics help it appeal to newer players.

18. Star Wars Galaxies

If players ignore the outdated visuals in this galactic space sim MMO, they’ll find one of the deepest games ever created. Even the task of turning a character into a Force user features a lengthy and rewarding process. With some private servers still online, Star Wars fans should check it out.

19. Lord of the Rings Online

This licensed MMO captures Middle-Earth in a fantastical way worthy of its greatness. Outside of that, though, the graphics look poor these days, and the combat could use some work. But the immense customization options warrant a look.

20. DC Universe Online

The idea of a superhero MMO sounds fantastic, and DC Universe Online worked quite well for a time. These days, though, the gameplay feels a bit slow and cumbersome, even with its controller support. Still, choosing superpowers and mentors feels like a grand role-playing experience.

21. Dragon Quest X

The only MMO on this list never released in English, this Japanese MMORPG based on the classic Square Enix JRPG series rocks. It lets players create their own Akira Toriyama-style character complete with numerous classes to pick, activities to do, and classic monsters to slay.

22. Blade & Soul

This gorgeous MMORPG released in 2016 in English with a Chinese-inspired region. The location feels like one of the strongest parts of this game. Its martial arts-based combat doesn’t quite capture the style of more dedicated action titles but still feels decent enough.