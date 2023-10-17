The Greatest Movies of the Mexican New Wave

Every country has its peak period of cinema – sometimes even multiple periods in a single century. In France, that age came with the French New Wave of the 1960s. In America, it arrived with the Golden Age of Hollywood in the ‘40s and the New Hollywood movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s. And in Mexico, said period came with the Mexican New Wave of the 1990s until the 2010s.

A momentous period in film history, the Mexican New Wave brought out a surge of creative young directors, each of whom helmed films characterized by their complexity, technical innovation, and introspective look at the human psyche. Though it may not be as universally recognized a movement as the French New Wave or New Hollywood, the Mexican New Wave shined a light on a number of talented filmmakers, including Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro G. Inarritu (collectively known as the Three Amigos).

From the early horror films of Guillermo del Toro to the breakout drama films of Cuarón and Inarritu, check out some of the greatest films attached to the Mexican New Wave, ranked from best to worst.

Y tu mamá también

After taking his tentative first steps into the American film industry in the late '90s, Alfonso Cuarón returned to Mexico to direct his 2001 epic, Y tu mamá también. A beautiful and emotional dark comedy, Cuarón’s version of the road movie comes equipped with plenty of poignant themes, from jealousy and romance to friendship and betrayal. One of the greatest movies of the 2000s, it’s also without a doubt the best movie to come out of the Mexican New Wave, establishing Cuarón, Maribel Verdú, Gael García Bernal, and Diego Luna as international stars in the making.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Returning to his native roots after making a name for himself in mainstream Hollywood, Guillermo del Toro piloted his 2006 passion project, the brilliant fantasy film, Pan’s Labyrinth. A Brothers Grimm fairy tale crossed with a heartbreaking war story, Pan’s Labyrinth balances each of its weighty genres with ease, ushering in a film that feels like a narrative mash-up of Alice in Wonderland and del Toro’s work on The Devil’s Backbone.

Roma

Like his friend and contemporary Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón made a habit of moving back and forth between mainstream Hollywood blockbusters and more personal films set against his native Mexico. In 2018, five years after the critical achievements of Gravity, Cuarón crafted his most autobiographical film yet with Roma. Winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, Roma – like all the best Mexican New Wave films – focuses on average Mexican citizens, each of them seeking happiness, solace, and personal fulfillment in their day-to-day lives. It’s a gorgeous and evocative black-and-white film, and among Cuarón’s strongest directorial outings yet.

Amores perros

The crown jewel of Alejandro G. Inarritu’s early filmography, Amores perros interweaves three storylines into one cohesive movie. An unconventional tale of three lonely individuals trying to find love and acceptance from those closest to them, this existential crime film has an immaculate quality, leaving a harrowing impression on audience members fortunate enough to see it.

Midaq Alley

Often cited as one of Mexico’s greatest films, Midaq Alley acts as a more passionate version of Amores perros, featuring a cast of contrasting characters, all of whom share an abundance of similarities in terms of their wants in life. Focusing on the romantic longing each character feels for one another – and their ultimate inability to express or reciprocate such feelings – Midaq Alley contends with the emotional fallout that ensues from said interactions.

Dust to Dust

If Y tu mamá también explores love and jealousy, 2000’s road movie Dust to Dust concerns itself more with family, friendship, and acceptance. Aspiring to carry out the final wish of their deceased grandfather, two cousins (Osvaldo Benavides and Rodrigo Cachero) of differing temperaments and personalities come together to honor their relative’s last request. This minimalist film touches upon grief, suffering, and the disconnect that sometimes exists between family members, as well as their miraculous ability to support one another in the most turbulent of times.

The Crime of Padre Amaro

Released to persistent controversy in 2002, The Crime of Padre Amaro serves as a loose adaptation of the 19th-century Portuguese novel O Crime do Padre Amaro. A thought-provoking attack on the machinations of the Catholic Church, director Carlos Carrera makes a compelling argument advocating individual freedom in lieu of the restrictive lessons preached by the Church. Wonderfully acted by Gael García Bernal, it’s a fascinating satirical drama, every bit deserving of its praise (it earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film).

Japón

Drawing inspiration from the minimalism of Italian neorealist movies from the 1940s and ‘50s, director Carlos Reygadas constructed a more layered portrait of rural Mexico with his 2002 debut, Japón. One of the more philosophical films of the Mexican New Wave, Reygadas focuses on a depressed man’s (Alejandro Ferretis) growth from downtrodden cynicism into joyful optimism. Through his interactions with an isolated Indigenous woman (Magdalena Flores), Ferretis’s hero learns to accept the duality of everyday life – acknowledging the morose tragedies awaiting everyone, as well as the intense beauty of existence in general.

Heli

One of the most sobering films of the Mexican New Wave, 2013’s Heli ranks among the most difficult movies for audiences to sit through owing to its downbeat story and nihilistic outlook on cyclical violence. As much as the movie challenges more casual viewers, Heli also imparts audience members with an idealistic message for the future. Rather than moving to accept the grim present, Heli asks viewers to take an active role in reducing crime and making impoverished communities safer for the younger generations of tomorrow.

Güeros

In many ways, Güeros is as much a movie about family as it is about Mexico’s youth. Through the eyes of wayward teenager Tomás (Sebastián Aguirre), filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios offers an endearing look at the differing attitudes of Mexico’s society (the conservative adults and the liberal, angsty teens). Against this social upheaval, Tomás searches for the elusive pseudo-father figure in his life, coming to terms with his own troubled childhood and how it shaped him into a young man.

Hell

Earning a glowing cult following of fans since its release in 2010, the dark comedy crime film Hell offers a sardonic depiction of Mexico’s War on Drugs. Depicting hyper-violent aspects of organized crime with frank validity, director Luis Estrada creates a film as compelling in its emotional undertones as it is difficult to endure for its violence. Far from overplaying his hand, though, Estrada retains a careful balance between crime and comedy, doing justice to his often serious subject matter.

Herod’s Law

A film very much along the same lines as Luis Estrada’s later film Hell, Herod’s Law lampoons the inherent corruption of Mexico’s major political parties, specifically taking aim at the Institutional Revolutionary Party (the most prominent party in the nation at the time of the film’s release in 1999). Displaying utter disgust at the perverse effect power has on the average person, Estrada traces one man’s (Damián Alcázar) moral degradation over the course of his political career.

Cronos

The theatrical debut for Guillermo del Toro, 1993’s Cronos provides a postmodern take on the traditional vampire tale. Treating the subject of vampirism as a real-world addiction, del Toro presents his otherwise fantastical story with startling clarity and accuracy. Punctuating his film with a painstaking level of realism, the movie signaled del Toro’s penchant for framing age-old horror stories through a modern lens – something that became apparent with later films like The Devil's Backbone, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water.

Like Water for Chocolate

A marvelous adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s 1992 novel, Like Water for Chocolate offers a tasteful representation of magical realism at its finest, using it to lend credibility to the thoughts and feelings of the movie’s lead star (Lumi Cavazos). Retaining the fantastical qualities of its literary counterpart, director Alfonso Arau produces a movie that thrives on subtly in his breakdown of romance and familial relationships – a flavorful feast as pleasing to the eye as it is relatable in its characterization.

Duck Season

Graduating from his work as an MTV Awards director, Fernando Eimbcke made his feature-length directorial debut with his 2004 coming-of-age drama, Duck Season. As with most of the films on this list, Eimbcke never lets his modest budget get in the way of directing a powerful film, relying on a more grounded realism to convey his narrative. With an underlying exploration of family, parental issues, and carefree adolescence, Duck Season analyzes numerous themes to a fascinating, often heartbreaking degree.

Leap Year

A taut psychodrama with limited settings and characters, Leap Year proves that the most exciting films can come from the most unlikely places, as seen from the movie’s economic scarcity and more intricate focus on its two heroes. Meeting and bonding over the course of February, two damaged individuals (Monica del Carmen and Gustavo Sánchez Parra) reveal the extent of their inner suffering to each other. A phenomenal representation of personal trauma, it's one of the last standout films to come out of the Mexican New Wave.