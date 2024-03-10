The Greatest Television Leading Ladies to Grace the Small Screen

For most of television history, men have received leading roles in the best shows and series. Women often have to settle for the supporting characters or the spouses of the main male stars, but sometimes a network will take a chance on a leading lady whose talent shines through for the biased observers.

The best television leading ladies have displayed impeccable range, an incredible sense of humor, and outstanding courage in the face of prejudice!

Lucille Ball

Lucille Ball revolutionized the sitcom genre with I Love Lucy back in the 1950s, forever setting a standard of greatness for other actresses in the medium to follow. Ball’s sense of humor transfixed viewers to the screen with a zany energy and a knack for physical humor. Her chemistry with her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, brought authenticity to the series about a pair of couples who partake in fun misadventures inside and outside the home.

Ball would appear in other sitcoms like The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy, but neither program recaptured the greatness of her original romp. No matter what, though, Lucille Ball’s daring comedy and magnetic stage presence turned her into the brightest star among television leading ladies of all time!

Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore broke barriers as an actress who could equally play the supporting character or the star. Moore’s performance on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s saw her play a housewife and secondary role next to Van Dyke. Moore’s charisma led to her defining performance in her own titular sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Moore’s character on the latter program remains a symbol of women’s empowerment decades later. Even in 2024, so many women characters focus on motherhood and marriage, but Moore’s protagonist bucked these genre tropes.

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett got an edge over her competition with The Carol Burnett Show, one of the preeminent sketch comedies of its generation. Burnett’s courageous ability to mock other pop culture figures, movies, characters, and tropes led to the satire audiences would eventually enjoy in Saturday Night Live and other sketch shows.

Burnett’s longevity remains nearly unmatched in Hollywood. She starred in the final season of the incredible Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul in her late 80s. Usually known for comedy, Burnett worked within the boundaries of a darker, thematically richer subject matter.

Betty White

One of the first television leading ladies, by the end of her long career, Betty White felt like everyone’s favorite TV grandma. When her characters were on the screen, a sweet comfort emanated across the living room. White could play a large range of comedic characteristics. From the promiscuous Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show to the dim-witted Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, White would always deliver a disarming line that made the audience smile.

White hosted game shows in her early years, encouraged racial diversity on those programs during the Civil Rights Movement, and kept working into her 90s. Her death, just a couple weeks short of 100 years old, devastated Americans and demonstrated how ingrained in the heart of the country she had become.

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres hosted her own talk show on daytime TV for nearly 20 years, but her time on the sitcom Ellen made her a legendary leading lady. DeGeneres transformed the potential of diversity on television when her character came out as lesbian at about the same time she decided to reveal her orientation in real life. DeGeneres’ light-hearted nature and demeanor mixed well with her sense of humor to convince Americans to fall in love with a gay actress during a time when homophobia still ran rampant.

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad has found success off the screen as a stage actress, but her iconic role on The Cosby Show as Clair Huxtable defines her legacy on TV. Rashad's chemistry with Bill Cosby made the pair a perfect couple fit for 1980s sitcom television. While Cosby's horrific assault accusations have made it difficult to watch the series, Rashad's performance remains the silver lining and one of the only reasons to tune into the series nowadays.

Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur’s stern, velvety voice, and towering height turned her into the star of shows where she didn't even have the lead. Arthur pushed the limits of social acceptance during the 1970s with Maude. The spinoff of All in the Family grappled with major feminist issues like abortion, a topic that somehow seems just as hotly contested now as 50 years ago when the series first aired.

Arthur’s dry wit stole every scene on the ensemble series The Golden Girls during the 1980s. Putting Arthur on the screen with Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty created a once-in-a-lifetime comedic experience.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus essentially saved Seinfeld from drowning in an overly-masculine mess of chaos. Her performance as Elaine Benes evened the equation and introduced a needed dose of feminine energy to the show about nothing. Louis-Dreyfus got her own show with the satire series Veep on HBO and went on an Emmy Awards run, never to be duplicated. To date, she ranks as the most award actor in the history of the Emmys.

Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury started her career on stage, but it was her work on Murder, She Wrote that propelled her television career to the forefront of her resume. Lansbury dared to work in the thick of a niche genre (detective/mystery fiction) during a decade in which women rarely played these types of lead roles. Her performance opened the door for future actresses to star in science fiction, fantasy, and other non-traditional categories.

Edie Falco

Edie Falco often stole The Sopranos from James Gandolfini as mob wife Carmela Soprano. Falco’s shrill screech and intensity juxtaposed a gentle intelligence during quieter scenes as a morally conflicted victim of Tony’s crimes. This standout role was sandwiched between a formative one on Oz and her most recent star performance in Nurse Jackie. Falco’s name will appear on any search of the most awarded actresses in television, with Emmy Award wins for both The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie.

Candace Bergen

Candace Bergen did for women’s empowerment in the 1990s what Mary Tyler Moore and Bea Arthur did in the 1970s and 1980s. Bergen’s role in Murphy Brown clearly took inspiration from The Mary Tyler Moore Show with a focus on themes like women in the workforce and, eventually, single motherhood.

Bergen embraced her time as a role model during the decade, comfortably sparring with misogynistic politicians and taking home five Emmy Awards. She showed her staying power with a starring role on Boston Legal and a return to Murphy Brown in a revival.

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs stands out as an actress who could play supporting and lead roles equally well. Gibbs played Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, an iconic character who inspired her to blossom as the main character on 227. Gibbs incorporated her singing talents and comedic wit to usher in a new era of musicians/actresses that extends to today with Zendaya and Selena Gomez.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci took a role that usually catapulted women into bigger acting jobs (daytime soap operas), making it essentially her only career choice across four decades. Lucci’s venerable time on All My Children made her synonymous with the soap opera format and changed the reputation of actors, both male and female, to appear on these types of shows. Her cameos in Dallas and Hot in Cleveland proved her reach outside the daytime genre.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss followed the same journey as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, only with a focus on drama instead of comedy. Moss arguably surpassed Jon Hamm’s character in Mad Men with a jaw-dropping supporting performance as Peggy Olson.

Moss delivered her lines with impenetrable feminism, a quality befitting of a period piece that takes place during the 1950s. She leaned into her icon status by taking streaming television by storm in The Handmaid’s Tale, a role she’s still playing to perfection in 2024.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis has won so many awards in acting that she probably needs an entire room to store them all. Davis consistently turns in fantastic performances in literarily dense dramas, with her crowning television achievement remaining How to Get Away with Murder. Starring as a defense attorney with a lot on her plate, Davis made people tune into this legal drama weekly during a time when the genre was starting to go out of style.

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies has fixated on television screens since the 1990s in a variety of leading and supporting roles. She added compelling storylines to ER as Carol Hathaway, a character not intended to appear past the pilot episode.

Marguiles elevated the legal drama format with her role in The Good Wife, a series that originally seemed like an outdated relic of network TV. Margulies’ versatility in a supporting role made her a vital recurring character during season six of The Sopranos.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates often feels like she’s just playing a different version of herself, but sometimes nothing makes a show better than this type of authenticity.

Bates qualifies as a leading lady despite never playing a starring role in a show due to her magnetic, series-defining presence on so many series. From a cameo in Six Feet Under to an iconic appearance in Two and a Half Men, Bates cuts no corners and says exactly what she’s thinking. Her willingness to play television roles after an Academy Award-winning movie career helped usher in a new era of movie actors performing on TV.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney holds a special place in TV history by demonstrating both dramatic and comedic skills across multiple decades. As C.J. Gregg on The West Wing and Bonnie Plunkett on Mom, Janney slowly went from a supporting character to a main one through virtue of her captivating grasp on the audience. Janney also deserves a shout-out as one of the most decorated performers in history. Her trophy case holds seven Emmy Awards!

Jennifer Aniston

Friends employed an ensemble cast, but if asked to pick one singular star, Jennifer Aniston’s name might come up the most. Aniston infused relatable beauty and an everywoman demeanor into Rachel Green made most of her scenes the most memorable on the show. Her pop culture relevance was never more clear than in fans’ obsession with her hairstyle. After pursuing a movie career, Aniston went back to TV with The Morning Show. This turn to drama allowed audiences to see her full talent.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart broke out on television on the forgotten hit Designing Women in the 1980s. She played the boss of a fashion firm and fit nicely into the legacy of strong feminist characters who focused on employment instead of family. Her more recent performances on Hacks and Mare of Easttown gave her a chance to show off without an ensemble.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez often receives unfair criticism online for her calm tone and straight-woman style that plays off of more chaotic cast mates on her television shows. Nobody can deny her star power going back to adolescence, though. Gomez forced Wizards of Waverly Place into the teenage zeitgeist during the 2000s and 2010s.

After a focus on her strong music career, Gomez returned to television with her best performance yet in Only Murders in the Building. Her chemistry with Steve Martin and Martin Short has transformed the Hulu series into a staple of comedy greatness during the 2020s.

Zendaya

Zendaya gets picked as one of the best leading ladies in television history due mainly due to the singular greatness of her role in Euphoria, one of HBO’s most controversial and poorly written series. Zendaya saves the entire production with her heartbreaking portrayal of Rue Bennett, a queer teenage girl with drug addiction and mommy issues. Zendaya’s ability to juggle her movie career with a television one will potentially propel her to decades of greatness and up the ladder to the top of future GOAT lists.

Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry won't ring a bell for new-age television fans, but she starred in a lot of memorable 1980s and 1990s sitcoms. Harry started on 227 and broke out in Sister, Sister as one of TV's best sitcom moms. Harry's ability to change her demeanor based on her age and the series she's in makes her one of the truly versatile television actresses of the last 40 years.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr’s enduring legacy will likely revolve around the racism scandal that got her kicked off of her own show, but her uncouth, brash style broke a lot of barriers in the 1990s. Roseanne showed the financial struggles of Americans and bravely incorporated storylines most other family sitcoms avoided. Barr goes out of her way to strike up controversy, but her humor certainly garnered a lot of fans back in the day.

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal works harder than almost any actress in America. Her reign as a TV queen started on Married… with Children and has gone through her current role on The Connors. Sagal’s most complex leading role came as the matriarch of the Teller family on Sons of Anarchy, though. More than just an over-involved mother, Sagal deals with tremendous issues as Gemma, such as domestic assault and battery.

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton knows how to play a sitcom mom better than arguably anyone else. While this traditional style of role might contrast with the progressivism of characters played by other iconic leading ladies, Heaton’s ability to spar with her male co-star and play him to a standstill makes her more than just an interesting foil. Her performances on Everybody Loves Raymond, and The Middle consist of almost 20 years of sitcom perfection!

Diahnn Carroll

Diahnn Carroll opened the doors for almost all Black actresses who have succeeded since the 1970s. Carroll played an independent, working woman during a decade in which Black characters were used as supporting characters or in stereotypically racist manners. Carroll continued to stay relevant with strong roles in Dynasty and Grey's Anatomy.