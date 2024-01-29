The Greatest Video Game Comeback Stories in Gaming History

The video game industry often puts the worst games and most disappointing titles in the spotlight. Not every game reaches the instant success and level of quality as a game like The Last of Us or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, many games come out and disappoint at launch.

Fortunately, a select group of the greatest video games that started out as failures exist. These fantastic games made a comeback, and fans regard them as successes at this point in time. Anyone looking for a beautiful video game comeback story should give these games a first (or second) chance.

1. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

FFXIV feels like the single most extraordinary comeback story in gaming. The original MMORPG came out and suffered from many issues, from its content to gameplay and more. Square Enix, under the leadership of producer Naoki Yoshida, nuked the game in-lore using the popular summon Behemoth and came out with an excellent restart.

Its gameplay, quality, characters, and story grew over time to the point where its Shadowbringers expansion remains one of the most significant entries in the Final Fantasy franchise.

2. No Man's Sky

This monumental sci-fi game felt doomed from the moment of its announcement. The promise of an infinite galaxy to explore and so much to see felt impossible for the small team at Hello Games. It came out and, of course, didn't live up to its promise, but it has since made a video game comeback and gone above and beyond its original idea.

3. Destiny

Bungie left Microsoft and its FPS baby, Halo, to create the online MMO-like game Destiny. It failed at the start with mediocre content and online issues. Fortunately, The Taken King expansion cemented its place as a welcome title.

4. Star Wars Battlefront 2

The second Battlefront 2 from EA launched in 2017 with horrible server issues and monetization problems. Developer DICE worked hard to fix those issues, and the game exists as an impressive Star Wars massive battlefield action game today.

5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Many know CSGO for its immense popularity and success as a free game, but it didn't start this way. The game had a disappointing launch with an almost nonexistent fan base until Valve came in and turned it into a global phenomenon.

6. Street Fighter 3

This third entry in one of the most successful fighting series ever experienced a horrible dip in every aspect. This game suffered so much that Capcom considered changing the series from fighting to turn-based. The 3rd Strike version fixed many of the issues with it.

7. Diablo 3

Blizzard Entertainment tried a more expansive online entry in this dungeon-crawling RPG series with the third game. Unfortunately, the launch had tons of issues with the servers. It took time for a real video game comeback, but the game runs well online today.

8. Fallout 76

This online shared world experience in this Bethesda series had a rough launch. It had the usual online server issues but also a lack of critical components from the series, such as human NPCs. Still far from perfect, playing these days feels at least enjoyable.

9. Mask of the Rose

This ambitious 2D visual novel offers a story full of murder mystery, romance, and intrigue. Each run feels different from the last due to the random elements of each playthrough. That said, its systems didn't work well at the start, so it took time for it to live up to the premise.

10. Total War: Rome 2

Some considered the release of this PC strategy title like an alpha build still in development. The unfair state of its release and alleged false advertisement took time for the developer Creative Assembly to live up to.

11. Master of Magic

This remake of an underrated and quiet strategy RPG game suffered from tons of bugs, and some disliked changes at its launch. Fixes over time made the game a more enjoyable experience closer to the beloved original.

12. Rainbow 6 Siege

This free-to-play game has a high level of popularity and love these days, but it didn't start out that way. Online server issues and frequent cheating kept the game from its greatness. It took time for Ubisoft to iron out these problems.

13. Sea of Thieves

The very idea of the renowned game developer Rare creating an online game set this game back. It didn't help that its release had numerous issues and a general lack of intriguing content. Now, the game has an unbelievable amount of extraordinary content as players gather together to sail the seas as pirates.

14. World War Z

This video game adaptation of the zombie novel and film of the same name suffered from major online and gameplay bugs when it first came out. The game also looked quite ugly, but the Aftermath DLC release brought gave it a full-on video game comeback.

15. Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 tarnished its previous game's legacy with horrible graphics, tons of bugs, and the expected online server problems at its launch. It didn't look very good on the older Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles. Thankfully, the PS4 and Xbox One versions looked and played better over time to be one of the best games in the series.

16. Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 itself didn't have any issues upon launch. Instead, the entire spooky series suffered from two past games that ruined its legacy in the video game community. This title came in, offered a unique first-person perspective, and gave the series a wonderful comeback story it still enjoys today.

17. The Division

This MMO-like third-person shooter from Ubisoft took place in a catastrophic version of New York City, but frequent server issues and a lackluster endgame held it back. It took time for amazing endgame content, but it arrived with Patch 1.8 and later versions.

18. The Elder Scrolls Online

The beta version of this game felt marred by plenty of bugs and online issues, and the launch suffered from a similar problem. Fortunately, frequent fixes, updates, and the eventual switch to free-to-play make it a worthy online version of some of the best fantasy RPGs of all time.

19. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

This collection of Halo games on modern consoles with improved graphics had horrible online matchmaking and felt incomplete. Microsoft even apologized for the issues and gave owners freebies to tie them over until its fixes. Now, it exists as one of the best values in gaming for Xbox owners, with excellent titles, great visuals, and multiplayer.

20. Street Fighter 5

Capcom hit a roadblock once again in this fighting game series with the fifth entry. The title lacked so much of the content from past games, such as a story mode, at launch. It took quite a bit of time, but it became one of the most popular fighting games after a few years.

21. WWE 2K22

No quality wrestling games existed when this title came out, and they hadn't existed for several years. This video game comeback story saw the release of a wrestling game with an unbelievable amount of content, excellent creation elements, and terrific gameplay.

22. Grand Theft Auto Online

Though GTA stands as one of the most successful game franchises of all time, GTA Online suffered from countless issues for its first few months. It had the usual online problems, but the game also often deleted characters and progress. Today, many forget its rough launch due to its unbelievable popularity and player counts.

23. Battlefield 2042

Yes, this first-person shooter war series has not one but two entries on this list. 2042 came out in 2021 with an unbelievable number of bugs that made the game unplayable for some and bland for others. It works well today with excellent maps, class changes, and smoother gameplay.

24. Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red released this futuristic open-world game many years after its initial announcement, and it felt rushed. It had endless bugs and game-breaking issues, and it felt unplayable on older consoles.

Thankfully, the developer dug in and applied update after update to fix it, release the solid Phantom Liberty expansion, and make this one of the best video game comebacks ever.