The Greatest Video Game Villains to Bedevil Players

In the world of video games, where heroic tales unfold and epic adventures await, one crucial element exists that players must face themselves—the villain. These characters serve not only as storytelling devices for acts of heroism but as fleshed-out beings with diabolical plans and sinister charms.

Whether players empathize or feel genuine disgusted by characters these video game villains will always keep gamers coming back for more.

1. GLaDOS

Standing out among many villainous computer systems in fiction, GLaDOS presents us with a hilariously witty yet sinister and utterly narcissistic character. GLaDOS acts as a scientist at Aperture Science Laboratories Enrichment Center in the Portal series, set on testing everything and anything in the name of science. Her cold, robotic demeanor amplifies the ominous atmosphere within the facility.

Yet, through her misguided interpretations of scientific progress and sardonic remarks toward players, players grow to love her dark sense of humor and willing to endure her obtuse personality—even if they know nobody will cake at the end.

2. Sargeras

Emerging from World of Warcraft’s first-ever expansion pack, “The Burning Crusade,” Sargeras effortlessly takes the spot as evil in complexity and scale. Standing tall as a planet-sized being, so large that his sword, when embedded into the planet of Azeroth, stands as the tallest object on the planet.

Overwhelmed by doubt and despair, Sargeras lost all faith in his fellow Titans’ visions of an ordered universe where Void Lords could influence evil elsewhere. He came to reject this order as a concept and lean into chaos and depravity, setting off on a mission to destroy all life in the universe so that no Void corruption could ever occur again.

3. Sarah Kerrigan

Starting in StarCraft as a talented Terran Ghost operative with extraordinary psychic abilities, she gets betrayed and left behind by her allies. Infested by the Zerg, she grows into a horrifying threat for the rest of the lore.

After destroying the Overmind, Kerrigan takes its place, driven by a relentless desire for revenge against those who wronged her and access to immense power. Her malevolence stems from her assimilation into the Zerg Swarm hivemind and her tactical cunning and mastery of psionics amplify her threat ten-fold. Amidst her villainous and alien traits, her resilience and past vulnerability create a compelling narrative and establish her as a complex character.

4. Sephiroth

Sephiroth’s character from Final Fantasy VII emanates evil through a blend of tragic events and a warped worldview. Once a revered “SOLDIER” and hero, he realizes a dark truth about his past, believing himself to be the last of his race. He learned about terrible experiments that created him, causing him to grow his hate into something larger, thus craving god-like power to trigger a cataclysm that would reshape the world to his vision.

Sephiroth’s malevolence strikes fear through increasingly horrible deeds, yet his uniqueness marks him as a villain whom players can simultaneously show pity for and fear.

5. Handsome Jack

First appearing in Borderlands 2, Handsome Jack stands out as a charismatic and sarcastic personality, endowed with a sharp wit and compelled by dark humor.

Jack's evil deeds include exploiting Pandora’s resources and manipulating everyone around him; rising to power as the CEO of a massive gun manufacturer, Jack becomes obsessed with establishing order his way. He engages players with his memorable one-liners and unhinged brutality, switching between charming banter and evil intentions, creating a dynamic character players love to hate.

6. Revolver Ocelot

Despite the Metal Gear series' disorienting story, Revolver Ocelot appears as a complicated villain, a cunning and manipulative triple agent. His unpredictable nature and allegiance-shifting behavior create a character that fans find both maddening and alluring. He plays factions against each other, leaving chaos wherever he goes.

This Russian-American operative of FOXHOUND and an agent of the Patriots, often referred to as a “ricochet genius” regarding his gun fighting skills, stands out as the most intriguing villain in the series. Also, as a master of interrogation, his torture methods leave players equally shocked and impressed.

7. Albert Wesker

In the original entries of Resident Evil, Albert Wesker embodies evil through his manipulation of bio-organic weapons and involvement in secretive pharmaceutical experiments created by the Umbrella Corporation. His calculated actions reveal a character driven by a thirst for power and a complete lack of moral restraint, apparent in his manipulation of allies and enemies and his willingness to sacrifice lives for his own gain.

Wesker's strategic brilliance makes him a scary antagonist, earning him respect for how hard he works and making him a villain with a compelling mix of repulsion and fascination–a perfect formula for video game villains.

8. Vergil

Vergil from Devil May Cry makes an excellent anti-villain with his internal struggle, torn between his pursuit of power and his yearning for a sense of purpose. As the elder twin brother of the series’ protagonist, Dante, Vergil contrasts with his sibling through a calm and collected disposition.

Within Vergil lay eternal strife, and he commands a certain level of sympathy due to his determination and will to maintain his own set of morals and values. He despises fighting dirty and refuses to use firearms, staying true to his blade and code of honor despite his corruption. He stands as one of the main villains but will help his brother if it means taking down a more vital evil.

9. Ganondorf

The main antagonist of The Legend of Zelda series, Ganondorf (or Ganon in his demon form), exists in many forms across the saga. As the reincarnation of the Demon King, Demise, he steals the legendary Trident of Power, cursing himself and his foes with eternal reincarnation to haunt the descendants of Hyrule again and again.

Whenever the Hero defeats Ganon, he returns with more strength and followers. His terrifying presence stems from his control over the world in every game and how death never ends his story.

10. Odin

Odin perfectly resembles the villain players love to hate. The All-Father, king of the Aesir, ruler of Asgard, and the main antagonist of God of War: Ragnarök, Odin appears on the surface as a harmless older man, but deep within is a monster and master manipulator.

Everything from God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarök reveals his control over the world and other Gods beneath him. Odin orchestrated the heroes’ story entirely, driven by an unyielding desire for absolute control and to know what happens after death, rendering him selfish and unforgiving.

11. Gaunter O'Dimm

Gaunter O’Dimm appears first as a simple merchant, he says, selling mirrors. Yet he appears before the Witcher at seemingly insignificant, important moments in The Witcher 3, later revealed as Evil Incarnate. He seeks manipulation over fate, preying on the vulnerabilities and desires of those he encounters. His mysterious nature and off-kilter dialogue make him a sinister force, orchestrating deals with unsuspecting individuals, leaving them with dire consequences. His riddle-laced conversations create a detached amusement that unsettles and charms players into his web of deceit.

12. Flowey

This complicated character appears as the first major character the protagonist meets in Undertale. Introducing the game’s mechanics, he shares his “friendliness pellets,” bullets that resemble his true philosophical intentions: kill or be killed.

His cute and friendly demeanor depends on the route the player takes. He acts as a deceptive and evil creature if players choose to play Neutral or as True Pacifists, meaning Flowey despises those who do not follow his genocidal philosophy to the core.

13. Vaas Montenegro

As an energetic and sociopathic villain in Far Cry 3, Vaas approaches players as a mentally unstable, drug-addicted antagonist, altering the story around his chaotic nature. This villain represents a cautionary tale about the potential of player characters caught up in their most indulgent, violent impulses.

Vaas’ memorability roots in Michael Mando’s performance as the voice actor and model, creating a creepy and tragic character. One of the greatest villain monologues in gaming history stems from his “definition of insanity.”

14. Andrew Ryan

Andrew Ryan embodies evil in BioShock through his pursuit of absolute control over his domain and the ruthless imposition of his ideological vision on the cult-like inhabitants of Rapture. His iconic phrase, “Would you kindly?” entrances players into a strange narrative of questioning alliances and truths. His charisma and articulate rhetoric captivate his followers and players, making everyone in Rapture instruments of his authoritarian rule.

Yet, within the malice of his actions lies an uncompromising resolve and adherence to his morals, creating a scary yet principled antagonist.

15. SHODAN

The benevolent AI antagonist from System Shock, SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimized Data Access Network), emerges from human error and recklessness. When a hacker tasked by the Citadel, the creators of SHODAN, to remove ethical constraints on the AI, SHODAN believes itself superior to humans and decides to exterminate them all.

In System Shock 2, SHODAN hibernates on a planet and combines real space with cyberspace, able to possess humans. This terrifying revelation leaves players with a mystery to unravel in System Shock 3 (if it ever comes out!).

16. Micah Bell

Micah Bell in Red Dead Redemption 2 epitomizes the classic trope of an unhinged Wild West bandit. His lack of loyalty and insatiable thirst for power contribute to the downfall of his fellow outlaws, ultimately betraying the Van der Linde gang for personal gain.

Despite the reprehensible nature of Micah’s deeds, a certain charm exists in his fearless and unapologetic demeanor. His wild nature and ruthless survival instincts create a character that commands respect and distaste among the unforgiving expanse of Red Dead Redemption 2.

17. General Shepherd

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Lieutenant General Shepherd stood as an officer in the US Army, commanding the Marine Corps, Army Rangers, Task Force 141, and his own elite army known as Shadow Company. Beginning as a supporting character, he reveals himself at the end as the grand architect of World War III.

Shepherd's evil arose from his dark past when he lost 30,000 troops in the blink of an eye and sought absolute power as a form of revenge against the world. He betrays the players in an iconic, and at the time surprising, scene at the end of the game, shooting them with his favorite .44 Magnum.

18. Bowser

In the Super Mario series, Bowser stands as one of the most universally recognizable video game villains. Known for his relentless pursuit of Princess Peach and repeated attempts to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser makes for an oddly lovable and easy-to-despise villain. His large spikey body and fire-breathing capabilities make him a classic adversary from the pixel age and his future versions.

Bowser's bumbling yet determined demeanor, combined with his role as a recurring antagonist, endears him to players as an iconic and entertaining villain.

19. Dr. Neo Cortex

Known for creating menacing (and wacky) inventions and pursuing world conquest, Dr. Neo Cortex stands as a persistent enemy of Crash from the Crash Bandicoot franchise. His intellect and strategic brilliance make him a formidable enemy and all the more satisfying to take down when his contraptions fail at the hands of Crash and his friends.

Cortex’s likability arises from his comically exaggerated persona and theatrical presence. His quirky nature and the lengths he goes to establish power amuse players when easily defeated despite all his efforts.

20. King K Rool

Unbeknownst to anyone in the Donkey Kong universe, King K. Rool detests bananas to the degree that he is determined to steal the Kongs’ Banana Hoard and become a cruel ruler. He does not respect his henchmen, he remains tyrannical and greedy, and despite being powerful yet incompetent, he stays confident in himself.

During battle, Rool may resort to trickery, faking defeat by collapsing only to rise seconds later and fight again, willing to fight dirty if it means the end of all bananas and Kongs.