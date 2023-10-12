The Greatest Wrestling Matches of All Time: Edge Edition

Looking back at the history of WWE, every generation has its undisputed stars. In the Golden Age of professional wrestling, these names included Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. In the Attitude Era, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Rock all ruled the ring. And in the Ruthless Aggression Era, John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and the Rated R Superstar, Edge, all stood on top.

A renowned performer in terms of his wrestling abilities and dramatic promos, Edge’s career took him from an early in-ring retirement in 2011 to an emotional return in 2020. Since then, the Ultimate Opportunist has enjoyed a successful resurgence on WWE television, competing against numerous current stars. From his earliest tag team bouts against the Hardy Boyz to his later reigns as World Heavyweight Champion, here are some of Edge’s greatest wrestling matches so far, ranked from best to worst.

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (WrestleMania X-Seven)

It speaks volumes about the A-level quality of Edge and Christian, the Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz’ climactic Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven that it very nearly stole the show from the main event. As enthralling a bout as The Rock and Stone Cold, Edge and Christian, the Hardyz, and the Dudleyz’s T.L.C. rematch managed to go above and beyond in delivering a classic WrestleMania encounter.

Upping the ante from SummerSlam’s T.L.C. I, each of the three teams pulled out all the stops when it came to their most famous WrestleMania match together. Using taller ladders, more abundant tables, and run-ins from each teams’ supporting members (Rhyno, Lita, and Spike Dudley), the ensuing T.L.C. bout was nothing short of brilliant. For ample proof of this fact, just take a look at Edge’s incredible spear off the top of the ladder, sending him and a dangling Jeff Hardy crashing 12 feet to the ground.

Edge vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXIV)

As 2007 drew to a close, Edge used his on-screen relationship with General Manager Vickie Guerrero to steal a prominent place on SmackDown programming. Manipulating Guerrero through their personal relationship, Edge managed to steal the World Heavyweight Championship from Batista, before being challenged by his former adversary, The Undertaker, at WrestleMania XXIV.

In this now-classic “Streak vs. Title” match, Edge used every trick in the book to try and put the Dead Man away for good. Relying on dubious tactics like outside weapons or interference from his stable mates in La Familia, it seemed Edge might become the first man to break the Phenom’s WrestleMania undefeated Streak. As it happened, though, a sudden submission hold on Edge prevented the Ultimate Opportunist from making history. One of The Undertaker’s best WrestleMania matches, it also set off an incredible rivalry between Undertaker and Edge through the remainder of 2008.

Edge vs. John Cena (Unforgiven 2006)

While Edge had been a singles wrestler since 2001, his ascent to the forefront of WWE came with his first WWE Championship reign in 2006. From there, the Rated R Superstar earned a distinguished place in the company, regularly competing for the coveted world championship and facing everyone from Rob Van Dam to John Cena throughout 2006.

The boiling point in Cena and Edge’s feud came at Unforgiven, with the two men going toe-to-toe in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for Edge’s WWE Championship. As destructive and physical a contest as you’d expect from a T.L.C. match, it may not have been the last match between Cena and Edge, but it’s without a doubt the highlight of their rivalry against one another.

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (SummerSlam 2000)

Following their initial Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, Edge and Christian, the Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz continued their intense feud almost until the end of the Attitude Era itself. Confronting each other time and time again, the six men eventually competed in the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at SummerSlam 2000.

As historic a match as Razor Ramon versus Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X, T.L.C. I set the standard for all other Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches that followed, demonstrating the sheer unpredictability and destruction that comes with such a matchy. Merging each team’s specialty weapons for the first time, the unique format of the T.L.C. match allowed for a row the likes of which no one had even before, each wrestler playing their role in the match exceptionally well.

Edge vs. The Undertaker (SummerSlam 2008)

If Edge is the undisputed King of the Ladder match, the same title can be bestowed on The Undertaker in regards to the Cell match. Only a few short months after “banishing” the Dead Man at One Night Stand, Edge wound up facing down The Undertaker in the main event of SummerSlam 2008.

Just as the T.L.C. format of One Night Stand favored Edge, The Undertaker took advantage of the rigid Cell structure, using the limited environment to corner Edge and mercilessly beat him down. Incorporating tables, ladders, steel steps, monitors, and heavy camera equipment, Edge and Undertaker’s grudge match served as a hard-fought conclusion to their rivalry, drawing their year-long feud to a close.

Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero (SmackDown)

One of Edge’s earliest standout feuds came courtesy of burgeoning SmackDown talent, Eddie Guerrero, a superstar who – like Edge – later became one of the main attractions of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Battling each other in September 2002, the two traded victories in the first half of the month, their rivalry coming to a head on the September 26 edition of SmackDown.

One of the greatest matches in Edge’s entire career, his No Disqualification brawl against Guerrero showcased the talents of two future legends in the making. Alternating between mat-based technical wrestling, Eddie’s high-flying maneuvers, and some stiff-looking bumps involving chairs and ladders, it ranks among the finest matches in SmackDown’s history.

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit (SmackDown)

Gaining the WWF Tag Team titles off Vince McMahon’s hand-picked champions (Triple H and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin) in early summer 2001, Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit found themselves subjected to several grueling matches at McMahon’s behest in the weeks that followed. Perhaps the most unforgiving of these matches came on the May 24 episode of SmackDown.

In the third-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, Jericho and an injured Benoit defended their titles from the Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, the Dudley Boyz. One of the most underrated matches of the Attitude Era, T.L.C. III wound up being as unpredictable and exciting a bout as its predecessors, Jericho and Benoit’s presence allowing for even more destructive-looking spots.

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz (No Mercy 1999)

For as many teams as they fought over the years, Edge and Christian’s absolute best rivals remained the Hardy Boyz. Rising in popularity around the same time as each other, the two teams competed in several match-ups across the Attitude Era, their earliest clash coming at No Mercy 1999.

Squaring off in the first-ever tag team Ladder match, the four young men helped reinvigorate the Ladder match for an entire generation. Loaded with high-flying maneuvers, Edge and Christian and the Hardys played up the lack of predictability surrounding this unique match stipulation, especially when it came to introducing innovative offensive moves off the top of the ladder.

Edge vs. Mick Foley (WrestleMania 22)

In late 2004, Edge began his inevitable rise to the top of WWE’s hierarchy, leading him toward the Rated R Superstar character he’d portray by early 2006. Losing his first WWE Championship to John Cena in a short-lived reign, Edge blamed his loss on special guest referee Mick Foley, challenging Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy to a brutal match at WrestleMania 22.

Though a mere 14 minutes in length, Foley and Edge managed to steal the show in an otherwise unremarkable WrestleMania pay-per-view, beating each other to a pulp with barbed wire, baseball bats, thumbtacks, and a flame-engulfed table. Staggering away the victor after an incredible-looking spear onto the flaming table, Edge continued his climb to the forefront of WWE television with this momentous victory over Foley.

Edge vs. Matt Hardy (Unforgiven 2005)

In early 2005, Edge found himself involved in a backstage incident involving his former adversary/real-life friend Matt Hardy, who discovered his then-girlfriend Lita had been cheating on him with Edge behind his back. The ensuing fallout resulted in Hardy being released from WWE, gaining Edge and Lita further heat from crowds at the time.

Several months later, Hardy returned to WWE television, initiating a feud with Edge and Lita that lasted throughout the late summer. After an inconclusive bout at SummerSlam, the two faced off in a rematch at Unforgiven – this time battling inside a steel cage. Intense, physical, and dramatic, Hardy and Edge’s encounter here made expert use of genuine events, culminating in a bout that blurred the lines between scripted wrestling and reality.

Edge vs. Christian (No Mercy 2001)

As the infamous Invasion got underway in mid 2001, Edge became a breakout singles star in WWE, winning the Intercontinental Championship from Alliance member Lance Storm at SummerSlam. Though the victory served as a crowning moment in Edge’s career, his subsequent title reign caused an insurmountable rift with his partner, Christian.

Consumed by jealousy over his friend’s achievements, Christian betrayed his tag partner, joining the Alliance and winning the Intercontinental title from Edge at Unforgiven later in the year. Meeting again at No Mercy, the former best friends competed in the bout they both made famous: the Ladder match. Making use of their extensive chemistry and the unique format of the match, Edge and Christian handed in a clash on par with their repeated matches against the Dudley Boyz or Hardy Boyz in the years prior.

Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (WrestleMania 2000)

In early 2000, the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian engaged in a heated rivalry for tag team supremacy over WWE. With both teams vying for the WWF Tag Team Championship, the four men set their sights on the reigning champs, the Dudley Boyz, culminating in a six-man Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000.

Though not quite as great as their later encounters, Edge and Christian, the Hardyz, and the Dudleyz nevertheless handed in a match as brutal and destructive as a card crash. Performing dangerous spots left and right, the three teams spent a respectable 23 minutes diving off ladders, smashing through tables, and bashing each other in the head and back with steel chairs. If nothing else, it’s worth watching simply due to its status as the prototypical Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, setting the standard blueprint for every T.L.C. match that followed.

Edge vs. Kurt Angle (Judgment Day 2002)

Breaking from Christian in mid 2001, Edge embarked on a long stint as a singles star, winning over crowds with his comedic antics and recurring matches against his former Team E.C.K. stable mates like Kurt Angle. Engaging in a fierce (but hilarious) feud against Angle in mid 2002, the former friends competed in a high-stakes hair versus hair match at Judgment Day 2002.

Blending Edge’s offensive move-set with Angle’s technical wrestling know-how, their Judgment Day match proved to be nothing short of spectacular. While no titles were on the line, the repercussions for the match couldn’t have been higher, with every near-fall leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Despite Angle’s best efforts, a timely roll-up from Edge helped the future Rated R Star retain his golden locks, marking a new beginning for the now-bald Kurt Angle.

Edge vs. The Undertaker (One Night Stand 2008)

Losing his World Heavyweight Championship to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXIV, Edge followed up with his defeat by issuing his rematch clause at the following month’s Backlash. Though met by another resounding defeat at said pay-per-view, Edge called on some favors from his kayfabe girlfriend Vickie Guerrero, allowing him to once again challenge The Undertaker – this time at One Night Stand in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

Relying on his intimate knowledge of the T.L.C. stipulation, Edge finally scored a win over his WrestleMania rival, vanquishing the Demon from Death Valley with critical help from almost every one of his La Familia stable mates. In the end, the match lived up to all of the expectations fans had set on it, adding another exciting chapter in Edge and Undertaker’s lengthy rivalry.

Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Extreme Rules 2009)

By the close of the 2000s, former tag team adversaries Edge and Jeff Hardy had become main event players in WWE, regularly inserting themselves in the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship title picture. Given their simultaneous rise to main event status, it seemed only a matter of time the two Attitude Era foes met in a singles match at some point or another.

After winning the World Heavyweight title from John Cena at Backlash 2009, the Rated R Superstar squared off against his long-time counterpart in Hardy at Extreme Rules 2009. Concluding their singles feud against one another, the two battled in their mutual specialty: the Ladder match. Like Edge’s 2001 match against Christian at No Mercy, his title defense against Hardy benefited from the two’s extensive history against one another, setting the stage for another crucial victory for Hardy over his recurring rival, Edge.