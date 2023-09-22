The Healthiest of Our Fifty States

At 25.1%, Colorado has the lowest incidence of obesity in the United States.

A recent study released by Lighthouse Dental Centre surveyed all 50 states, and Colorado came out on top as the healthiest state in the Union. Its obesity rate is the lowest in the country, and it also scored well on air quality. The Centennial State also has the lowest percentage of cancer among adults, at 6.1%. The survey further noted Colorado’s residents have a life expectancy of 80.5 years.

The study considered several lifestyle factors, including air quality, obesity rates, levels of physical activity, health conditions, sleep habits, smoking and drinking behaviors, dietary patterns, and the proportion of adults with no tooth loss.

The Rest of The Top Five

Hawaii comes in second on the healthy state list. Life expectancy in the Aloha State is 81.1 years, the highest in the nation. Hawaii also boasts the lowest levels of diabetes in the U.S., at 9.3% of adults diagnosed with the disease. Residents do have a higher incidence of binge drinking than Colorado, and they don’t sleep as well.

Vermont is in third place on this list, with a life expectancy of 80.8 years. Although the obesity rate sits at 29%, Vermonters are active, with 80.2% of residents enjoying leisure time physical activity. Only 13.3% of Vermont residents smoke, contributing to a low level of chronic disease.

New Hampshire is in fourth place, one of four New England states on the list. Granite State residents have a life expectancy of 80.7 years, and only 8.9% of adult residents have been diagnosed with diabetes. The state has a low prevalence of chronic diseases.

The fifth-place state on the list is Utah. Residents of the Beehive State have a life expectancy of 80.6 years and a low prevalence of chronic disease. According to voting stats site Wisevoter, about 66% of Utah residents claim membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. That church forbids tobacco and alcohol use, so it’s no surprise the state has the lowest percentages of adult smokers and binge drinkers.

The Rest of The Healthiest

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is at number six on the healthy states list. Residents have a life expectancy of 80.5 years and the diabetes rate is 8.5% of diagnosed adults. The Bay State also has a low prevalence of chronic disease.

Connecticut stands at number seven for the healthiest states. Constitution State residents have a life expectancy of 80.4 years. This state also has a low prevalence of chronic diseases and a diabetes rate of 8.3% of diagnosed adults. The obesity rate is 27.2% of adults.

Minnesota is in eighth place. Residents have a life expectancy of 80.3 years and a diabetes rate of 7.7% in adults. The state has a low prevalence of chronic disease, as well.

Ninth place goes to Washington. Residents in the Evergreen State have a life expectancy of 80.2 years and a low prevalence of chronic disease. Only 26.9% of adults are diagnosed as obese, and 7.9% of adults are diabetic.

California has a reputation for being a healthy state, and it comes in at number 10 on this list. With a life expectancy of 80.1 years, residents have a low prevalence of chronic disease and an obesity rate of 26.6%.

Which States Are The Least Healthy?

The survey also identified the least healthy states in the U.S., using the same criteria.

According to the survey, West Virginia is the least healthy state in the Union, with a life expectancy of 73.9 years. Residents also have the highest prevalence of chronic disease, as well as a 39.8% obesity rate. Moreover, the state has the highest rate of smokers, at 22.8%, and an adult diabetes rate of 13.2%.

Kentucky stands at 49th on the list. Residents in the Bluegrass State have a life expectancy of 74.7 years and a 37.8% adult obesity rate, which is the fourth highest in the nation. The smoking rate of 21.5% of adults is the second-highest in the country.

Number 48 on this list is Louisiana, with a life expectancy of 73.9 years — the second-lowest in the country. Pelican State residents also have a high prevalence of chronic disease, as well as 39.8% of obese adults.

Alabama is in 47th place. The life expectancy is 74.5 years, which is the nation’s third lowest rate. The state has a 38.3% obesity rate, and 12.8% of the state’s adult residents have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Mississippi is at number 46 on this list. Magnolia State residents have a life expectancy of 73.6 years, and 39.8% of its adult residents are obese. The state has an adult diabetes rate of 13% and the highest rate of adults who did not exercise in the past month.

The number 45 spot on the list belongs to Arkansas. Residents have a life expectancy of 75 years and an adult obesity rate of 37.5%. It also has the fourth-highest rate of adults who did not exercise in the past month, at 30.5%.

Oklahoma takes the 44th place on this list, with a life expectancy of 74.2 years. Sooner State citizens have a 12.8% rate of adult diabetes and an adult obesity rate of 39.2%.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.