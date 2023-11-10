The Impact of Vitamins on Health: Do We Need Supplements?

More than 86% of American adults regularly take vitamins or supplements, despite recent findings that only about one quarter of those polled actually needing them.

That's according to a 2019 online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Osteopathic Association. There is a nationwide obsession with nutritional supplements, even though approximately 24 percent having test results indicating they have a nutritional deficiency.

Do vitamins really work, or are they just a ploy designed by companies to make a profit?

Understanding the impact of vitamins on health — from their potential benefits to possible complications — can help people decide whether supplements are a good choice for them.

What Are Vitamins?

Vitamins are micronutrients that are necessary for our bodies to function correctly. These organic compounds are needed in small quantities, but play an important role in maintaining good health. The body cannot synthesize them in sufficient amounts, so obtaining them through diet or supplements is essential.

Vitamins come in two kinds: those that dissolve in fat and those that dissolve in water.

Vitamins A, D, E, and K dissolve in fat. This means they can be stored in our body's fat and stay there for a while. On the other hand, B vitamins and vitamin C dissolve in water. Our bodies can't store them for long, so we need to eat or drink them often.

How Do Vitamins Promote Good Health?

Vitamins have numerous functions in the body.

Vitamin C, a protein that gives structure to bones, teeth, skin, and other tissues, is needed for collagen synthesis.

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, crucial for bone health and the functioning of nerves and muscles.

B vitamins affect energy metabolism, nerve function, and blood cell production.

Without adequate vitamin intake, we risk developing deficiencies and related health problems.

Several factors can affect how the body absorbs vitamins, including age, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and other medical conditions.

Common Vitamin Deficiencies

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10% of the U.S. population has at least one vitamin deficiency.

Iron Deficiency

Iron is the most common nutrient deficiency worldwide, affecting nearly 30% of the global population. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in developing red blood cells, so a lack of it can cause anemia. Women and vegans are particularly susceptible to it, but iron-rich foods like beef, spinach, and beans can help meet daily requirements.

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency is another common problem and affects over 1 billion people worldwide. It can lead to serious health concerns such as osteoporosis, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. While the primary source of vitamin D is sunlight, food sources like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified products can help combat the deficiency.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 is vital for red blood cell formation, brain function, and DNA synthesis. Vegetarians and vegans are at risk of B12 deficiency as it is mainly found in animal products. Low levels of B12 can lead to serious complications like nerve damage and pernicious anemia. Consuming fortified foods or B12 supplements can help meet the daily requirements.

Vitamin C Deficiency

Vitamin C deficiency, famously known as scurvy, is rare in developed countries but still prevalent in some parts of the world. The deficiency can lead to bleeding gums, joint pain, and anemia. Citrus fruit, bell peppers, and leafy greens are all good sources of vitamin C.

Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in various body functions such as muscle, nerve, and bone health. Despite its importance, many people overlook it, which leads to them having magnesium deficiency. Symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, and irregular heartbeat. Foods rich in magnesium include almonds, spinach, and legumes.

Vitamin a Deficiency

Vitamin A is essential for vision, immune system health, growth, and development. Deficiencies can lead to blindness and increase the risk of infections. It’s a significant public health concern in developing countries, particularly among young children. Foods like sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach are rich in vitamin A and can help combat the deficiency.

Do We Need Supplements?

While a well-balanced diet remains the cornerstone for combating vitamin deficiencies, the modern era has underscored the significance of vitamin supplements.

In a recent statement, Penny Kris-Etherton, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Pennsylvania State University, emphasized that supplements typically offer 100 percent coverage of the daily recommended allowance for essential vitamins and minerals.

This insight underscores the importance of supplements in ensuring balanced nutrition.

How Can Multivitamin Supplements Help?

Maintaining a well-rounded diet that fulfills daily nutritional requirements can often pose a challenge in our fast-paced world. Specifically, vegans often grapple with ensuring a nutritionally complete diet, given that some of the necessary nutrients, such as B12, cannot be found in a vegan diet.

Fortunately, vegan multivitamins are available, as are vegan probiotics. With these and a carefully curated vegan grocery list, vegans can work for optimum health.

Elevating Nutrition With Vegan Multivitamins

For those following a vegan lifestyle, getting a complete spectrum of essential vitamins and minerals can be a concern. This is where vegan multivitamins step in, acting as a nutritional safety net to fill potential gaps in the vegan diet.

Vegan multivitamins provide all essential vitamins and minerals to support holistic well-being. They enhance the bioavailability of vital nutrients, ensuring efficient absorption and utilization within the body and include immune-boosting elements to fortify the body's defenses against illnesses and infections.

Vegan multivitamins also promote overall health, addressing various aspects from bone strength to skin radiance, for well-rounded wellness.

Nurturing Gut Health With Vegan Probiotics

A well-balanced gut is key to overall well-being. Vegan probiotics support the body's natural digestive processes. These supplements aid in digestion and can help alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, and diarrhea. They also enhance the production of antibodies and immune cells, such as lymphocytes and some probiotic strains produce vitamins, especially B vitamins like folate and riboflavin. Even though vegans don't consume dairy, some might still ingest products with small amounts of lactose. Specific probiotics can help break down lactose, reducing related digestive problems.

A Go-to Vegan Grocery List

A vegan grocery list will help vegans get the most out of their food. Vegans can minimize their reliance on supplements by selecting nutrient-rich foods like leafy greens, beans, nuts, and seeds. These whole foods naturally provide essential vitamins and minerals.

A list can prevent impulse purchases, saving money in the long run. It streamlines shopping trips, reducing the time spent wandering aisles or making multiple trips due to forgotten items.

A good list also encourages exploration of varied vegan foods, leading to a more diverse and exciting meal plan. It helps avoid accidental purchase of non-vegan items, ensuring adherence to ethical and dietary choices.

Plus, buying only what's needed helps reduce food waste and allows shoppers to include more whole, unprocessed foods and avoid unhealthy, processed vegan junk food.

Impact of Vitamins on Our Health

Vitamins play a pivotal role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Vegan multivitamins can help provide a nutritional safety net and promote vitality.

Specific vitamins, such as C and D, are known for their immune-boosting properties. Including these vitamins in the diet, through vegan probiotics and a balanced vegan grocery list, can help fortify the immune system.

Vitamin E is essential for skin health and is found in various plant-based foods. These and other vitamins contribute to a healthy complexion and may slow aging.

Vitamins K and D are critical for maintaining strong bones. Most people should consider incorporating foods rich in these vitamins into their diet, or consult a healthcare professional for guidance on vegan multivitamins that support bone health.

B vitamins in many plant-based foods and supplements support energy metabolism. Ensuring an adequate intake can help combat fatigue and boost energy levels.

Vitamin B3 (niacin) and vitamin B6 have been linked to heart health. Vegans should include foods rich in these vitamins on their grocery list, contributing to a healthy cardiovascular system.

Changing Needs

Dietary needs continually evolve due to changing lifestyles, health conditions, and individual choices. Supplements present a practical and effective solution to bridge nutritional gaps.

When chosen correctly and taken in conjunction with a balanced diet, supplements can play a vital role in optimizing health, ensuring a full spectrum of nutrients essential for our bodies to function at their peak.

While whole foods and a balanced diet remain the foundation of good health, supplements ensure nothing falls through the cracks regarding nutrition. Supplements can make all the difference, especially for those in specific life stages, with particular dietary preferences, or facing unique health challenges.

In every health issue, consultation is critical. Before embarking on any supplement journey, people should contact their healthcare provider to tailor the best approach for their individual needs. After all, when it comes to health, one size doesn't fit all.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.