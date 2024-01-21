The Influences of Director Ava DuVernay Uncovered

Ava DuVernay has built and continues to foster a long-lasting legacy in which her work influences new creatives. From thought-provoking documentaries to fantastical movies like A Wrinkle in Time to her upcoming film Origin, she has forged an innovative path with the help of those who have come before her.

At the same time, Ava’s work inspires those following in her wake. Her journey from working as a renowned publicist to an award-winning director has been nothing short of inspirational. So, who inspires Ava DuVernay, and whose journey into the world of filmmaking did she make possible?

Denise Amanda Sexton

In 2017, Ava DuVernay received the honor of joining 99 of her peers recognized by TIME Magazine. She donned an elegantly simple blue dress and gave a wonderful speech. The acclaimed director thanked many of her influences, but she mostly shared how her aunt, Denise Amanda Sexton, inspired her career.

Ava describes her aunt “[opening her] window to the world [of] image cinema.” The two would take the bus to watch movies and talk about them afterward. It would be years before Ava picked up a camera for the first time. But watching movies with her aunt gave her the first push toward exploring her creativity.

Little Richard

Like most creators in Hollywood, DuVernay comes from humble beginnings. She once worked at a soul food restaurant called Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch while attending UCLA. Her otherwise ordinary customer service role turned into an amazing opportunity when she started receiving Little Richard as a regular.

DuVernay shared on Twitter how he would tip her “a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends.” Even 30 years later, she remembers how this made her feel. It helped her get through college. But his kindness remains one of her biggest influences, so she has continuously passed it forward.

Michael Mann

Not many people get to meet their idols. Ava DuVernay has become friends with Michael Mann, one of her biggest influences. The two picked each other’s brains for the “Director on Director” interview with Variety. Anyone watching might’ve thought this an intimate conversation accidentally captured on camera.

But Michael laid such doubts to rest by sharing how the two first met on the set of Collateral. Ava’s publicity work allowed her to watch him direct and realize that she “[wanted] to do that.” So, she did that and created the documentary short Compton in C Minor, only the beginning of her illustrious career.

Alice Guy-Blaché

Ava probably sees much of herself in Alice Guy-Blaché. An underrated woman creative in the industry with much to offer to those who refuse to realize her full potential. Or maybe she simply recognizes Alice’s influences throughout filmmaking even while the woman herself has gone unrecognized.

Either way, Ava joined her peers in speaking to Alice’s momentous contributions to the “Black Cinematic Image” in Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché. It took many years for the industry to recognize the influences of Alice’s brilliance. Luckily, Ava need not wait as long for her much-deserved appreciation.

Shonda Rhimes

Many Black creatives in the industry have made a name for themselves in recent years. Shonda Rhimes, however, stands out for her forging her own path with hit shows like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. No wonder Ava includes her among her greatest influences. . . just not in the way most expect.

Ava went on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in October 2021 and playfully shared the advice Shonda gave her. As a busy director, Ava constantly uses her weekends to either work on a project or the idea for one. Shonda’s advice? “Stop that.” Hopefully, Ava took her advice before her schedule gets out of control.

Oprah Winfrey

Not many people can simply seek out Oprah Winfrey and actually get ahold of her. But when Ava decided to make her dream of a TV show with episodes directed exclusively by women, she did just that. She utilized Oprah’s prestige and power in bringing Queen Sugar to life for seven seasons of titillating drama.

However, Ava DuVernay counted Oprah as one of her biggest influences even before that fateful meeting. They crossed paths in 2014 while Ava worked on her first mainstream film Selma. The two later shared an intimate conversation when Ava released the 2016 Netflix documentary 13th. That’s one way to meet one’s hero!

Nina Shaw

Ava’s big dreams for Queen Sugar created quite the controversy. No wonder she turned to seasoned talent attorney Nina Shaw for guidance and support. Ava has credited Nina for the “big part” she played in the director’s creative process, writer Melena Ryzik revealed in a write-up in The New York Times.

Nina has made a name for herself fighting for Black creators. Her work in standing up for A-list clients like Lupita Nyong’o and Ta-Nehisi Coates has influenced Ava behind the camera. She must really, like Ava says, have “power behind her punch” to make such waves throughout the creative industry.

Spike Lee

Sometimes, Hollywood allows creatives the chance to branch out into different genres. Most of the time, though, one must grab these opportunities up or risk the industry pigeonholing them. Spike Lee’s bold choices have encouraged Ava to boldly explore all aspects of her creative process as a storyteller.

While talking to iconic American rapper Q-Tip, Ava expressed admiration at Spike’s willingness to go against his own grain. His work has taken him from the 1980s streets to the supernatural suburbs of Brooklyn. Similarly, DuVernay's work spans from documentation of racial unrest in the U.S. to studios of Disney.

Julie Dash

Black women creatives, unfortunately, haven’t always had the chance to think outside the creative box. Julie Dash didn’t let this stop her from bringing a unique narrative to Daughters of the Dust. Many continue to underestimate her brilliance, but Ava has worked hard to remind all students of film.

Julie directed two episodes of Queen Sugar in season 2. Ava heaped praise upon her during the 2017 Urban Film Festival, calling the lack of respect for Julie a fixable crime. Her own docuseries, When They See Us, bears the fruits of Julie’s influences in all the ways it highlights the complexity of a racialized reality.

Haile Gerima

Of all the legendary creatives Ava DuVernay cites for as inspiration, she praises none more than Haile Gerima. She places herself on the shoulders of his greatness in becoming the driving force behind the phenomenal stories she shares. His impact on her creative expression still influences her work ‘till this day.

In expressing her awe during a shared interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ava nearly made Haile cry. Her instinctual way with words has brought her closer to the very individuals who have paved the way for creatives like her. She honors them in her words and in her work, so they honor her back.

Ava DuVernay’s Influence on Others

Much of Ava’s career has been made possible because she has learned from others. Now, she has a teaching position and she hasn’t a single moment of it.

The DuVernay Test

Where the Bechdel Test interrogates the roles of women characters in movies and TV shows, the DuVernay Test does the same for characters of color. Do they share complexities with their white counterparts? Do they have names? Do they speak about topics other than their white counterparts?

Film critic Manohla Dargis coined the term while writing about the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for The New York Times. Clearly, Ava influences those around her with her staunch dedication to racial diversity in her projects. Not too many directors have left such an educational mark on the filmmaking industry.

Evolve Entertainment Fund

Ava once said, “Real change happens when we take tangible action.” So, she paired her money with her mouth and partnered with producer Dan Lin to create the Evolve Entertainment fund. She clearly knows her work influences others and has taken steps to provide them with the same opportunities.

The program predominantly benefits low-income young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 living in Los Angeles. Still, the chance to receive paid internships, education, and mentorships eventually becomes universal. It only takes one person passing on their blessings for others to get a chance to shine.

ARRAY

While Ava has been known for her critical work behind the camera, she hasn’t always hit it big. So, she created the African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement (AFFRM). It focused on amplifying the otherwise ignored voices of “Black artists, filmmakers of color and women of all kinds.”

Later rebranded ARRAY, Ava received donations from actresses like Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, and Thandiwe Newton. Film enthusiasts can find ARRAY films on Netflix. They can also watch them at the Amanda Cinemas — named for Ava’s aunt Denise — located in Los Angeles, Ava’s hometown.