The Innovative Role of AI in The Present and Future of Travel

Interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT has started to wane in recent months – down to 1.6 billon visitors a month, after peaking at nearly 2-billion. But while the novelty of that particular tool may be wearing off, AI is still very much in the global conversation – from the recent Hollywood strikes to the hospitality industry.

In fact, hospitality AI has advanced to the point where it is regularly used to assist and communicate with customers, at all hours of the day and night. Not only does the computer not nod off during it's shift, it “learns” from every interaction, honing it's ability to respond and seem more human.

And it’s only getting started. While its current implementation provides many benefits that travelers may or may not be aware of, the bottom line is — AI is here to stay. Embracing AI as a tool with human oversight, now and in the future, will revolutionize the way people plan and experience travel.

AI Has Already Changed The Way People Travel

A Statista Research Department study from last year estimates revenue generated or influenced by AI will grow more than three times as much as pre-pandemic, as implementation increases.

Planning

Online travel agents have used chatbot plug-ins as virtual assistants for years, but new large language models, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, are at the center of generative AI. An April 2023 Longwoods International study indicates that 32% of travelers will likely use ChatGPT to plan their next trip. That's with 27% of respondents who weren’t even aware of ChatGPT.

For example, after typing in a question like “What are the best U.S. vacation destinations for honeymooners in the fall?” it takes mere seconds for a detailed answer: Napa Valley. A list of six reasons accompanies the response. ChatGPT can also create multi-day itineraries, charts, and lists of things to do in particular cities categorized by distance and cost.

In March 2023, Kayak took notice of the advanced generative AI technology and announced their integration to ChatGPT via a blog written by ChatGPT and edited by Kayak staff. It calls ChatGPT a virtual travel assistant and identifies Kaya’s integration as “a step forward in the world of travel search,” claiming that AI technology will help travelers plan dream vacations through “more personalized and intuitive search experiences.”

Other companies, like Expedia, are also launching plug-ins for ChatGPT, allowing customers to begin a conversation on ChatGPT, select the Expedia plug-in, and move to the Expedia website to book the trip the AI has helped them plan.

Customer Service

AI chatbots are replacing human call centers, and travelers are adapting easily. For businesses, this means reduced overhead. For travelers, this means quicker responses to questions. AI-powered algorithms analyze data, like social media activity and browsing history, and can also offer personalized travel recommendations.

One fun example of AI customer service innovations is the AI robot named Connie, used by Hilton. Customers at the hotel can ask Connie questions, similar to what they would of a concierge. Connie uses artificial intelligence and speech recognition to respond. And with each human interaction, Connie learns, improving all future communication.

Price Predictions

Price prediction models use AI to accurately predict costs and help customers better understand the rise and fall of changing price tags. Travelers can make bookings at the best possible time by receiving alerts to potential travel cost increases and identified dips in demand.

Facial Recognition

Similar to how people use face recognition to unlock a phone, airlines now use it to identify passengers. The technology reduces check-in times at airports as scanning a passenger’s face is quicker than humans manually verifying IDs.

As an extra security measure in airports, face recognition can identify people of interest and allow only authorized personnel access to secure areas in airports.

What’s on The Horizon for AI and The Travel Industry?

Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trend Index Annual Report predicts that working alongside AI, and instructing it in casual conversation, will soon be as inherent to how we work as the Internet and the PC. Chatbots using data and predictive analytics will become even more widespread, and more sophisticated and generative AI platforms will offer businesses a chance to change how they engage with customers.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the contribution of Travel & Tourism to the global economy between 2022 and 2032 will grow at an average annual rate of 5.8%. This is more than double the average annual growth rate (2.7%) estimated for the global economy. Technology on the horizon is a big part of this.

In addition to AI technological innovations currently in the travel industry, new features such as hyper-personalization, improved voice recognition, and options for more sustainable travel will lead the travel industry into the future.

Hyper-personalization

A relatively new concept, hyper-personalization is exactly what it sounds like — a more personalized user experience. By combining natural language processing (NLP) with algorithms and machine learning, businesses will better understand their customers and be able to create unique and tailored recommendations and personalized travel itineraries. That extra personal touch to anticipate a customer’s needs will improve customer experiences and set businesses apart from their competition.

Voice-Enabled Interfaces

The ability to communicate via voice commands is here, but it will significantly expand. Travelers will quickly and conveniently speak with AI systems to make bookings, get vacation recommendations, and receive destination information.

Sustainable Travel

AI data analysis will help promote sustainable travel in several efficient ways:

1) AI will recommend eco-friendly options for destinations, accommodations, and activities;

2) AI will optimize transportation by analyzing traffic and weather, creating more efficient routes, and reducing congestion;

3) AI will identify room for improvements in sustainability, specifically related to minimizing carbon emissions and reducing waste;

4) By analyzing travelers’ behaviors, AI-powered chatbots can educate humans on being more eco-friendly, simplifying purchases, limiting water usage, recycling, and reducing energy.

Warnings About Over-Reliance

Mandy Pulin, Co-Owner of DPP Travel, believes that while she does see AI becoming a tool to help serve clients more quickly with FAQ-type information, she warns people against AI-based travel booking. “A bot does not have your best interests top of mind, nor does it have a variety of answers ready to help you. It only has what has been programmed and doesn’t understand the nuance of situations.”

She believes that travel is an investment, and a personal touch protects that investment. For example, when Mandy’s clients need assistance, “…they know there will be a live person on the other end of the phone that will aid in solving the issue with a vested interest in their well-being,” she adds.

In answers to frequently asked questions on the OpenAI site, the website states ChatGPT models were built on data from the Internet, including human conversations, and outputs can be inaccurate, misleading, or biased.

And according to a recent Financial Times article, models are constantly learning and relearning. Self-learning can lead to unpredictability due to human errors, data glitches, or other factors not yet fully understood. In fact, ChatGPT can sometimes give answers unrelated to questions and will “occasionally make up facts or ‘hallucinate' outputs.”

Additionally, ChatGPT has limited knowledge after 2021. In the travel industry, information needs to be current, and OpenAI recommends that users check that responses from ChatGPT are accurate before relying on them.

Is AI perfect? No. But it is very useful. And it’s only getting better.

