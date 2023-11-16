The Investment Misstep Dave Ramsey Warns Investors To Avoid

When we hear the name Dave Ramsey, we think, ‘Here goes the money talk!” Over the years, he's proven to be a financial guru who knows his stuff. Outlets like Fox News have written about how his methods are effective, and have changed the lives of some of his “believers.”

On a recent call on his podcast, The Ramsey Show, a dad from Arizona called in with what the financial advisor seemed to think was the worst financial product alive today. When the caller mentioned he had invested in a Whole Life Insurance policy to start planning for his future, Ramsey criticized the product as a whole.

Research information by the American Council of Life Insurers 2023 Life Insurance Fact Book sheds life on it by stating Whole Life policies account for 29.5% of individual life insurance policies. This type of insurance provides coverage through the policyholder's lifetime.

To activate this insurance, policyholders pay fixed premiums, guaranteeing a fixed death benefit. Interestingly, the policy covers its holders only if they keep paying the premium. It operates on a “use it or lose it” system at a locked-in rate. If holders have a premium left when they pass away, it goes to the insurance company, not their beneficiaries.

According to Dave Ramsey, purchasing a Whole Life insurance is not a smart financial move. Here are his reasons.

Puts You in the Middle-Class Forever

“Build your wealth and rise above your current financial situation,” advises Dave Ramsey. According to his nuggets of wisdom, being part of a particular “earning class” in all your life is not an option. As he is about living a debt-free life, he sees funding a Whole Life policy as a ploy to keep you stuck in making payments, ultimately preventing policyholders from saving. With an estimated 1.2% return rate on these policies, they aren't worth the headache.

Offers the Lowest Returns

Insurance buyers are looking for policies that will offer a great deal of returns, not the kind that will have them breaking open their piggy banks. A CNN article states you'll pay up to ten times the total of an ordinary life insurance policy for a Whole Life policy. David Ramsey believes investing in things like stocks could offer much higher returns.

Paying Back Insurance Companies

A typical life policy allows payment to go off to the policyholder's beneficiaries- not Whole Life insurance companies. They are a sure way to watch your hard-earned money end up in somebody else's pockets. Upon the holder's passing, their loved ones don't receive any benefits. Even worse, the policy takes all the holders' payments for the first three years while premium fees remain.

Should You Consider Whole Life Policies?

If you're willing to part with high premiums and inconsiderable benefits, consider Whole Life Policies. But looking elsewhere is best if you want a meaningful insurance policy for your loved ones. As the money man says, you must avoid ending up with a bunch of zeros.