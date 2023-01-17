The Last Of Us Becomes HBO’s Second Largest Debut

by
the last of us hbo max MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Fans of the game The Last Of Us are losing their minds over the HBO adaptation which premiered on Sunday, January 15.

The Last Of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama series, based on the 2013 video game. It follows a smuggler escorting a teenager through a post-pandemic United States.

In the two days since its release, it has also gained high praise from critics as the best live-action adaptation of a video game and “one of the finest TV shows of 2023”, even though we're only one month in. Regardless, the series has secured a big win for HBO, becoming its second largest debut after House of the Dragon.

Here's what people are saying about it.

A Twitter user compared the same scene from the video game and the live-action remake, referencing the top-notch recreation.

@HeroicScenes makes a funny dig at the writers of the fantasy series The Witcher.

@TheFirstOkiro points out the “true horror” of humanity.

@HutchOfTheDead said, “They stayed true to its core, but made small changes to keep us surprised.”

This fan poured more love on the highly-lauded first episode, pointing out a particular scene they loved.

@wolfsoul4 agreed, “Super faithful to the game too, right down to identical framing of some scenes.”

Someone expressed what they thought about a certain scene being left out, calling it “cowardly”.

@foushi19 has a word to say to people who bully the 19-year-old female star of the show, Bella Ramsey.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

After She Listened to Her Coworker’s Bathroom Use, HR Scolded Her for Being Invasive