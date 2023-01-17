The Last Of Us Becomes HBO’s Second Largest Debut

Fans of the game The Last Of Us are losing their minds over the HBO adaptation which premiered on Sunday, January 15.

The Last Of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama series, based on the 2013 video game. It follows a smuggler escorting a teenager through a post-pandemic United States.

In the two days since its release, it has also gained high praise from critics as the best live-action adaptation of a video game and “one of the finest TV shows of 2023”, even though we're only one month in. Regardless, the series has secured a big win for HBO, becoming its second largest debut after House of the Dragon.

The premiere episode of the HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation reportedly scored 4.7 million U.S. viewers, putting the show behind only House of the Dragon as the network's second-biggest debut in the last 13 years. pic.twitter.com/g4aHIeK2EX — IGN (@IGN) January 17, 2023

Here's what people are saying about it.

I’ve been a big The Last of Us fan for years and know the story beats, but nothing in the video game introduced such scary foreboding dread than the opening scene of the show. pic.twitter.com/Gl7js4NAI5 — AGG (@agg1987) January 17, 2023

A Twitter user compared the same scene from the video game and the live-action remake, referencing the top-notch recreation.

I’ve been a big The Last of Us fan for years and know the story beats, but nothing in the video game introduced such scary foreboding dread than the opening scene of the show. pic.twitter.com/Gl7js4NAI5 — AGG (@agg1987) January 17, 2023

@HeroicScenes makes a funny dig at the writers of the fantasy series The Witcher.

The Witcher writers seeing the fans absolutely adore The Last Of Us and realising that all they had to do was to follow the perfectly written source material. pic.twitter.com/XC3WziBQRw — Heroic Scenes (@HeroicScenes) January 16, 2023

@TheFirstOkiro points out the “true horror” of humanity.

One of the most terrifying moments on television was just in the first episode of The Last of Us



A doctor explains an extinction level threat that could destroy humanity, yet nothing was done. The true horror was how humans could learn of their destruction, yet still do nothing pic.twitter.com/iF3rV6LMBn — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) January 16, 2023

@HutchOfTheDead said, “They stayed true to its core, but made small changes to keep us surprised.”

Well, The Last of Us premier was AMAZING in my opinion! Hands down the best video game adaptation I've ever seen. Hopefully that continues. I thought they did a great job, similar to the RE2 remake. They stayed true to its core, but made small changes to keep us surprised. pic.twitter.com/qE1TU4bIqN — Hutch〽️ (@HutchOfTheDead) January 17, 2023

This fan poured more love on the highly-lauded first episode, pointing out a particular scene they loved.

The scene where the world starts falling apart in episode 1 of The Last of Us was so terrifying, intense and heartbreaking! This is gonna be a good one 👏 🧟 🧟‍♀️ — Damien Leone (@damienleone) January 17, 2023

@wolfsoul4 agreed, “Super faithful to the game too, right down to identical framing of some scenes.”

Someone expressed what they thought about a certain scene being left out, calling it “cowardly”.

The Last of Us seems like a pretty faithful adaptation of the original game but I think it was cowardly to leave out the scene where joel gets killed 18 times in the first clicker room and considers getting a refund — Jack Saint (is at mastodon.social/@lackingsaint) (@lackingsaint) January 16, 2023

@foushi19 has a word to say to people who bully the 19-year-old female star of the show, Bella Ramsey.

People who say that Bella Ramsey, the actress who plays Ellie in the Last Of Us series is ugly and unattractive, you forget that Ellie is 14 in the game. You're talking about a 14 year old. Don't forget that. pic.twitter.com/GquB5s7j08 — Yara Amendiares 🦋🍄🇫🇷 (@foushi19) January 17, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.