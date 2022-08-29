Mindful Investigations: Can the Law of Attraction Make You More Successful?

In our increasingly stressful lives, many people are turning to ancient practices to find personal growth and success.

Supposedly, Lao Tzu, an ancient Chinese philosopher, taught: “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, those thoughts become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.”

How often do you believe that nothing ever goes right? It could appear in different ways. Maybe you’ve spoken negatively about a colleague or acquaintance, only to spill hot coffee on yourself. Or perhaps you went to bed expecting to do yoga in the morning, only to find yourself hitting snooze instead. Maybe you want to make significant life changes, but keep doing things to hold you back.

Cycles like that often feel impossible to break. The Law of Attraction may be able to help.

What Is the Law of Attraction?

The Law of Attraction is a straightforward concept that is difficult for many people to master. It draws from ancient teachings and has become popular with celebrities like Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Simply put: it is the ability to shape your reality by thinking differently.

Law of Attraction work has become more prevalent in recent years. Many turned to positive thinking and affirmations to cope with pandemic life. What you think, you attract. What you ask for, what you believe in, you shall receive.

“It’s a way to make sense of things in a moment where nothing makes sense,” says Lucie Greene, a writer living in New York City. “It’s cathartic to feel you have some control over your destiny,” she says.

The Law of Attraction is a deliberate effort to change your mindset.

Studies in Positivity

Positive thinking lives at the surface of conscious thought, which is why many people find maintaining a steady rhythm of positivity to be challenging.

A study on happiness by Sonja Lyubomirsky and Laura King focused on the connection between positive thinking and happiness. “The results reveal that happiness is associated with and precedes numerous successful outcomes, as well as behaviors paralleling success,” they found.

Lyubomirsky and King concluded that “the evidence suggests that positive affect—the hallmark of well-being—may be the cause of many of the desirable characteristics, resources, and successes correlated with happiness.”

A 2016 study sought to understand Generalized Anxiety Disorder, specifically the effect of worry on the body. “The replacement of worry with different forms of positive ideation, even when unrelated to the content of worry itself, seems to have similar beneficial effects, suggesting that any form of positive ideation can be used to effectively counter worry,” they found.

Applying the Law of Attraction to Your Life

There are several ways to incorporate the Law of Attraction into your daily life without disrupting your routine.

Try To Keep Your Thoughts Positive

What you bring into your reality is what you think, say, and feel. The frequency or vibe you put out is the type of frequency and vibes you’ll receive back.

“When you show appreciation, you get appreciated,” says Oprah.

Ask the Universe for What You Want

To put this step into action, you must believe that you are worthy and deserving of what you want. Believe that you have perfect physical health. Declare it to the universe. Try to deter negative thinking in your life when you see yourself going down that negative path.

Use “I Am” Affirmations

There is a lot of power to be channeled by reciting or writing down “I am” affirmations. They declare the truth, allowing you the space to believe what you are saying. Some examples might include: I am worthy, I am passionate, I am loving, I am worthy of all my desires.

I am affirmations are a very powerful tool to help you manifest your dream life.

Receive and Be Grateful for What the Universe Gives You

Many tools are at your disposal to incorporate gratitude practices into your life. These tools could include meditation, visualization, journaling, and daily affirmations.

Create a Vision Board

Vision boards are a physical and creative way to keep your goals front and center in your world. Placing your vision board where it can be acknowledged every day is essential to constantly be reminded of what you want in life. This also keeps your thoughts positive and set to the same frequency your goals are on.

Keep it by your nightstand or kitchen table. These are great spots where you can spend a few minutes each day to look at what’s on the board and ask the universe to help those goals come to fruition.

Meditate

Meditation is an essential tool in the Law of Attraction. Meditation allows you to fill the space in your mind with positive thoughts and forces you to be present.

Visualizing while meditating can help you to see the outcomes of your goals. Visualization is a powerful tool for the Law of Attraction because it places you in a moment where you have already realized your dreams. It allows you to bask in the power of that success.

The Law of Attraction has the potential to improve your mental health, help you achieve personal growth and success, and send you traveling to places you’ve dreamed about.

Don’t let the power of the Law of Attraction go to waste. Start attracting the things you want today.

