‘The Legend of Zelda’ Live-Action Movie in the Works

Shigeru Miyamoto — the creator of the action-adventure video game franchise The Legend of Zelda — says Nintendo is developing a live-action movie based on the game.

As reported by Variety, Miyamoto posted on X, “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many megahit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Wes Ball — the director of the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — will direct The Legend of Zelda from a script by Jurassic World screenwriter Derek Connolly. Miyamoto — who also coproduced the blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie — will coproduce The Legend of Zelda with Joe Hartwick Jr. under the Oddball Entertainment banner.

In an April interview with Variety, Miyamoto said, “The reason we were so resistant and careful to adapt our games into movies is because in video games there is always a player, who overcomes challenges and fights their way through. Their struggle — redoing the levels over and over — is all part of it. Just following the plot points of the video games will never work as a movie. Without the involvement of the player, it won’t meet expectations.”

The Legend of Zelda Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Says the Failure of Past IP Adaptations Gave Him Pause

The Legend of Zelda video games launched in 1986 and follow an elflike warrior named Link who tries to defeat the evil Ganon and rescue Zelda, the princess of Hyrule. The game's latest installment, this year's Tears of the Kingdom, sold more than 10 million copies in its first 3 days.

Before the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Miyamoto told Variety, “We were fearful of all the failure of past IP adaptations, where there’s a license and a distance between the original creators and the creators of the films. The fans get outraged and mad because the studios didn’t do justice to the original work. We really didn’t want a backlash.”

The $1.36 billion worldwide box office haul generated by The Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to have instilled Miyamoto with the confidence to bring The Legend of Zelda to the big screen.