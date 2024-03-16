The Longest Movie Takes That Transfixed Audiences

The long takes immerse viewers into a world or situation, often in seemingly real time.

Many experimental filmmakers have used long takes to push the boundaries of what film and video can do, like Andy Warhol’s art piece Empire, an 8-hour projection of the Empire State Building filmed in 33-minute increments and put together to make a whole, or the 10-hour Charlie Shackleton film Paint Drying, where the viewer watches paint dry.

Other directors painstakingly choreograph long takes to match a narrative, often for just a few minutes in a more mainstream film. Movies like Boogie Nights, Goodfellas, and Atonement hold impressive takes longer and more intricate than most, but as technology improves, the takes continue to get longer and more involved. Creating such an endeavor becomes a testament to the visionary directors and the talented cinematographers who pull it off.

For some of the most impressive and longest movie takes ever, look no further.

Children of Men (2006) – 6 minutes

Known for his long takes, director Alfonso Cuarón and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki sprinkled a few throughout his dystopian film Children of Men.

In one intense scene, the camera sits in a car as it gets ambushed, showcasing the reactions of those involved. The most extended take in the movie, though, comes near the end when Clive Owen’s character Theo must traverse a city street and dilapidated building during a battle. The take, just over six minutes long, took multiple run-throughs to get just right.

The take used in the final film features fake movie blood that accidentally hit the camera lens. Instead of shooting the take yet again, they left the happy accident for its intense effect.

The Player (1992) – 8 minutes

Director Robert Altman and cinematographer Jean Lépine spend roughly the first eight minutes of the film The Player setting up a satirical Hollywood mystery. The opening shot sweeps around the sets and offices of a production studio, introducing many of the characters through intertwining exchanges.

Though known more for his improvisational ensemble casts, Altman shot this highly choreographed scene fifteen times, including interior and exterior setups with moving cars. Its tongue-in-cheek nature includes dialogue referencing other classic long takes, like the opening of Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil and Hitchcock’s Rope.

1917 (2019) – 8.5 minutes

Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins worked with director Sam Mendes on the British war film 1917. Their use of the long take creates an atmosphere that puts the viewer directly into the trenches of World War I. The film appears as two continuous shots, with an evident cut just an hour into the film, allowing the time of day to change for dramatic effect.

In reality, the production shot takes of up to seven or eight and a half minutes long with digital cameras and edited together to create even longer takes. The cast rehearsed for six months before filming, with the film's climax, known as the “Schofield Run,” taking two days to shoot with on-set explosions and 500 extras, all choreographed.

Nostalghia (1983) – 9 minutes

Many of director Andre Tarkovsky’s films incorporate long takes. He uses them to enhance and emphasize the surreal qualities of his work, lulling audiences into a dream-like state. They also often add to the turmoil of his characters, as in his film Nostalghia.

The movie culminates into a nine-minute shot created with Italian cinematographer Giuseppe Lanci. Oleg Yankovsky portrays Andre, who frustratingly tries to keep a flame lit against the wind while progressing from one side of a drained mineral pool to the other. Every time the fire goes out, he returns to the initial side to begin the process again. This seemingly simple yet painstaking effort beautifully captures the essence of the film.

Rope (1948) – 10 minutes

Always one to incorporate different shots to create a mood for his audience, director Alfred Hitchcock played with the long take in his subversive film Rope. Based on a play of the same name, Rope takes place in real-time at a dinner party held by two young men with a sinister secret.

The final film tells its entire story in just a few long takes. Hitchcock utilized in-camera effects and editing to combine shorter shots of up to ten minutes long together to appear as takes of sixteen minutes or more. The set used in the film also had walls that could move silently on rollers during a take, leaving room for the camera to span the apartment location.

Many directors liken creating long takes to working on a stage production, so it makes sense that a play inspired Hitchcock's work in this way.

Silent House (2011) – 12 minutes

The entirety of Silent House tricks its audience into seeing the film as a single continuous 87-minute take, also known as a one-shot feature film. In reality, directors Chris Kentish and Laura Lau, along with cinematographer Igor Martinovic, recorded takes roughly twelve minutes long on a digital camera, stitching them seamlessly together to give the final effect.

Filming in an actual house instead of a built set brought challenges for such a production, ensuring lighting matched while moving through the location. Any imperfection meant filming the take again from the beginning, though the film did have a blueprint to go by as a remake of the Uruguayan film La Casa Muda, created in the same manner and released a year earlier.

Snake Eyes (1998) – 13 minutes

The opening of the Nicholas Cage film Snake Eyes lasts thirteen minutes without cutting, or so director Brian De Palma and his cinematographer Stephen H. Burum would have the audience believe. The long take features several well-hidden cuts, including pulling out of one shot to show that it's been a TV screen, a quick camera blur, and a couple of tricks borrowed from Hitchcock’s Rope, including the camera getting close enough to a wall to take up the whole image and a character crossing in front of the camera to reveal a different shot.

Even with the edits, the sequence remains impressive as a composite of long takes, an example of movie magic at work.

Gravity (2013) – 13 minutes

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney portray astronauts who share a hum-drum conversation as they upgrade a space shuttle at the start of Gravity. Beginning as a routine spacewalk, director Alfonso Cuarón’s long take of an establishing shot introduces the film’s leads closely while showing the vastness of space and how small the characters compare to the Earth.

By the end of the thirteen-minute take, the characters and the shuttle have spun out of control, with the film's events set into play. The scene, a combination of live actors within a computer-generated space, took years to perfect, but its attention to detail keeps it all feeling real. Again, Cuarón works with cinematographer Lubezki.

Birdman (2014) – 15 minutes

Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki must be a glutton for punishment, helping to create even more of the longest movie takes for the film Birdman. Though the narrative seems like another one-shot feature film, actual takes went up to fifteen minutes each, combined in post-production to make a whole.

Acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu planned everything intricately, without room for improvisation. Lubezki stated that lighting the film to allow camera movements throughout the theater location while avoiding the shadows of the crew and equipment proved one of the most challenging tasks on the project.

Hunger (2008) – 17 minutes

Based on a true story directed by Steve McQueen, Hunger follows Irish prisoner Bobby Sands, who leads a hunger strike among inmates. Unlike other long takes that revolve around intricate camera work, requiring much technical setup beforehand, this one remains simple, though still an impressive choice for cinematographer Sean Bobbitt.

Instead, the camera here does not move or cut for seventeen minutes as a priest, played by Liam Cunningham, sits across a table from Sands, hoping to persuade him not to strike. The shot, done in five takes, focuses on the rhythmic acting and tension between the two characters. The actors spent time living together to prepare, rehearsing the scene up to fifteen times daily.

Extraction 2 (2023) – 21 minutes

As more stunt coordinators transition into the director's seat, like John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, long takes have become utilized to show off their hard stunt work.

Former stunt coordinator turned director Sam Hargrave strapped himself to the front of a car as a cameraman to get one of the over 30 shots spliced together to form the twelve-minute-long take in his film Extraction, created with cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel. For Extraction 2, Hargrave teamed with cinematographer Greg Baldi to up the ante with a long take almost double the length.

The sequence that took a month to shoot involved hundreds of extras, lots of planning and rehearsals, and digital enhancements to make it work.

One Cut of the Dead (2017) – 37 minutes

The Japanese film One Cut of the Dead doesn't just reference its zombie theme with its title. Over a third of the movie’s runtime plays out in one continuous cut. In fact, its original title translates to “Don’t Stop the Camera!”

The film, directed by Shin’ichirō Ueda with cinematography by Tsuyoshi Sone, follows the production of a zombie film airing in real time on live television. The movie took two months to workshop but only eight days to shoot, with its 37-minute long take captured within six takes.

As much a love letter to filmmaking itself as to horror, the entertainingly meta nature of the film incorporates how the cast and crew within the movie tackle the one cut, filled with mishaps and surprises despite the amount of planning.

Boiling Point (2021) – 90 minutes

The technical wonders Hitchcock attempted with Rope now find fuller materialization and more in the digital age.

Director Philip Barantini focuses on a London restaurant’s kitchen staff for his British film Boiling Point, capturing the atmosphere's energy in one shot that lasts the whole running time, minus credits, without any hidden cuts. The cast and crew, including cinematographer Matthew Lewis, rehearsed the film for two weeks before filming.

Though they planned to shoot eight takes to get the best possible one, the COVID-19 pandemic halted production, leaving only four takes completed. The third take became the final film.

Russian Ark (2002) – 96 minutes

Director Alexander Sokurov’s film Russian Ark serves as a historical account of Saint Petersburg, following a narrator through the city’s Winter Palace, encountering individuals from the past.

The film runs as one continuous long take that travels through 33 rooms with 2,000 cast members. Shot in high-definition video, cinematographer Tillman Büttner connected the Steadicam to a hard disk that could hold up to 100 minutes of uncompressed footage.

It took over six attempts to get the final take of the film. Unable to hide some film equipment during the take, post-production work included digitally removing it from the shot.

Victoria (2015) – 138 minutes

As the continuous long take always includes a risk of failing, German director Sebastian Schipper first shot his film Victoria in a more traditional method: a series of 10-minute takes edited together as most movies are.

The film only had a twelve-page script to work from, so much of the actors’ dialogue came from on-set improvisations. With his backup movie in place, Schipper and his cast and crew, including Sturla Brandth Grøvlen as cinematographer, moved forward, attempting three times to do the entire movie, over two hours long, in one take.

The first take felt too stiff, with actors nervous about making mistakes, and the second take too wild, but the third take proved the best, even better than the edited version, and became the final film.

One Shot – Fear Without Cut (2012) – 208 minutes

Horror movies, often thriving on gimmicks and easily lending themselves to lower budgets, have also really taken to the one-cut film process as it has gotten more popular, with digital cameras allowing them to run longer and longer.

Agadam, a horror film by Indian director Mohamad Issack, broke the Guinness World Record previously held by Russian Ark for the longest uncut film at 123 minutes. Now, director Haroon Rashid’s horror film One Shot: Fear Without Cut holds the record at almost three and a half hours.

Also marketed as India’s first one-shot feature film, the movie took lots of planning, with the cast having to navigate four different locations perfectly with the cameras.

Timecode (2000) – 93 minutes, times 4

With the rise of digital video, filmmakers like Mike Figgis and his cinematographer Patrick Alexander Stewart explored new territory at the turn of the century: turning four of the longest movie takes into a full film.

Not just one but four continuous takes, 93 minutes long each, make up his film Timecode. Filmed simultaneously with handheld cameras, the four takes follow an ensemble cast, with characters from one shot coming into other shots in an intertwining manner. A split screen effect shows all four takes on-screen simultaneously in the final film.

The actors rehearsed the takes for fifteen days before shooting. Once filming began, it took sixteen takes to reach the penultimate one for all four stories. Surprisingly, with such a large amount of timing to get right, the actors largely improvised their roles.