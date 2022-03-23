Since 1984, Hollywood has been searching for its spiritual successor to Romancing the Stone, though nothing has been quite as lightning in the bottle as Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas’ jungle romp. An attempt was made last year with Disney’s riverboat adventure Jungle Cruise, but that didn’t quite capture the magic that audiences were looking for, at least not in the way that The Lost City is set to do.

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is a recently widowed historian-turned-romance author who has secluded herself from the real world while she mourns the loss of her archeologist husband. She is disinterested in writing or maintaining her relationship with her friend/publicist Beth (Da'vine Joy Randolph), and she definitely wants nothing to do with Alan (Channing Tatum), the hunky cover model of her romance novels. Especially when she discovers that she has to sit through a panel with him during the book tour for her latest book, The Lost City Of D. No one wants to listen to her talk about the historical influences in her writing, not when they can just ask Alan–or rather “Dash”–to rip off his shirt. She is jaded and over it and completely oblivious to the fact that Alan adores her, even though she treats him like he’s an idiot.

While Alan may not be the action-adventure hero with flowing locks that he poses as for the covers of Loretta’s bodice-rippers, he is more than ready to become that hero when the media mogul Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta and whisks her away to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to find the real-life treasure that she wrote about in her newest novel. What Alan lacks in tactical acumen or street smarts, he makes up for with his heart and good intentions. I mean, what other man would think to bring a change of shoes and a cheese stick for the heroine that he’s rescuing? He even hires a freelance mercenary, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), to help rescue Loretta, even though that is a comedy of errors in every way.

The Lost City may not be a highbrow action-adventure romance, but it is a laugh-out-loud, screwball comedy that has the lion's share of swoon-worthy, trope-filled moments. Loretta and Alan have to cuddle for warmth, they have to overcome their assumptions about each other, tend to each other, and the island locals mistake them as a couple! Bullock and Tatum have sizzling chemistry, but more importantly, their comedic timing with each other is impeccable.

Society may still see Daniel Radcliffe as the boy who lived—despite his attempt to free himself of that image with Equus—but he has spent the better part of the past decade proving that he is a multifaceted actor. Fans of the comedy series Miracle Workers will be thrilled with Radcliffe’s cartoonish villain Fairfax and all of his charismatic mania in The Lost City. He’s a hilarious villain because his attempts at menacing mayhem come across as a petulant attempt to one-up his brother who recently took over the family business. He provides some brilliant comedic relief and I’m confident that a few moments might rival the memes of him brandishing guns in a bathrobe and monster house shoes in the middle of a street.

There are a lot of stand-out moments in The Lost City, from Loretta being tied to a chair to the scene that explains why a peach is the emoji of choice for The Lost City on Twitter. Loretta’s pink sequin jumpsuit is its own character; it gets them into trouble and out of trouble and it is just an ingenious use of a costume piece. And whatever you do, don’t miss out on the mid-credit scene. Audiences are in for a truly wild and raucous good time with this film, even though the comedy and romance are strictly PG-13.

If last year’s Jungle Cruise conjured up thoughts of Romancing the Stone and this year’s Uncharted whet your appetite for an epic treasure-hunting adventure, then The Lost City has everything you want and more. Especially since it knows that every good romance ends with a happily ever after and a little Latin for good measure.

The Lost City pairs nicely with a massage, tequila, peaches, and a full charcuterie spread.

The Lost City is in theaters on March 25th.

