The Magical Negro Movies That Perpetuate The Tired Trope

With the announcement of The American Society of Magical Negroes, many viewers somehow assumed the film would feature fantastical wizardry as a Black take on a Harry Potter type of lore. The trailer proves otherwise, instead showing a movie that parodies a classic and controversial American trope: the Magical Negro.

This trope boasts Black characters who serve and come to the support of white protagonists, almost always to their own detriment. The Magical Negro role has become a tradition in storytelling, with many examples in Hollywood filmmaking.

Many Magical Negroes do possess a sort of magical power. More often than not, though, the “magic” of Magical Negroes refers to the usage of such characters as magical plot devices, able to develop story and characters other than themselves through almost otherworldly wisdom.

Similar types of roles have also featured Native American actors and other people of color in American cinema. Still, examples of the Black-specific idea run so rampant that director Spike Lee popularized the term during a lecture tour to call out the trope in 2001. Here, find some of the best examples of magical negro movies.

Lilies of the Field (1963)

The popularity of the Magical Negro grew out of the cultural need to include Black characters in more positive, upstanding roles than the previous stereotypes. Though sometimes lined with good intentions, many non-Black writers and filmmakers in the industry still struggled to or outright didn’t want to comprehend and create fully fleshed-out, realistic Black characters or put them into stories that treated them respectfully. A few of actor Sidney Poitier’s films mark this odd, industry-changing time.

Poitier stars as the protagonist, Homer Smith, in Lilies of the Field, a character who befriends a group of nuns and helps them with odd jobs around their farm, hoping to acquire payment. The film expresses the hardships the nuns have had immigrating from Europe as they continue to demand the work of Smith without even a thank you in return.

The movie also makes little mention of Smith's motivations or the life he seems to have dropped to stay at the farm for a time. Instead, the nuns see him as sent from God to help them spread the gospel to the surrounding poor Mexican community.

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Sidney Poitier received an Academy Award for Lilies of the Field, the first awarded to a Black lead and only the second Black actor win in the Academy’s history. The first win went to Hattie McDaniel’s supporting role in Gone with the Wind. A Magical Negro long before mainstream audiences would even consider the ramifications of such a trope, McDaniel’s character even more exemplifies the “mammy” stereotype.

The caricature of Black women tasked with raising white children and taking care of the household and food for the white families in charge steps right out of the history of American slavery. Such stories still prevail today in modern films like The Help.

By definition, the mammy stereotype falls under a Magical Negro umbrella, and McDaniel’s aptly named character, Mammy, sits alongside product mascots Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Buttersworth as mammy iconography.

Song of the South (1946)

Disney released its worst-kept secret, Song of the South, in 1946. Like Gone with the Wind, the film displays formerly enslaved Black people as happy, or at least content, with their work. In particular, Uncle Remus, played by James Baskett, takes it upon himself to make sure all of the children, including the white kids, are looked after, sharing stories with them from the classic Black folktales from which the character takes his name.

One aspect of the Magical Negro trope focuses on taking a rough topic or situation, like slavery, and making it more appealing or comfortable to white audiences by way of having a Black character think of it as not so bad. In this sense, a Black character even works magic for viewers, rewriting the scope of history to absolve guilt.

Song of the South’s presentation of Uncle Remus and other formerly enslaved people in the film has drawn such criticism that Disney has refused to release it in any form in the United States since the 80s, though Disney has released the film in other countries.

The Defiant Ones (1958)

A few years earlier than Lilies of the Field, The Defiant Ones helped to solidify the type of character that makes up the Magical Negro trope. In it, Sidney Poitier plays Cullen, an escaped prisoner handcuffed to another escaped prisoner named Joker, played by Tony Curtis. The two clash while on the run together, their Black and white backgrounds keeping them from finding neutral ground or much agreement.

Throughout the movie, forced to remain together, the two finally develop an understanding and even appreciation for each other. The movie presents a newfound relationship that symbolizes how people of different backgrounds can work together for the betterment of both. At least, until Cullen has a chance of survival but sacrifices his freedom for Joker, thus ensuring the utmost importance of the white character’s well-being over the other.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The perfect example of a Magical Negro manifests within the film The Legend of Bagger Vance. Though Will Smith takes top billing as the film’s title character, Bagger Vance, the story serves only to enrich its white characters. In the film, Vance appears out of the dark of night to Rannulph Junuh, a once-acclaimed golfer from a wealthy white family, played by Matt Damon.

After fulfilling his job as Junuh’s caddie for a golfing competition, Vance vanishes as mysteriously as he appears. While his ghostly existence helps Junuh overcome setbacks in his life, Vance remains an unknown character with no development of his own. The results make for a troubling race dynamic for a story of any time, let alone one set in the 1930s. This film surely inspired Spike Lee to speak up about the Magical Negro trope a year later.

The Shining (1980)

Many characters hold magic in The Shining, but Scatman Crothers' character Dick Hallorann works as the one who understands how the gift of shining works. He teaches Danny Torrance, played by Danny Lloyd, of his gift, and the two develop a bond through their psychic ability. An adaptation of a Stephen King novel, the film makes changes to the character that drives the Magical Negro trope home.

Though Hallorann has left his work as a chef at the Overlook Hotel for the winter season, he senses something amiss, leaving the comfort of his home to travel through rough weather and return to the hotel to help the Torrance family. And that’s just the beginning of his sacrifice.

In King’s novels, Hallorann goes on to establish a bar named The Black Spot that plays a role in the story It. His endeavors here add more agency to his character, but the film version doesn’t gift him such an honor.

The Green Mile (1999)

Like The Shining, The Green Mile adapts a Stephen King novel into a feature film, this time focusing more on its Magical Negro character. John Coffey, portrayed by Michael Clarke Duncan, has been sentenced to death for the alleged murder of two white girls. He has a large and imposing physique but a simple and sincere personality. He also possesses supernatural healing powers to the awe of Paul, a supervising officer on death row, played by Tom Hanks.

The Magical Negro trope often keeps the character from growing or having an arc of his own, instead serving only to help other characters have arcs and growth. A character like Coffey fills this role, with his fate known from the moment he steps into the story, while those around him learn and change based on his pure existence. Even with a chance for freedom of a kind, Coffey continues in the way expected of him.

Ghost (1990)

The 90s exploded with major roles for Black actors in Black films. However, many supporting roles in mainstream releases still fell into the old tropes and stereotypes.

While Sidney Poitier’s work helped to define what would become the Magical Negro trope in the 50s and 60s, Whoopi Goldberg’s work in the 80s leading into the 90s helped to establish what has been called a “Magical Negress,” a feminine counterpart. From Star Trek’s Guinan to Valerie Owens in Girl, Interrupted, Goldberg’s career holds many examples of the trope, but none as quintessential as her role in Ghost.

Oda Mae Brown, a psychic, becomes the connection between Demi Moore’s Molly and Patrick Swayze’s Sam after he dies. Brown receives little character development herself, instead being used as a conduit for the two to figure out how to help one another and reconnect. Her line “Molly, you in danger, girl,” has become synonymous with the sassy Black woman stereotype.

Goldberg would become the first Black woman to win a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award since Hattie McDaniel almost 50 years earlier. Constantly well aware of herself and her career, like many of the other Black actors who take on these roles, Goldberg also worked to give audiences important Black characters and stories in films like Sarafina and The Color Purple.

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come showcases effervescent visuals with oversaturated colors and bubbly special effects, but the heart of its story holds a family torn through with tragedy and depression. In the afterlife, an angel in the form of Cuba Gooding, Jr. visits Robin Williams’ character, Chris. Presenting himself as Albert, a trusted man from Chris’ past, the angel shows him the ropes, explaining how Heaven works and helping his journey to Hell.

Albert, of course, gets no exploration of his character, but the revelation of Albert as a facade creates to an awkward situation where a non-Black character has assumed his identity to help Chris manage his situation. The actual Albert also exists, but gets even less to do in the film. It all exemplifies the central problematic point of the Magical Negro trope representing the inconsiderate and haphazard use of race in creating these characters.

Annabelle (2014)

A spin-off film from The Conjuring series, Annabelle delves into the story of a haunted antique doll. When the doll comes into possession of Mia, played by Annabelle Wallis, and her family, they begin to experience strange things. A neighbor, Evelyn, played by Alfre Woodard, steps in to help Mia figure out the situation.

Evelyn’s help leads to an ultimate sacrifice, under the idea that going to such an extreme will reunite her with her lost daughter or at least help her atone for mistakes in her own life. With Annabelle’s sequels remaining one of the more prosperous parts of The Conjuring Universe of films, the doll still causes mischief; Evelyn’s sacrifice indeed feels pointless.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Who could represent a more Magical Negro than God himself? In Bruce Almighty, an everyday guy named Bruce, played by Jim Carrey, complains that God doesn't do a great job of helping people, mainly himself. As a result, God gives Bruce his powers for a week, letting him have control over helping others and himself. Of course, havoc ensues as prayers overpower Bruce, showing the intricacies and complications of what God has to do.

The acclaimed actor Morgan Freeman portrays God, not his first foray into the trope. His filmography has several fitting characters, most notably Azeem in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Red in The Shawshank Redemption. God, however, ranks as magical as they come, and though his continuous encounters leave Bruce with nuggets of wisdom, God still must pick up the leftover mess. Freeman also reprises the role of God in the sequel, Evan Almighty.

La La Land (2016)

Blink, and you might miss the Black actors in La La Land, and yet the film still manages to fill the Magical Negro trope. John Legend’s character Keith shows up swiftly, briefly, and simply to provide Seb, the film’s male lead played by Ryan Gosling, with a steady income and an outlet to play music, but the movie’s use of the trope becomes even more insidious than that.

Seb loves jazz, a musical genre he sees as dying off in popularity. He loves jazz so much that a good portion, if not all, of his personality revolves around it and the Black culture that birthed it. Seb surrounds himself with Black musicians who give him the center of attention while performing, holding him up as an outlier while not given any substance or agency themselves by the film. To top it all off, Seb has made saving jazz music his life mission, having him also fulfill a white savior trope.

Aladdin (2019)

Historically, Magical Negroes come to the aid of white protagonists, but other films have adopted the practice of using such characters in alternate settings. When translating their animated classic Aladdin into live-action, Disney rightfully cast the main characters with actors of Middle Eastern or Indian descent, unlike the voices in the original animated film.

However, for the role of the enslaved Genie, Disney brought in Bagger Vance himself, Will Smith. Much of the film’s marketing revolved around Smith as the biggest name and selling point for the movie, even as a supporting character.

In the film, the character’s sole purpose remains to save Aladdin and imbue him with wisdom over and over again. To its credit, the story does give Genie more development as a character wishing for his freedom, but the servitude and lack of agency come inherently with the mythology.

An even more one-sided relationship with a djinn comes in George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, where a short few moments in the life of Tilda Swinton’s Alithea takes precedence over Idris Elba’s djinn and his magical millennia of existence.

Soul (2020)

Soul’s intentions start great, exploring Black culture and jazz music with beautifully rendered CG characters from Pixar. The film features talent like Jamie Foxx, who voices the film’s supposed lead, Joe Gardner, along with Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Angela Bassett, and a slew of other great Black voices.

However, somewhere along the line, the film’s plot switches to centering a soul trying to figure out their identity and what life means. That soul, called 22, features the voice of Tina Fey.

Though the movie doesn’t actively give 22 a race, it does present to the audience an uncomfortable way for 22 to explore life before having a body of her own: using Gardner’s Black body. Tina Fey’s white voice from this Black character’s mouth induces cringes as the second half of the film follows her adventure.

Meanwhile, Gardner’s soul has been moved out of his own body and placed into a cat who chases after her in hopes of having his body, and life, and agency given back to him.

Green Book (2018)

Just two years after Moonlight won the Best Picture Academy Award, the first film with an all-Black cast to do so, the academy reset itself back to awarding Magical Negro stories with Green Book. Named after an actual guidebook used by Black travelers to find safe places to eat and sleep during a time of intense segregation, the film follows Dr. Don Shirley, a Black pianist played by Mahershala Ali, and his Italian driver, Tony Lip, played by Viggo Mortensen.

A twist on the film Driving Miss Daisy, which itself features Morgan Freeman in yet another Magical Negro role, Green Book spends its runtime having Lip demean Shirley, though in more subtle ways than just outright slurs. Shirley, in turn, teaches Lip how to be a better person.

Though based on a true story, the movie adapts the actual relationship between Lip and Shirley loosely at best It also ties it up with a happy ending, allowing white audiences to believe that race relations in America haven’t really been that bad. With criticism abounding after the film's release, Ali responded by saying, “I did the best I could with the material I had,” which understandably speaks for all of the Black actors involved in such films.