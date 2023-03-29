The latest episode of The Mandalorian is by far the best of season 3, and quite possibly one of the best of the entire series.

The episodes that felt like they were there without reason (cough, episodes 3 and 4, cough) are starting to make sense as it all comes together. We should have been patient. Please forgive us Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is now clear to see that you were setting up for something truly epic.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 “The Pirate”

We All Knew This Was Coming

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 starts off with something that viewers all knew was going to happen eventually. The pirates from Episode 1 return to Nevarro. Unfortunately for High Magistrate Greef Karga, Din is no longer on the planet. He tries to bluff his way out of trouble by stating that Nevarro is protected by the Republic, but Gorian Shard knows it has claimed its independence.

In an effort to bring some help to the planet, Greef sends a message to Carson Teva, a pilot that we all know and love. He explains the situation and asks for help, stating he thinks pirates will take over the whole planet if they don’t get there soon.

Exciting Cameos

This scene would normally be just a jumping point from one part of the plot to the next. However, it is packed with some very exciting cameos. Not only are a few familiar faces sitting at the bar – Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa – a fan favorite from the animated Star Wars series Rebels makes an appearance.

Garazeb Orrelios, also known as Zeb, comes to live action and he looks amazing. It is easy to recognize him. He isn’t just there either, he has a few lines as he chats with Teva.

Season 3 Episode 3 Is Starting To Make Sense

Teva goes to a Republic requisition officer asking for help. He feels that things are dire for Nevarro. While explaining the situation, he mentions that there are Stormtroopers in the streets of the city and that residents are talking about Moff Gideon never making it to trial. They think he is behind this, or at least somehow involved.

The shady officer from Episode 3 of this season, Officer G68, overhears Tera and inserts herself into the office under the ruse of seeing if the Colonel needs anything from the commissary. She reveals to him that Nevarro has not yet signed with The Republic and that this is a good way for them to see why they should. Teva mentions this is Imperial thinking and we all know he is not wrong. The requisition officer explains that they do not have the resources to help a non-member.

Mandalorians To The Rescue

With no other option, Teva locates Din Djarin and asks for his help. He finds him because of the R5 unit that he apparently used to serve with, which is now in Din’s possession. Once again, everything that has happened up to this point is all starting to come together.

Teva explains that their friend is in danger and Din instantly knows what he must do. He asks the others to aid Greef as well, but considering the last time they were on Nevarro they were fighting against him to save Grogu, that is a tough sell. He says that either way, he will be going but also explains that Greef offered him land on the planet. Din says that all of the Mandalorians could relocate there and finally live out of hiding again.

No one is jumping at the opportunity until Paz Vizla decides to speak. At first, it seems as if he is against helping, but then he says Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin risked their lives for his son (the events of the previous episode) and that they should do this because they are Mandalorian. They all decide to go and help. This is the way.

An Epic Battle

What happens next is a long, massive, epic battle between the pirates and the Mandalorians. This feels like peak Star Wars as we get blasters, jetpacks, and even creatures helping out. Eventually they capture the remaining pirates and bring Gorian Shard’s ship down. Vane, the pirate that survived in Episode 1 of The Mandalorian Season 3, abandons Shard, who calls him a coward. He may or may not show up again in the future, so this feels important to mention.

After the fight, Greef welcomes the Mandlaorians to Nevarro. He gives them land and says while they lost their home planet, they now have a home there.

As they are celebrating, the Armorer summons Bo-Katan. After a very Armorer-like comparison of the forge on that planet and the one Mandalore looking different but doing the same thing, she tells Bo-Katan to remove her helmet. Bo is hesitant at first, of course, but eventually does. The Armorer tasks her with bringing the exiled Mandalorians around the galaxy to them. She feels she is the right one to do it because she walks both worlds. The plan is to take back Mandalore and she wants all of her people to be together again.

Setting Up For More Moff Gideon

The very end of the episode shows Teva flying his ship and coming across an old Imperial shuttle that was clearly attacked. It doesn’t take long for him to realize that it was the prison transport carrying Moff Gideon – and of course he is nowhere to be found. He scans it for evidence and finds Beskar lodged in the wall. Wait… Mandalorians took Gideon? Could it be?

Overall Thoughts

The Mandalorian season 3 is finally giving fans exactly what they have been waiting for. While Star Wars lovers have been divided so far thanks to ups and downs of the first half of the season, this episode is changing everything.

It delivers peak Mandalorian vibes while setting up for the return of one of the most dangerous Star Wars villains. Not to mention the cameo that will have animated Star Wars lovers rejoicing and jumping out of their seats.

We cannot wait to see where Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau take us next week. The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 is now streaming on Disney+.

Rating: 10/10 SPECS

