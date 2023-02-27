‘The Mandalorian’ Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 3

***WARNING: The following contains major plot spoilers for Season 2 of The Mandalorian and Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of The Book of Boba Fett!***

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than a year since we last saw Din Djarin and Grogu. The Star Wars galaxy has been a busy place since then. With the third season of The Mandalorian set to premiere on March 3, there’s no better time to look back at the duo’s past adventures.

A Clan of Two

The Mandalorian’s memorable first season introduced us to a skilled bounty hunter in the Outer Rim during the New Republic’s early years. After discovering a lucrative bounty is a child, he crosses both the bounty hunters’ guild and Imperial holdouts to keep the little one safe.

When the young one shows unique abilities, the leader of his tribe of exiled Mandalorians suspects it may be a Jedi. As the season ends and we learn his real name, Din Djarin is given the quest to return the gifted child to its own kind.

As Season 2 begins, we find Djarin tracking down leads on other Mandalorians who may be able to help him. He learns about Mos Pelgo, a town on Tatooine where the marshal wears a distinctive set of armor. After Djarin helps defeat a krayt dragon that has long terrorized the locals, the Marshal agrees to give him the armor. A cloaked figure watches the exchange, setting off wild speculation. Who was it?

Finding Other Mandalorians

Djarin next agrees to take an amphibian woman and her canister of eggs to her husband on the moon Trask, where he can find more Mandalorians. After a forced detour to an ice planet home to giant, deadly spiders — and some awkward snacking — they arrive on the watery moon.

After his passenger reunites with her husband, she directs Djarin to a tavern where he can find the information he needs. A trawler captain agrees to take him to a place nearby where other Mandalorians have been seen. Once underway, however, the trip turns into a trap. Things look bleak when three warriors in Mandalorian armor swoop in via jetpack and save the day.

The other Mandalorians’ leader is Bo-Katan Kryze, introduced in The Clone Wars and last seen in Rebels. Portrayed by Katee Sackhoff, who had voiced her in both animated series, Bo-Katan and her band have taken to raiding shipments and stockpiling weapons to fight their way back to Mandalore.

In return for Djarin’s help seizing a freighter, she tells him that he will find a Jedi named Ahsoka Tano on Corvus.

His ship desperately needing repairs, Djarin first stops off on Nevarro. His former guild agent, Greef Karga, was once again the planet's High Magistrate and Cara Dune is the New Republic Marshal. Together, they turned the planet around and made it a respectable place. But there was an old Imperial base they needed to address.

Djarin agrees to help them to pay for the ship repairs. Their raid is a success, but before the base’s destruction, they stumble across a science lab with signs of cloning experiments. A holorecording suggests the work may have been related to the original bounty. Unfortunately, the trio must leave before learning more.

Return of a Jedi

The fifth episode wastes no time introducing us to Ahsoka Tano in live-action. She’s on the trail of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and the local magistrate, Morgan Elsbeth, knows where he is. For her part, Elsbeth offers Djarin a spear made from beskar if he rids her of the Jedi.

Of course, that’s not his plan. When he meets Ahsoka, she communicates with the child through the Force, and we learn his name is Grogu. He had been raised and trained by several masters in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, where he witnessed Order 66.

Djarin briefly thinks his quest is complete. But Ahsoka senses Grogu’s attachment to the bounty hunter. She knows how dangerous that is for a Jedi, a thinly veiled reference to her time with Anakin Skywalker. She refuses to train the child.

Attempting to change her mind, Djarin offers to help Ahsoka liberate the nearby city from the magistrate’s cruel reign. Despite the help, Ahsoka still refuses to train Grogu. Instead, she tells Djarin to take him to Tython, where the Jedi Order originated. There, among the temple ruins, is a seeing stone where Grogu can reach out to other Jedi through the Force.

Just a Simple Man Making His Way in The Universe

Following Ahsoka’s advice, Djarin and Grogu land on Tython and find the temple ruins. Grogu meditates atop the stone, surrounded by a blue field of energy. When a mysterious ship arrives, the field prevents Djarin from grabbing Grogu and escaping.

Instead, he comes face to face with Boba Fett, who saw Djarin get the armor from the town Marshal in Mos Pelgo and wants it back. And he’s got backup: assassin Fennec Shand, who was shot and left for dead in the sands of Tatooine in the first season’s fifth episode.

The standoff ends when Stormtroopers arrive, following a tracking beacon placed on Djarin’s ship. The three team up to fight off the Imperials, Boba Fett ducking inside the ship to put his armor on before going on a memorable rampage.

As the last Stormtroopers fall, a blast from above disintegrates Djarin’s ship. And before anyone can get back to the stone to get Grogu, Dark Trooper combat droids swoop in and snatch him, flying him off to Moff Gideon’s cruiser.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand agree to help rescue Grogu. But first, they need to find Moff Gideon’s cruiser. Djarin knows of an ex-Imperial, Migs Mayfeld, who can help, but he’s in a New Republic prison. Cara Dune uses her credentials as Marshal to have him released into her custody. He agrees to help them but needs access to an Imperial terminal. He suggests they go to a secret Imperial mining facility, which he and Djarin successfully infiltrate.

The Rescue

In the season finale, Djarin recruits Bo-Katan to help him rescue Grogu. In return, she’ll get Gideon’s cruiser for her quest to liberate Mandalore and the legendary Darksaber she earlier lost to the Moff. The crew crash lands a hijacked Imperial shuttle in the cruiser’s hangar bay while Boba Fett feigns an attack with his ship as a distraction. Djarin sets off to find Gideon while everyone else heads for the bridge.

Barely surviving an encounter with a Dark Trooper, Djarin finds and defeats Gideon, becoming the Darksaber’s new owner. He brings the Moff to the bridge, but soon more Dark Troopers are headed their way. Given how hard it was to defeat one, an entire platoon seems to spell doom.

A single X-Wing arrives as the combat droids batter the bridge’s door. Djarin and company watch security cam feeds of a cloaked figure slicing his way through the Dark Troopers. He wears black and has a green lightsaber. Even before he lowers his hood, we know.

It’s Luke Skywalker.

Having sensed Grogu through the Force from the seeing stone, the Jedi Master has come to resume the youngling’s training. After an emotional farewell from Djarin, including him removing his helmet, Grogu leaves with Luke and R2-D2.

Returning The Favor

The closing credits teased a new series, The Book of Boba Fett, which aired in early 2022. The fifth episode featured the return of Din Djarin, who tracks down a bounty in exchange for directions to a Mandalorian hideout. There, he finds the only other two survivors of his original tribe – the Armorer and Paz Vizla. They are stunned to see he has the Darksaber, and we learn more about the Mandalorian people’s fate at the hands of the Empire.

Djarin asks the Armorer to fashion the beskar spear into a gift for Grogu. Before he can leave, Vizsla challenges him to a duel for the Darksaber. Djarin wins but is compelled to admit that he had removed his helmet in the presence of others. This breach of their code earns him expulsion from their tribe.

Without a tribe or a ship, he returns to Tatooine. Fortunately, Peli Motto has an old Naboo starfighter that, with a bit of work, will fit the bill. While there, Djarin gets a visit from Fennec Shand, who asks for his help in a coming conflict between Boba Fett and the Pyke criminal syndicate. He agrees, but first, he must pay someone a visit.

In the sixth episode, Djarin arrives on a forested world where a new Jedi temple is under construction. R2-D2 greets him, and eventually, Ahsoka Tano takes him to watch Grogu training with Luke. She convinces him that his presence will disrupt the training, so he leaves his gift — a beskar chain mail shirt — with her. As the episode ends, Luke gives Grogu a choice between taking the present and returning to his friend or accepting Yoda’s lightsaber and training as a Jedi.

True to his word, Djarin returns to help Boba Fett. In the final episode, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Djarin take on the Pykes … and all the other crime families in the area, who also decide to attack. Fett and company are soon outnumbered and overwhelmed.

But unexpected help is on the way. Grogu made his choice, and R2-D2 flies him to Peli Motto’s hangar. She arrives with Grogu just as Djarin tries to destroy shielded battle droids. Using the Force, Grogu helps defeat the droids and then pacifies a rampaging rancor, helping to save the day.

Looking Ahead

After all the surprises in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, anything can happen in Season 3. We know Bo-Katan will return. We’ve seen lightsabers, presumably wielded by Jedi, suggesting Grogu may unlock more of his memories. We’ve had glimpses of Coruscant, but it’s not yet clear if that’s part of a flashback to earlier times or a look at the city world after the fall of the Empire. We know Doctor Pershing will return. Will we learn more about his cloning experiments and why he wanted Grogu in the first place?

Finally, we know Din Djarin will return to Mandalore to redeem himself after removing his helmet. But, since he has the Darksaber, will he also end up ruling what’s left of the world and its people?

Fortunately, we won’t have long to wait. Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 3.

